Extreme speeders: Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office stops driver going 121 in 70 mph zone
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office is warning drivers to slow down. Deputies said a driver was pulled over near I-240 and Anderson Road for going 121 miles per hour in a 70-mile-per-hour zone. That same deputy is reportedly awaiting a court date with a speeder he...
Anadarko man killed in auto-pedestrian crash in Caddo County
CADDO COUNTY (KOKH) — A 58-year-old Anadarko man was killed in an auto-pedestrian accident in Caddo County on Saturday night. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the accident happened around 7:40 p.m. near 38105 County Street 2650, 2 miles south of Anadarko. Troopers said Charles Tustison was struck by a...
9-year-old shot dead in drive-by shooting in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are responding to a drive-by shooting in southeast Oklahoma City that left one child dead on Tuesday night. Officials say the incident occurred in the 2500 block of Southeast 47th Street. Oklahoma City police say a 9-year-was shot and killed. There is no suspect information...
Man charged after riding on the back of a semi-truck from Wichita to Logan County
LOGAN COUNTY (KOKH) — A man was charged with being intoxicated in public and joyriding after authorities said he rode on the back of a semi truck's trailer for more than 100 miles from Kansas to Oklahoma. According to the Guthrie News Page, Dustin Slocum's journey started in Wichita...
Edmond police: Officer injured during pursuit still fighting for his life
The Edmond Police Department shared an update on Monday about an injured officer fighting for his life. Sgt. Joe Wells was injured during a pursuit last month. "We wish we had a more encouraging update on Sgt. Wells, but at this time Joe’s doctors continue to categorize his condition as critically injured and on maximum life support," Edmond police wrote on Facebook.
Three Oklahoma City cops on administrative leave after officer-involved shooting
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Three Oklahoma City police officers are on routine administrative leave after an officer-involved shooting on Sunday morning. Police said officers were called to 4049 NW 18th about an armed man, Ralph Tuggle, making threatening statements. "When officers arrived, they quickly became engaged in an armed...
OKCPD looking to identify man who stole merchandise from 7-11 store
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who stole merchandise from a 7-11 gas station. Police say this man walked into the 7-11 near NW 39th St. and Tulsa Ave. where he loaded himself up with as much merchandise as he could carry, and then walked out without paying.
'Terrifying': Parents react to threat in Norman, Piedmont schools
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — Two communities around the Oklahoma City metropolitan area are on high alert tonight as law enforcement investigated two school threats. Both Piedmont and Norman high schools were threatened this week by one of their own students. In Norman, school leaders found a weapon in a...
Security increased at Piedmont High School following online threat
PIEDMONT, Okla. (KOKH) — Security was increased at Piedmont High School on Monday due to a threat that surfaced on the internet over the weekend. Piedmont Police Chief Scott Singer said a threat posted online showed a 14-year-old student making verbal threats of physical harm toward the school. A...
Pittsburg County District Court denies competency trial request for Benjamin Cole
A Pittsburg County District Court has denied Benjamin Cole's request for a competency trial. The 57-year-old death row inmate was sentenced for the 2002 murder of his infant daughter Brianna in Rogers County. Oklahoma Assistant Attorney General Tessa Henry said Cole killed his daughter because he was infuriated that her crying from her crib interrupted his playing of a video game.
Sapulpa begins work on near $1 million Christmas installment
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Right now, it's a bunch of iron beams and some fencing, but give it a few weeks and Sapulpa's Christmas Chute sounds like something not just to write home about, but to shout about from the rooftops. "There is about 1050 lineal feet of Christmas...
Tulsa Farmers' Market rings in autumn with Harvest Fest in Sapulpa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Farmers' Market is hosting Harvest Fest October 2 from 4 to 7 p.m. The event is taking place at Knights Pecan Farms in Sapulpa. This allows TFM vendors and supporters to mingle and celebrate fall together. Harvest Fest is open to all ages....
Softball tournament raises money for fallen Oklahoma officer's family
EDMOND (KOKH) - First responders gathered to raise money for the family of a fallen officer in Oklahoma City on Sunday. 20 teams competed at Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City to raise money for Edmond Police Sgt. C.J. Nelson's family. Nelson was killed after he was hit by...
City of Guthrie awarded grants for pop-up shop park in downtown area
GUTHRIE, Okla. (KOKH) — The city of Guthrie was awarded two $50,000 grants to fund the construction of a pop-up shop park in the downtown area. One of the grants is from the T-Mobile Hometown Grant Program. The other is being federally funded by a yet-to-be-announced organization. The area...
Malcolm visits Scissortail Park
Malcolm Tubbs visits Scissortail Park in downtown Oklahoma City to preview all the fun fall activities. For more information on the park and the activities they have for Halloween call (405) 445-6277 or click here.
Citizens across the metro protest over death of Iranian woman
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Some Oklahomans are standing in solidarity with Iranian protesters. Citizens protested in Oklahoma City on Saturday, speaking out after the death in police custody of a young Iranian woman. 22-year-old Mahsa Amini was arrested by morality police for wearing her hijab improperly and just three days...
Experts warn Oklahomans to stop feeding ducks, geese
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Environmentalists are asking people to stop feeding waterfowl at local lakes and ponds, saying it causes more harm than good to the animals. Biologists told Fox 25 that people have been dumping 50 pound bags of feed into Lake Hefner and other lakes around the metro, which is actually bad for both the animals and the environment.
Artists make splash with new murals at OKC's Plaza District
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - 37 new murals are decorating the Plaza District in Oklahoma City. The unveiling on Saturday was for the 7th annual Plaza Walls Mural Expo. Artists are chosen from all over North America to participate, beginning their murals in late September. The event is to celebrate creative...
Oklahomans rally for reproductive rights at Scissortail Park
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Hundreds of Oklahomans gathered at Scissortail Park on Sunday to take a stand against laws that impact the health, safety, and well-being of women and girls. The "We Are Rising" campaign is a grassroots movement that's uniting Oklahomans from all political parties to stand up...
Live2Lead Event
Fox 25's Wayne Stafford meets with Rodney Payne, a Maxwell leadership Executive Director, about the Live2Lead event happening in Oklahoma City on Friday, October 7th. Learn leadership skills from world-class experts experts at the Metro Technology Center. For more information about the event, and to purchase your tickets click here.
