Hartsville, SC

WBTW News13

Documents: No charges for Darlington County deputy involved in deadly shooting

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — No charges will be filed against a Darlington County deputy who was involved in a deadly shooting in July, according to documents obtained by News13. A letter from the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office, dated Sept. 9, states “there is insufficient evidence to merit criminal prosecution.” The South Carolina Law […]
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

‘Heroes Day’ lunch recognizes Florence County first responders on 4th anniversary of ambush that left 2 officers dead, 5 others hurt

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County first responders are being recognized Monday with a “Heroes Day” lunch on the four-year anniversary of an ambush that left two law-enforcement officers dead and five others injured. The family of Farrah Turner, a Florence County Sheriff’s Office investigator killed in the Oct. 3, 2018 ambush, and the […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
City
Hartsville, SC
Hartsville, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Darlington County, SC
Darlington County, SC
Crime & Safety
wfxb.com

Man Arrested In Florence County On Multiple Drug Charges

A man who was already wanted for a previous drug charge, was arrested at a local fast food restaurant in Florence County. 49-year-old Kevin Robert Washington is charged with trafficking in heroin, meth, and distribution of meth. When he was arrested, he was in possession of methamphetamine and is now being charged with multiple drug charges. After Washington was taken into custody, investigators gained a search warrant for his home on Warley Street where officials discovered more meth and heroin valued at $68 thousand. Washington is currently being held at the Florence County Detention Center and bond is not an option.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

1 killed, 1 arrested after Marlboro County shooting

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was arrested Sunday night after a deadly shooting near Bennettsville, according to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded at about 11:10 p.m. to a report of a person suffering from a gunshot wound at a home on J Pledger Lane, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies performed CPR […]
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
WCNC

1 dead after Chesterfield County shooting, officials say

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — An investigation is underway after a person was found shot dead on Saturday. The Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a person shot on Hunts Mill Road on Saturday. Deputies found Courtney Covington, 38, dead with gunshot wounds. Investigators have labeled Covington's death...
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, SC
#Shooting#Woodside#Pee Dee#Violent Crime#Wmbf News
WBTW News13

Florence County deputies seize thousands of doses of heroin, meth after man’s arrest

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
heraldadvocate.com

Sunday night shooting results in a death, an arrest

Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Sunday night shooting resulting in a death and a suspect arrested. According to Investigator Clay Anderson, the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office responded at 11:10 p.m. on Sunday to a residence on J Pledger Lane in the Bennettsville area about a shooting incident.
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Florence man faces multiple drug charges after deputies search home

FLORENCE, SC
WBTW News13

Man wanted in Robeson County murder arrested in Virginia Beach

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A man wanted for a murder in Robeson County has been arrested after authorities said he fled to Virginia after killing a 32-year-old man from Lumber Bridge. Virginia Beach police arrested Jordache W. Leach, 40, of Raeford in Hoke County, North Carolina, late Thursday night after a traffic stop, according […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Deputies investigating deadly shooting in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Deputies are investigating a homicide in Chesterfield County on Saturday, officials said. According to the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called out to the Hunts Mill Road area around 3:30 p.m. Once at the scene, they found a male victim who had been...
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, SC
wfxb.com

An Accident Occurred Involving A School Bus And Resulted In One Dead

BREAKING NEWS: A school bus accident occurred at approximately 6:40 a.m. at Cedar Branch Road and Highway 9 in the Loris area. The bus driver failed to yield to on coming traffic which then resulted in a crash with the 2011 Chevrolet Silverado that was heading Southbound. The truck driver identified as 37-year-old, Kody Roach of Nichols, died. The school bus had seven passengers from HCS Early College High School. No injuries from the individuals on the school bus have been reported. Counseling services have been made available to the students. The bus driver, who began service with HCS in 2008, has been placed on administrative leave while HCS continues to investigate the incident.
LORIS, SC

