Ex-employee robs Phoenix Ace Hardware store after being fired, police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Investigators say an ex-employee was arrested after he stole money from a Phoenix Ace Hardware store weeks after being fired. Court documents say on Sunday, Oct. 2 at 7 p.m., 61-year-old Scott Joseph Pearson robbed an Ace Hardware Store near 32nd Street and Indian School Road. Pearson reportedly walked into the manager’s office, opened the safe with a code, and stuffed $1,400 into a black bag before leaving. Surveillance video captured him taking the money out of the safe.
Police looking for man accused of stalking woman, touching himself at her Chandler apartment
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Chandler Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a man accused of stalking a woman and doing sexual acts outside her apartment several times this year. Police say the man was captured on surveillance video walking up to a woman’s apartment near Cooper and Ray roads between June and September. He walked up to the door and began touching himself, investigators said. Officers say it’s happened numerous times, and police believe he’s stalking the woman.
‘Something told me to steal it,’ suspect allegedly tells officers after taking Phoenix police car
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The man who stole a Phoenix police car early Saturday morning told officers during his arrest that “something told him to steal it.”. Around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, Phoenix police were investigating a shooting in a neighborhood near 33rd Avenue when they noticed their patrol car was missing. They also found shattered glass on the ground where it had been parked. Officers gained access to video from a Ring camera showing a man wearing a green shirt getting into the car through the window and then driving down 34th Avenue.
Police: Man who hit Phoenix teen with his car dropped a handgun while trying to flee
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The man who injured a teenage boy on Friday in a hit-and-run accident dumped a handgun while trying to escape Phoenix police. On Friday, a Phoenix police officer was doing speed enforcement near Liberty Elementary School when the officer spotted a black BMW head down 52nd Street and passing through the 15 miles per hour school zone at around 21 miles per hour. The officer then turned on his patrol car lights and attempted to stop the car. The driver, later identified as Kordell Ellis, pulled the car onto a school bus driveway, hit the curb, and started driving through the school playground. Ellis continued down a concrete path next to a baseball field, through a pedestrian gate in a school fence, and onto Acoma Drive.
Arizona Police Fatally Shoot Somali Man Who Allegedly Threw Rocks At Their Cars
The family of a Somali man, who was fatally shot by Phoenix police after he allegedly threw rocks at their cars, is calling on authorities to look into the circumstances surrounding his killing. Police in a news release said that officers fatally shot Ali Osman on September 24, NBC News...
Boyfriend testifies, detective describes victim’s mutilated body in Phoenix Canal Killer case
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Joseph Krakowiecki and Angela Brosso spent Sunday, Nov. 8, 1992, doing and preparing to do the things they enjoyed most. The young couple picked up their mountain bikes from a bike shop, where they were being serviced. Brosso went on a bike ride in the evening while Krakowiecki baked a cake. The next day would be Brosso’s 22nd birthday, but she never made it back from the bike ride.
MCSO could be found in contempt due to backlog of internal investigations
Wrong-way driver killed on Loop 101 in north Phoenix, troopers say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety says a wrong-way driver is dead after he crashed into an SUV in north Phoenix early Wednesday morning. Troopers say the driver, an 18-year-old man, was heading southbound near Bell Road when he made a U-turn in the middle of the freeway and started driving the wrong way (headed northbound), At some point, he crashed his truck with the SUV. DPS says the wrong-way driver later died at the hospital while the SUV driver was seriously hurt. Video from the scene showed crews reopening the road around 3 a.m. Investigators are still trying to determine what prompted the driver of the wrong-way vehicle to make a U-turn. No other details have been released.
Police searching for suspect after young girl shot in south Phoenix park
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix Police are investigating a shooting that sent a girl, under the age of 10, to the hospital Sunday night. So far, police have not arrested anyone, but the child is expected to make a full recovery. The shooting happened just after 7 p.m. on Sunday at Trailside Point Park near 67th Avenue and Baseline.
Queen Creek student reportedly got drugs from family that led to overdose death; 2 others hospitalized
A spokesperson for the Queen Creek Police Department says officers were called to Canyon State Academy around 10:40 p.m. for reports of students experiencing a medical emergency. All three were taken to a nearby hospital, where one boy later died. Investigators are still looking into the incident and awaiting medical reports to find out the cause of death. It’s unknown what drugs the students took.
Traffic Stop Leads To Major Drug Bust
On September 28, 2022, at about 10:11 P.M., an Oregon State Police Trooper stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation in Madras. During the course of the stop, reasonable suspicion was developed for drug trafficking. The drug dog alerted to the presence of narcotics. A search of the vehicle revealed six (6) bundles concealed within the vehicle, with a gross weight of approximately 14.48 pounds. A preliminary test of the narcotics showed it was fentanyl powder.
Phoenix auction house owner indicted for reportedly trafficking stolen goods, theft and fraudulent schemes
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Josh Levine has been a familiar face here in the Valley for years when it comes to auctioning off high-dollar items for people. But Levine is now in serious legal trouble. On Your Side has discovered the Arizona Attorney General’s Office recently announced that Levine has been indicted with nearly two dozen felony counts, including fraudulent schemes.
Student dead, 2 others hospitalized after possible overdose at Queen Creek school
Phoenix auction house owner indicted with nearly two dozes felony counts
Suspect arrested, man dead after reported hit and run in north Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police arrested a man who reportedly killed a pedestrian in a hit-and-run crash Sunday morning in north Phoenix. Phoenix police say around 2:30 a.m., 21-year-old Even Alamos Santivanez reportedly hit 41-year-old Daniel Callanta with his car near 43rd Avenue and Bell Road. Officers were able to find and arrest Santivanez, thanks to a witness who saw the hit-and-run and followed Santivanez’s car from the scene. “Witnesses had followed it a short distance away and directed our officers there,” said Sgt. Vincent Cole with the Phoenix Police Department.
Suspect arrested after Phoenix man found dead in trunk in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A suspect was arrested after a missing Phoenix man was discovered dead in a car trunk at a Las Vegas apartment complex. Tony Danh, 37, was arrested by the Criminal Apprehension Team in San Diego County on Sept. 29 in connection with the Aug. 19 discovery. Danh was booked into San Diego Central Jail and is awaiting extradition to Las Vegas.
Man dead, driver arrested after hit-and-run crash in west Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead and a man is arrested after a hit and run crash in west Phoenix early Monday morning. When Phoenix police responded to reports of a crash near 43rd Ave. and Indian School Road around 2 a.m., officers found a man with serious injuries. Witnesses told officers that the man had been hit by a gold-colored car heading southbound around 2 a.m., and the driver kept going after the crash. The man who had been hit was pronounced dead at the scene.
Mesa Police investigating a fight possibly involving a crowbar and a stabbing at a Circle K
MESA, Ariz. - The Mesa Police Department says it's investigating a fight between several people at a Circle K on the afternoon of Sunday, Oct. 2 near Broadway and Dobson roads. Police say a crowbar was possibly involved in the fight, as well as a person possibly being stabbed. The...
Man breaks into and steals Phoenix police car, flees with patrol rifle
PHOENIX — A man has been arrested after breaking into a Phoenix Police Department patrol car and stealing a rifle that was kept inside the vehicle, police officials said. According to a police spokesman, officers were investigating the shooting of a teenager near 4200 North 35th Avenue on Saturday morning. Although the teen's injuries were found to be non-life threatening, a man unrelated to the investigation broke into one of their patrol vehicles.
Police investigating after child is shot and hospitalized in south Phoenix
