Read full article on original website
Related
Pittsburgh Steelers’ rookie Kenny Pickett named starter
After four disappointing weeks with Mitchell Trubisky under center, the Pittsburgh Steelers have named Kenny Pickett as the starter of the team. Given the circumstances of the situation, Pickett being thrown into the starting role was a matter of time. Mitchell Trubisky signed with the Steelers during the offseason and...
FanSided
288K+
Followers
546K+
Post
143M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0