Documents: No charges for Darlington County deputy involved in deadly shooting
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — No charges will be filed against a Darlington County deputy who was involved in a deadly shooting in July, according to documents obtained by News13. A letter from the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office, dated Sept. 9, states “there is insufficient evidence to merit criminal prosecution.” The South Carolina Law […]
WMBF
SLED: Man killed in Darlington Co. deputy-involved shooting pointed gun at deputy while in bed
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The case has been closed in a deadly deputy-involved shooting case in Darlington County. WMBF News obtained the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division’s investigative report on the July 22 shooting through a Freedom of Information Act request. It states that in the early...
wpde.com
Florence County woman charged after video shows child being slapped in the face
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Emani Barrett, 20, is charged with cruelty to children after police were presented with surveillance video showing a 4-year-old being slapped four times in the face at a home in the Pamplico area of Florence County, according to Pamplico Police Chief Chad Reid. Barrett...
‘Heroes Day’ lunch recognizes Florence County first responders on 4th anniversary of ambush that left 2 officers dead, 5 others hurt
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County first responders are being recognized Monday with a “Heroes Day” lunch on the four-year anniversary of an ambush that left two law-enforcement officers dead and five others injured. The family of Farrah Turner, a Florence County Sheriff’s Office investigator killed in the Oct. 3, 2018 ambush, and the […]
wfxb.com
Man Arrested In Florence County On Multiple Drug Charges
A man who was already wanted for a previous drug charge, was arrested at a local fast food restaurant in Florence County. 49-year-old Kevin Robert Washington is charged with trafficking in heroin, meth, and distribution of meth. When he was arrested, he was in possession of methamphetamine and is now being charged with multiple drug charges. After Washington was taken into custody, investigators gained a search warrant for his home on Warley Street where officials discovered more meth and heroin valued at $68 thousand. Washington is currently being held at the Florence County Detention Center and bond is not an option.
1 killed, 1 arrested after Marlboro County shooting
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was arrested Sunday night after a deadly shooting near Bennettsville, according to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded at about 11:10 p.m. to a report of a person suffering from a gunshot wound at a home on J Pledger Lane, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies performed CPR […]
1 dead after Chesterfield County shooting, officials say
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — An investigation is underway after a person was found shot dead on Saturday. The Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a person shot on Hunts Mill Road on Saturday. Deputies found Courtney Covington, 38, dead with gunshot wounds. Investigators have labeled Covington's death...
WMBF
New Jersey man killed in a crash involving motorcycle in Florence, coroner says
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence Police Department is investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcycle over the weekend. Police were called to the crash around 7:20 p.m. Saturday to West Palmetto Street and Bentree Lane. Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken said 26-year-old Joshua Kingston of Brick, New...
Florence County deputies seize thousands of doses of heroin, meth after man’s arrest
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Severe thousands of doses of heroin and methamphetamine were taken off the streets after deputies arrested a Florence man wanted on a drug charge, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Kevin Robert Demont Washington remained in the Florence County Detention Monday afternoon on charges of trafficking heroin and methamphetamine […]
heraldadvocate.com
Sunday night shooting results in a death, an arrest
Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Sunday night shooting resulting in a death and a suspect arrested. According to Investigator Clay Anderson, the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office responded at 11:10 p.m. on Sunday to a residence on J Pledger Lane in the Bennettsville area about a shooting incident.
wpde.com
Florence man faces multiple drug charges after deputies search home
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — On Sept. 28, a man who was wanted for a previous drug charge was charged with multiple narcotic violations, according to a release from the Florence County Sheriff's Office. Kevin Robert Demonte Washington, 49, is charged with trafficking in heroin, trafficking in methamphetamine and distribution...
Victim, suspect in shooting near Hartsville were ‘close friends,’ neighbor says
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The neighbor of a man shot to death on Saturday near Hartsville told News13 on Sunday that the victim and a man arrested by authorities were friends. Jeremiah Farmer was arrested on Saturday after the shooting on Woodside Lane and charged with murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted […]
WMBF
13-year-old boy hurt during dove hunt in Darlington County, SCDNR says
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A 13-year-old boy is recovering after he was hurt during a dove hunt in Darlington County over the weekend. Greg Lucas with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said the hunting accident happened around 5 p.m. Saturday in a rural area. Two juvenile boys...
13-year-old hurt in Darlington County hunting accident, South Carolina DNR says
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 13-year-old boy was hurt Saturday afternoon when a gun accidentally went off while he and another boy were dove hunting in rural Darlington County, according to a spokesman for the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources. It happened about 5 p.m., and DNR spokesman Greg Lucas said the teenager […]
Man wanted in Robeson County murder arrested in Virginia Beach
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A man wanted for a murder in Robeson County has been arrested after authorities said he fled to Virginia after killing a 32-year-old man from Lumber Bridge. Virginia Beach police arrested Jordache W. Leach, 40, of Raeford in Hoke County, North Carolina, late Thursday night after a traffic stop, according […]
WBTV
Deputies investigating deadly shooting in Chesterfield County
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Deputies are investigating a homicide in Chesterfield County on Saturday, officials said. According to the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called out to the Hunts Mill Road area around 3:30 p.m. Once at the scene, they found a male victim who had been...
Nichols man killed in crash with Horry County school bus near Loris; 7 students unhurt
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 37-year-old Nichols man was killed early Monday morning near Loris after his pickup collided with a Horry County school bus that failed to yield while turning onto Highway 9 Bypass, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Kody Roach died at the scene of the crash, which happened at […]
WYFF4.com
Dove hunting accident injures young boy in South Carolina, SCDNR says
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina teen was injured in a dove hunting over the weekend. Greg Lucas, with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, said the hunting accident happened around 5 p.m. Saturday in a rural area of Darlington County. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF...
wpde.com
Multiple people involved in string of North, South Carolina car break ins
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Early Friday morning, on Sept. 30, the Scotland County Sherriff's Office said multiple people committed several car break ins in North and South Carolina. The areas that had cars broken into in Scotland County include Quail Ridge, Leisure Living, Hwy 79 area near Gibson...
wfxb.com
An Accident Occurred Involving A School Bus And Resulted In One Dead
BREAKING NEWS: A school bus accident occurred at approximately 6:40 a.m. at Cedar Branch Road and Highway 9 in the Loris area. The bus driver failed to yield to on coming traffic which then resulted in a crash with the 2011 Chevrolet Silverado that was heading Southbound. The truck driver identified as 37-year-old, Kody Roach of Nichols, died. The school bus had seven passengers from HCS Early College High School. No injuries from the individuals on the school bus have been reported. Counseling services have been made available to the students. The bus driver, who began service with HCS in 2008, has been placed on administrative leave while HCS continues to investigate the incident.
