A stomach-churning horror dud that overdosed on gore digs up a prime spot on Netflix
Even the most ardent of horror fans would admit there’s a fine line between utilizing gore to enhance a story, and simply throwing buckets off the stuff into every scene for the sake of cinematic shock tactics. Nobody involved in the making of 2008’s The Ruins seemed to pay much heed, though, because plot and character could have really used as much attention as the stomach-churning effects.
Netflix users lost in the fog of an Oscar-winning supernatural fable that doesn’t skimp on the blood
Given the Tim Burton’s stylistic sensibilities and longtime status as Hollywood’s favorite mainstream outsider, it’s strange to remember that Sleepy Hollow writer Andrew Kevin Walker originally penned the script back in 1993 as a low budget slasher. Naturally, when Burton came aboard the project gained an entirely...
Review: ‘Smile’ tackles mental illness themes against a familiar horror backdrop
It’s a familiar setup: Our hero becomes the target of a curse, sees some freaky stuff, and must figure out how to put a stop to it before it kills her, spreads to others — or both — within X amount of time. That’s the basic premise of Smile. And while that may sound well-trod, the film working within established horror tropes represents both its biggest strength and its weakness.
Fans are finally giving respect to a gateway horror gem with eight legs of nightmare fuel
It’s said the only thing to fear is fear itself, but whoever said such a thing first clearly has never met disgusting creepy-crawlies. Somehow, despite being one of the most universal fears there’s been shockingly few horror flicks on spiders and insects. The best horror film about spiders,...
Two horror icons come face-to-face, and fans are already dreaming of a collaboration
Hold onto your hats, horror fans. The collaboration of the century might soon be on its way. When 57-year-old Mexican filmmaker Guillermo del Toro, best known for Pan’s Labyrinth and The Shape of Water, snapped a selfie with his 44-year-old American counterpart Mike Flanagan, best known for The Haunting of Hill House and Doctor Sleep, the internet went bananas.
A cursed blockbuster that went $100 million over budget but somehow didn’t suck saves the day on streaming
Any conversation about what could be named as the single most tortured production ever mounted simply wouldn’t be complete without a mention of Marc Forster’s World War Z, which seemed to fall into some kind of trouble at every turn. Looking back at everything the cast and crew...
Latest Marvel News: Sony may have just saved its cinematic universe while ‘She-Hulk’ loses all support
On the back of the phenomenal Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer landing on Monday, the biggest Marvel news that’s come our way this Tuesday doesn’t actually relate to the MCU at all, but to Sony’s Spider-Man universe — the studio has just made an intriguing new hire to its latest controversial spinoff movie that, who knows, may prove to be the franchise’s saving grace. Meanwhile, She-Hulk continues to incite slander while a WandaVision fan-favorite confirms their imminent return.
Is that huge ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ trailer reveal all it seems to be?
The latest trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is here, but the big tease at the end isn’t who we think it is, according to many fans. Just over a month out from its release, the big question around who will take on the heroic mantle of Black Panther looks to be solved. Looks to be. However after the trailer finally showcased a Black Panther, which is widely assumed to be Shuri, fans think we’re in for some classic Marvel trickery when it is finally revealed.
If the Multiverse Saga needs a Tony Stark-like figurehead, there’s only one hero who can answer the call
Almost every major plot beat threaded throughout the Infinity Saga tied back to Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark in one form or another, which was admittedly to be expected given that he was the superhero who introduced the Marvel Cinematic Universe to the masses, and served as its biggest and most popular star for a decade.
Jamie Lee Curtis teases even more ‘Halloween’ movies to come after it ‘ends’
Despite its billing as the end of the Halloween saga, Jamie Lee Curtis has teased the franchise having more legs in it after Halloween Ends. The recent trilogy of Halloween films which are set to finally crescendo into a proper ending with Halloween Ends looks set to be hoodwinking us all. The last film Halloween Kills got battered by critics for its overall lack of quality and failure to add anything new to the franchise, but gave some hope to us all when we learnt the sequel would be titled Ends.
A rare Blumhouse bust unleashes an unspeakably tedious evil on streaming
Blumhouse has firmly established itself as one of the most consistent hit factories in Hollywood, with the production company churning out a succession of horror movies that can always be relied on to make money and frighten the life out of audiences, regardless of what critics think. The fails hit harder when you become accustomed to winning, though, so You Should Have Left must have stung for everyone involved given that it wasted a heap of top-notch talent.
An intentionally icky sci-fi horror endures as a skin-crawling cult favorite
The recent retrospectives and fresh insights into Event Horizon that arrived around the time of the movie’s 25th anniversary earlier this year painted Paul W.S. Anderson’s cult classic sci-fi horror in an even more fascinating light than ever before. Paramount was proving to be an oxymoronic production partner,...
Review: ‘Confess, Fletch’ is a low-key murder mystery both funny and engrossing
For many, the word “Fletch” will bring back memories of an in-his-prime Chevy Chase as Irwin M. Fletcher, an undercover reporter for the Los Angeles Times who, over the course of two movies Fletch (released in 1985) and Fletch Lives (released in 1989), investigates his stories with dogged determination and often hilarious results.
How does ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ retcon the origins of an OG character?
Warning: This article contains spoilers for Hocus Pocus 2. Just as you would expect, Disney’s brand-new belated sequel Hocus Pocus 2 expands on our understanding of the Sanderson sisters by exploring their backstory in its opening scene, somewhat redeeming them from unrepentant villains to anti-heroes once we discover they only turned to witchcraft after they were driven out of Salem by the puritanical townsfolk after the death of their father, with Hannah Waddingham’s mysterious Witch Mother introducing them to the occult.
The 10 most gruesome ‘Saw’ deaths, ranked
Without a shadow of a doubt, Saw is the most grotesque, nauseating and gut-wrenching horror franchise out there. Featuring some of the most convoluted mechanisms in cinematic history, Saw brings the blood, guts and glory. Starting out in 2004 as just a one-off biological horror (body horror for short), Saw, directed by James Wan of The Conjuring and Insidious franchises, grossed $100 million worldwide and gained a substantial cult following, going on to be cited as one of the most revolutionary horror films of all time.
How did the original ‘Super Mario Bros.’ movie get made and how did it go so wrong?
The new Mario movie has been generating a load of pre-release hype. While many are excited about it, some fans are unsure if the franchise will work on the big screen. And it’s easy to see why, as the previous attempt to bring Mario and Luigi to the big screen, 1993’s Super Mario Bros., was a notorious flop. And the film is just as weird today as it was then, thanks to its grungy aesthetic and strange storyline.
Review: ‘Surrogate’ is a chilling ghost story filled with strong characters and palpable dread
“There is no such thing as monsters.” These are the words parents often use to reassure their children that there is nothing to be afraid of when the lights go out. Of course, that is not necessarily true, with all matter of human monsters wandering the streets at any given time.
A gut-busting horror classic that deserved a sequel is spooking up the streaming charts
Without a doubt, the horror/comedy sub-genre has provided a slew of classics over the years that understandably become revitalized during the spooky season. And while more-modern films within the umbrella are recognized in Shaun of the Dead and Happy Death Day, the incomparable classics are simply untouchable when it comes to presenting a healthy mix between genuine fear and tear-jerking silliness. In that regard, it would be hard to ignore that the movie which generated such balance the best is 1988’s Beetlejuice.
First ‘Hellraiser’ reviews promise a gory spectacle that will have you hooked
Director David Bruckner is set to raise a bit of hell in two days’ time, adding on to 2022’s arguably historic horror slate with Hellraiser, a reboot of Clive Barker’s legendary franchise, seeking to put the series back on its feet after most of all the follow-ups to the original film fell flat.
A horror remake that never needed to exist finally earns the recognition it deserves
Without question, the Evil Dead franchise is one of the most profitable and intriguing time-honored franchises in the horror mass-market. Premiering back in 1981 with The Evil Dead, directed by notable horror filmmaker Sam Raimi, the film eventually spawned a series worth of movie sequels, television series, video games — and eventually, a complete remake. Labeled as a “re-imagining” of Raimi’s original story, Evil Dead (2013) was initially considered an unnecessary remake, though genre diehards have come to love it over the years.
