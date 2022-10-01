PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety says a wrong-way driver is dead after he crashed into an SUV in north Phoenix early Wednesday morning. Troopers say the driver, an 18-year-old man, was heading southbound near Bell Road when he made a U-turn in the middle of the freeway and started driving the wrong way (headed northbound), At some point, he crashed his truck with the SUV. DPS says the wrong-way driver later died at the hospital while the SUV driver was seriously hurt. Video from the scene showed crews reopening the road around 3 a.m. Investigators are still trying to determine what prompted the driver of the wrong-way vehicle to make a U-turn. No other details have been released.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 3 HOURS AGO