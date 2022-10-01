Ricardo Pepi shakes off USMNT’s struggles, scores again for Groningen

Ricardo Pepi is wasting no time in bouncing back from an unpleasant international break.

The U.S. men’s national team struggled in the September FIFA window, with Pepi among the players who didn’t come away from friendlies against Japan and Saudi Arabia looking their best.

However, a key aspect for a good striker is to shake it off and be ready for the next one, and that’s just what Pepi did Saturday, scoring for Groningen in his first game back as they squared off with AZ.

In many ways, the goal was incredibly simple. Groningen, trailing 2-0 at the time, took a goal kick short. With AZ pressing high, defender Neraysho Kasanwirjo ended up going long to find an outlet.

From there, the goal was all Pepi. His slashing run across the path of Maxim Dekker cut the defender (who eventually stumbled and fell down) off. Still, AZ’s Sam Beukema had the better angle to chase the bouncing ball down, getting in front of Pepi as the ball bounced into the box.

Beukema couldn’t put the brakes on fast enough, though, and that gave Pepi a chance to muscle his way within reach of the ball. He took a touch, spinning away from Beukema as both fell to the ground, but still had the composure to swing around and fire a shot off before goalkeeper Hobie Verhulst could close the angle down.

It’s still early days for Pepi with Groningen, but the move is looking like exactly what he needed . In three appearances since moving there on loan from Augsburg, the USMNT No. 9 has been involved with a goal in every game. He got an assist in his debut, and scored in Groningen’s next match, ending a nearly year-long slump in front of goal .

Watch Pepi get on the scoresheet for Groningen

