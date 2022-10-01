Jaguars vs. Eagles: K'Lavon Chaisson, Cole Van Lanen Ruled Out

The Jaguars will be missing two key backups vs. the Eagles in Week 4.

The Jacksonville Jaguars ruled outside linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson (ankle) and offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen (hamstring) out for Sunday's game vs. the Philadelphia Eagles, leaving two other players as questionable.

Chaisson was added to the injury report with an ankle designation on Friday, while Van Lanen was limited throughout the week due to a hamstring injury during last week's 38-10 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said earlier in the week Van Lanen would likely miss the Jaguars' road game against the 3-0 Eagles.

The Jaguars dealt a 2021 seventh-round pick for Van Lanen during training camp and he has since made the 53-man roster and appeared in all three games as one of the offensive line's primary three backups.

Chaisson, the former No. 20 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, has been Jacksonville's No. 3 outside linebacker this season behind Travon Walker and Josh Allen. Chaisson has played 28 defensive snaps (15%) this year, though he has played 66% of the special teams snaps and has been a key piece to what the Jaguars do in that side of the ball.

With Chaisson and Van Lanen not active, the Jaguars have elevated offensive lineman Daryl Williams and linebacker Ty Summers to the active roster from the practice squad for tomorrow’s game. The Jaguars can be expected to utilize undrafted rookie free agent De'Shaan Dixon as their No. 3 outside linebacker, though Walker and Allen will dominate the snaps.

With two questionable players ruled out for Sunday, the Jaguars still have two other players listed as questionable entering Sunday. Wide receiver Zay Jones (ankle) and cornerback Shaquill Griffin (hip) are each questionable, though both were limited during Friday's practice.

Griffin missed Week 3 with the injury but practiced throughout the week. He has been one of the team's best defenders statistically this season, rounding out their cornerback room with Tyson Campbell, Darious Williams, and Tre Herndon as a top backup and potential starter in the event Griffin can't play.