Read full article on original website
Related
lakeexpo.com
648 Black Hawk Drive, Lake Ozark, Missouri 65049
Welcome to your private Lake Estate that truly offers it all. The attention to detail is shown throughout every inch of this 7,200 square foot home with 5 beds and 5 baths. The expansive two story property is very spacious and you are greeted when you walk through the front door with the "wow" factor. Featuring elegance and glamour from the massive ceilings all the way to the floor. The floor to ceiling windows extending the whole lakeside offer tons of natural light to peak in and views from the comfort of inside. Inside you have an open concept perfect for entertaining, a beautiful oversized kitchen and screened in porch that leads out to the oversized upper deck or you can walk down the spiral stair case to the lower deck. The outdoor spaces do not stop there, enjoy a beautiful sunset or the fast pace action on the lake from your martini deck, or veranda. This property is something you simply cannot pass by and offers the elevated Lake Lifestyle, you'll never want to leave!
krcgtv.com
Controversial Lake Ozark Music Festival organized by convicted fraudster
ELDON — The Lake Ozark Music Festival, originally set to take place this month, has faced a social media backlash over an alleged lack of refunds since its cancellation in July. A KRCG 13 investigation found the festival's purported organizer has a criminal history of fraudulence. In the cancellation...
Police: Victim pushed from Highway 63 bridge near Clark Lane
First responders in Boone County blocked off a northeast Columbia road on Tuesday night. The post Police: Victim pushed from Highway 63 bridge near Clark Lane appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KRMS Radio
Several Injured In Benton County Wreck
Two people are injured, one seriously, following a one-vehicle accident on Rte-BB at Woodland Road in Benton County. The highway patrol says it happened just after midnight Sunday morning. The vehicle driven by 24-year-old Nathan Walters, of Stover, ran off the road before he overcorrected sending the vehicle overturning back...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sedalia Pedestrian Struck by Sedalia Motorist in Benton County
A Sedalia pedestrian was injured after she was struck by a vehicle Saturday night in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2020 Chrysler Town & Country, driven by 73-year-old Stephen R. Rouchka of Sedalia, was on Route C, seven-tenths of a mile west of Route E at 8 p.m., when the Chrysler struck 29-year-old Cora J. Comfort Miller, also of Sedalia.
krcgtv.com
UPDATE: Missing Gasconade County woman found
In a Facebook post, the Gasconade County Sheriff's Office says Samantha Funkhouser has been located and is safe. The Gasconade County Sheriff's Office asked for the community's help in finding a young woman the department said was missing. In a post on social media, the sheriff's office said 24-year-old Samantha...
lakeexpo.com
Motorcyclist Injured In Head-On Crash
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. — A Stover man was seriously injured Saturday in a crash on Saw Mill Road. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, Scott Gruber, 45, was driving a 2002 Suzuki Motorcycle when the motorcycle crossed onto the wrong side of the roadway and was struck head on by a 2004 Chevrolet Envoy driven by 39-year-old Danita Roettgen.
Two Benton County Residents Injured In Rollover
Two Benton County residents were injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred early Sunday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 1994 GMC, driven by 24-year-old Nathan D. Walters of Stover, was on Route BB at Woodland Road just after midnight when the vehicle traveled off the roadway. The driver overcorrected and returned to the roadway, then traveled off the roadway again and overturned.
RELATED PEOPLE
kjluradio.com
Jefferson City burglar sentenced to shock incarceration for five burglaries
A St. Louis man is sentenced for breaking into five Cole County businesses earlier this year. Myron Blount pleaded down last week to five counts of second-degree burglary and two counts of felony stealing. He was sentenced Friday to 120 days of shock incarceration on each count. The burglaries happened...
krcgtv.com
Man seriously injured in Morgan County crash
MORGAN COUNTY — A Stover, Missouri man was seriously injured after a crash in Morgan County Saturday night. According to a release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash reports, the crash happened on Saw Mill Road at Hillview Road around 7:25 p.m. The crash happened when Scott...
northwestmoinfo.com
Treasures Await at Missouri’s Unclaimed Property Auction
(MISSOURINET) – Missouri’s unclaimed property auction is bringing in the bucks. The event got underway yesterday (Monday) and continues on today (Tuesday) in Columbia. James Johnston, of northeast Missouri’s Madison, has been the auctioneer for more than 20 years. He says more than 23-hundred items are up...
Two die in head-on crash in rural Missouri
Two men died in a head-on crash Friday evening in rural Missouri. Investigators say it happened as one driver tried to overtake another vehicle on a highway.
IN THIS ARTICLE
myozarksonline.com
Osage Beach Man In Custody In Miller County
A wanted fugitive from Osage Beach was arrested Wednesday in Eldon. 41-year-old Nicholas Lee Scott was taken into custody by members of the Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force, Eldon Police Department, and the Miller County Sheriff’s Department. Scott was wanted for three active felony warrants and a federal detainer for...
kwos.com
Two hurt in JCMO fire
One victim has burns and both people hurt in a Jefferson City house suffer smoke inhalation. Firefighters were called out early Friday to a house on Providence Drive. They termed the victim’s burn as minor. The house was heavily damaged. The State Fire Marshal is investigating.
KRMS Radio
Linn Creek Woman Killed In Car Crash
A 61 year old Linn Creek woman died in a one vehicle accident in Camden County on Thursday afternoon. The State Highway Patrol report says Teresa L. Richardson was the only occupant of a Jeep Compass when it crossed the center of Route A near County Road Lowell Williams and ran off the left side of the road, continued on through an embankment and struck a tree.
Cole County deputies investigating death in Audrain County Jail
The Cole County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday that it is investigating the death of an Audrain County Jail inmate that happened last month. The post Cole County deputies investigating death in Audrain County Jail appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
houstonherald.com
UPDATED: One arrested; suspect in search arrested
Subject in manhunt caught Tuesday night. An arrest in Texas County on Tuesday morning preceded a manhunt in the Dunn area. Stephanie L. Johnson, 35, of Mountain Grove, was wanted on a Texas County warrant charging her with DWI. She was taken to the Texas County Jail. Shortly after her...
lakeexpo.com
Man Seriously Injured In Crash With School Bus
MILLER COUNTY, Mo. — An Eldon man was seriously injured Friday in a crash on Burkle Lane. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Chance Craft, 27, was driving a 2006 Chevrolet Monte Carlo and “traveling too fast for the conditions,” according to the report, when the vehicle crossed the center line and hit a school bus driven by 72-year-old Phillip Wood.
lakeexpo.com
Man Seriously Injured When Truck Strikes Embankment, Goes Airborne On Hwy 5
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. — A Gravois Mills man was seriously injured Sunday in a crash on Missouri Highway 5. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Lee Loman, 58, was driving a 2018 Ford F-150 when the vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a rock embankment. The truck then went airborne, struck a tree and overturned.
houstonherald.com
Man arrested on outstanding warrant from Texas County
A West Plains man wanted on a Texas County warrant was arrested Saturday in Howell County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Charles C. Carter, 39, was arrested on a misdemeanor Texas County warrant for traffic and a misdemeanor Wright County warrant for traffic, the patrol said. He was taken...
Comments / 0