Neighboring County Seeks Public Help Regarding A Family Kidnapping
Sonora, CA – The Mariposa Sheriff’s Office has shared information on social media to assist Merced County Sheriff’s Office in spreading the word in the hopes someone in the Mother Lode may have information on the whereabouts of the family pictured in the image box that was kidnapped from a Merced business yesterday afternoon.
Jamestown Man Arrest For Deadly Weapon Assault
Sonora, CA – A Jamestown man was arrested for attacking another man with a knife outside of a local supermarket. Sonora police were recently called to the Cross Roads Shopping Center on Sanguinetti Road outside of the Safeway grocery store for a reported physical altercation. Once on scene, officers learned that a man had been stabbed in the leg. The victim was transported to Adventist Health Sonora and treated for his injuries.
Fatal shooting on Mossy Oak Trail leads to arrest
El Dorado County sheriff’s deputies arrested 28-year-old Brandon Heckley Monday night on suspicion of fatally shooting 35-year-old Monique Benavidez. Officers were dispatched around 7 p.m. to a Mossy Oak Trail home regarding a woman with a gunshot wound, according to Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Sgt. Alexander Sorey. Mossy Oak Trail is a private road off Cedar Ravine Road on the outskirts of Placerville.
8-month-old girl, her parents, and uncle reportedly kidnapped in Northern California
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (TCD) -- Law enforcement officials are searching for a man they believe kidnapped an infant, her parents, and her uncle from a local business. On Monday, Oct. 3, the Merced County Sheriff’s Office announced the four victims were reportedly "taken against their will" from a business on the 800 block of South Highway 59. The kidnapped individuals reportedly include 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri, her mother, 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, her father, 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, and her uncle, 39-year-old Amandeep Singh.
Lodi PD Arrests Suspect for Alleged Possession of Illegal Firearm
Originally Published By: Lodi Police Department Facebook Page. “Last night at around 11:02 PM officers responded to the 00 block of S. Garfield Street for a report of a group of subjects who were believed to be involved in a disturbance. As officers arrived on scene, multiple subjects fled the area. One of the subjects was seen discarding a firearm as he fled. The subject was detained and the firearm (an unserialized polymer 80 handgun) was recovered.
Suspect arrested after San Joaquin Sheriff's vehicle struck by gunfire
STOCKTON (CBS SF/BCN) – Sheriff's deputies arrested a 60-year-old man near Stockton over the weekend after he allegedly shot at a San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office patrol unit vehicle. Charles Pinkston was identified by deputies as the suspect and was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail.Deputies said shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday, a patrol sergeant in the 400 block of S. Oro Avenue reported that the windshield of her fully marked patrol unit had been struck by what appeared to be gunfire. The sergeant wasn't injured in the shooting.Pinkston was located at his residence, where he surrendered without incident at 9:30 p.m. The weapon used for the shooting was a high-powered pellet rifle, according to deputies. The shooting may not have been an isolated incident and deputies said the suspect may have shot at other vehicles in the past. Anyone who has had their property damaged on South Oro Avenue between Washington Street and Horner Avenue is asked to call the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office at (209) 468-4400.
Central California family, including 8-month-old child, kidnapped, officials say
MERCED, Calif. —A Merced County family of four, including an 8-month-old child, was kidnapped on Monday, by a person the sheriff's office believes to be armed and dangerous. The Merced County Sheriff's Office said the family was taken against their will from a business in the 800 block of South Highway 59 in the south Merced area of the county.
Man arrested for Modesto murder
MODESTO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man suspected of shooting another man to death in Modesto on Thursday has been arrested. Stanislaus County sheriff's deputies say 38-year-old Matthew McDonough was shot while sitting in a car at near the intersection of Mitchell Rd. and Riverside Dr. Detectives say McDonough was...
2 more victims in Stockton serial killings identified by medical examiner’s office
STOCKTON, Calif. — Two more people were identified as victims in thestring of recent serial killings in Stockton on Monday morning by the San Joaquin County medical examiner’s office. Families had previously identified the other three victims to KCRA 3. The man who was killed Aug. 30 was...
Man arrested after shooting at patrol car
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was arrested Saturday night after shooting at a San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Patrol Sergeant’s vehicle. According to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office, a patrol sergeant had reported that suspected gunfire had hit the windshield of their patrol vehicle in the 400 block of S. Oro Avenue […]
Attempted Murder Investigation on Wendy Hope Drive
Originally Published By: Galt Police Department Facebook Page. “GPD Officers responded to a report of a stabbing near Lincoln Way/Wendy Hope Dr. Upon arrival, officers located an adult female suffering from multiple stab wounds. During the investigation, it was determined the male suspect was still inside of the residence. Officers...
Deputies arrest man in connection to homicide near Modesto Airport
STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Detectives from the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest regarding the shooting near the Modesto City-County Airport on September 29th that killed 38-year-old Matthew McDonough of Modesto. According to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, Sept. 30, detectives found Matthew Douglas Cook, 39, near the intersection of […]
Modesto man arrested in targeted killing of Matthew McDonough, authorities say
MODESTO, Calif. — The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department has arrested a Modesto resident in the fatal shooting of Matthew McDonough, 38, near the Modesto City-County Airport Thursday. According to a press release issued by the Sheriff's Department Sunday, McDonough and an unidentified adult female were driving near the intersection...
Merced man shoots son he thought was intruder, police say
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A teenager was hospitalized after he was mistaken for an intruder and shot by his father over the weekend, according to the Merced Police Department. Around 2:15 a.m. Sunday, officers were called out to the area of 20th and E streets for a report of a shooting inside of a home. […]
Father shoots son at Merced home after believing he was intruder, police say
A 17-year-old boy is hospitalized in the intensive care unit after police say his father mistook him for an intruder and shot him.
Fatal Truck Crash Reported on West Grayson Road in Merced County
Officials in Merced County reported a recent fatal crash involving a big rig and a Dodge Ram pickup truck on West Grayson Road. The incident was described as a head-on collision that occurred near Shiloh Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. Details on the Fatal Big Rig Crash on...
KCRA Today: More shootings in Stockton serial killings, Merced family kidnapped, gas price finger pointing
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
Man suffers life-threatening injuries after assault in Stanislaus County, sheriff says
STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — One man is in custody after seriously injuring an older man south of Modesto on Sunday, authorities said. The assault with a deadly weapon happened in a trailer around 3:40 p.m. in the 600 block of South 7th street, the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office confirmed to KCRA 3.
What we're learning about victims of the Stockton serial killings
The recent shooting deaths of at least five people in Stockton and of one person killed in Oakland last year are believed to be interconnected, according to Stockton police. In addition, the shooting of a woman in Stockton last year who survived is also linked in connection with the serial killings.
Family of victim in Stockton serial killings calls for justice
STOCKTON, Calif. — The family of 43-year-old Salvador Debudey, Jr. is looking for answers after he was shot and killed in August in what Stockton police are calling astring of homicides believed to be interconnected. The Stockton native leaves behind a wife and a 14-year-old daughter. Stockton police said...
