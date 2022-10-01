ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Look: Lane Kiffin Reacts To Nick Saban's Postgame Interview

Lane Kiffin had himself a nice laugh watching Nick Saban's postgame interview following Alabama's win over the Razorbacks. Saban had some fun with reporters when asked about the team's quarterback situation going into next Saturday's game vs. Texas A&M after Bryce Young's injury. Saying very tongue-in-cheek that he planned on...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football World Saddened By Kirk Herbstreit Video

Kirk Herbstreit's heartbreaking video has everyone in tears on Sunday morning. The Amazon Prime NFL analyst and ESPN college football analyst has a busy fall schedule, causing him to spend several days away from home at a time. This is especially tough on his dogs. Herbstreit shared a heartbreaking video...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Lamar Jackson's Postgame Message

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson took time after today's game to show respect to the Buffalo Bills. Jackson and his team jumped out to a 20-3 first half lead only to lose 23-20 on a last-second field goal. Heartbreaking result aside, it didn't stop Lamar from losing with grace. "We...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To John Harbaugh's Shocking Decision

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh made a pretty shocking decision on Sunday that ended up costing his team the game against the Bills. Baltimore lost to Buffalo, 23-20, on Sunday afternoon. The Ravens could have at least tied the game, though Harbaugh opted to go for it on a fourth down deep in the Bills territory.
BALTIMORE, MD
Deadline

‘Fox NFL Sunday’ Broadcaster Terry Bradshaw Reveals Cancer Diagnosis In On-Air Address

Terry Bradshaw, a Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback and one of the co-hosts on Fox NFL Sunday, revealed Sunday on air that he has battled cancer twice in the last year. Bradshaw had an incident during the pregame show last week and addressed them on Sunday’s episode before the rest of the schedule kicked off. “Last week on this show, I ran out of breath, and Howie [Long] helped me up. And a lot of people are asking what’s wrong with me, what’s happened to me physically. I just want to address it and let you know what has happened in my life,” Bradshaw said. “In...
NFL
FanSided

Did FOX Sports jump the gun on releasing NFL playoff rankings?

FOX Sports released NFL playoff rankings after week 4, and there are a few surprises even with the vast majority of the season still to be played. Four games into the season hardly seems the time to start talking playoff picture. Most teams have barely made their way into their divisional games. Others haven’t been fully tested. Some may not have even played a competitive game. But that didn’t stop FOX Sports from releasing playoff standings after week 4.
NFL
FanSided

Alabama football outcome could affect Auburn and other rumors

The craziness in college football never ends. According to a combination of published rumors, Alabama football head coach, Nick Saban could have a big impact on Auburn’s next hire. More surreal is an attendant claim the Saban influence could cause an escalation in the moves of two SEC programs soon.
AUBURN, AL
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Don't expect Nelly to wear Darnay Scott jersey for Bengals-Ravens halftime performance

The Baltimore Ravens announced Tuesday that Nelly will perform at halftime of their AFC North showdown with the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday night. Former Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis was famous for emerging from the tunnel and doing his "squirrel dance" to Nelly's "Hot in Herre" during his Pro Football Hall of Fame career in Baltimore.
CINCINNATI, OH
FanSided

