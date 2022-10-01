ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Springs, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Apartment Therapy

This Epic Home for Sale in New Mexico Looks Like a Cloud Carved Out of Stone

As a kid, I was obsessed with the idea of flying into the sky and jumping up on a cloud. Given their water vapor reality, that dream never came to fruition — but upon seeing this epic New Mexico home, I feel like it finally can. Maybe it’s wishful thinking, but something about its bubble-like construction reminds me of a cloud that’s just decided to settle down. The incredible views go far behind the home itself, though: Living here means catching breathtaking rainbows, sunsets, and night skies sparkling with stars.
LAMY, NM
travelingmom.com

How to Book a Hotel That’s Sold Out – Who to Call and What to Say

Disclosure: This post contains affiliate links. If you click through and buy, TravelingMom may receive a small commission at no additional charge to you. What are your biggest pain points when traveling? Traffic on a road trip? Delayed flights at the airport? Rainy days on your beach vacation?. Mine’s discovering...
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Palm Springs, CA
House Digest

David Bromstad Explains Why A Lower-Budget House May Be The Key To Your Dream Home

If you've ever perused the housing market for your dream home, perhaps you've felt a bit discouraged. Maybe you couldn't find exactly what you were looking for. Or, perhaps everything was so over your budget, you wondered if you would ever be able to purchase the house of your dreams. If you've ever felt like this, know that you're not alone. In fact, even people who have won the lottery can sometimes feel like they still can't find the exact property they truly desire.
LOTTERY
Apartment Therapy

You Can Book This “Hocus Pocus” Cottage for a Spooky One-Night Stay

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. The Sanderson sisters are obviously spooky season legends, and in honor of their return after nearly three decades, everyone’s favorite fictional witches are getting with the times in a spellbindingly perfect way. Ahead of the highly-anticipated “Hocus Pocus 2,” which hits Disney+ on September 30, the mythical trio is teaming up with Airbnb to rent out their chilling cottage, with two lucky fans invited to stay for one night only.
DANVERS, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Styles
Person
Barry Manilow
Person
Florence Pugh
Person
Chris Pine
Person
Richard Neutra
Person
Olivia Wilde
The Associated Press

Airbnb hosts are sick of Airbnb, too

Disgruntled Airbnb guests are taking to Twitter and TikTok to vent about everything from cleaning fees to misleading listings. But they aren’t the only ones with complaints: Airbnb hosts themselves have become increasingly disillusioned with the platform and its disrespectful guests. On message boards and Facebook groups, hosts are...
ECONOMY
Apartment Therapy

7 Subtle, Fun Halloween Decor Items that Even Minimalists Will Love

Kelly Dawson is a media consultant based in Los Angeles. She is a prolific writer for notable publications including Cup of Jo, Vox, AFAR, Dwell, Martha Stewart Living, McSweeney's and Architectural Digest. Kelly is the three-time guest editor for Refinery29's "Voices of Disability" series, two-time guest host of "Call Your Girlfriend," and deputy editor at Apartment Therapy.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Apartment Therapy

How to Truly Celebrate and Enjoy Your Cleaning and Decluttering Wins

Stephanie is a writer, editor, and full-time dog petter. As Apartment Therapy’s Cleaning & Organizing Editor, she covers all the ways to make your home sparkle with decluttering tricks, cleaning tips, and organizational hacks. Stephanie holds degrees in English and journalism from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa. She lives in Hawaiʻi with her husband and dog.
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Rent#Linus Realestate#Darling#Tiktoker Gingerhoneyteas
The US Sun

My car rental side hustle earned me $1,000 in a month

A TikToker has been able to make $1,000 with through a car rental side hustle. He goes by Chris, who runs the TikTok channel WatchMeGrowMyMoney, where he shares videos of all his money-making ventures. He recently started renting out his car using the site Turo. Car owners can list their...
TV & VIDEOS
Apartment Therapy

A 575-Square-Foot Cottage Rental Home Has the Dreamiest Dining Room Windows

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. I grew up in the woodlands of Minnesota and moved to California in 2018 after graduating from art school. This is my fourth place I’ve rented on the West Coast, and the first place I’ve had the chance to live alone. As a creative freelancer, influencer, and artist, it has always been important to me to have a space that inspires me. At the end of last year, I created a vision board for 2022, and pinned up photos of a little white cottage by the coast. I had never dreamed I would have discovered this special place that completely aligned with what I had only been daydreaming of! From the lofted ceilings of white wooden beams, to the large glass windows that overlook gardens and greenery, to the little view of the ocean I have from the corner of my deck, I have never felt so at home than here in my magic mermaid cove.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gossip
Apartment Therapy

There’s a Good Chance You’ve Been Sleeping on this Bright, Sunny Hue

Certain shades make obvious choices as the focal point of beautiful homes. White is a contender, of course, as is the calming shade of blue. These days, green seems to pop up everywhere as a “new neutral” that carries the outside in. Orange, though? No one really seems to consider it — not the bright shade of it, anyway. That version is often relegated to Halloween decorations or playrooms, and almost never as the dominant color of a grown-up apartment. But this 400-square-foot Brooklyn studio makes that determination feel like a mistake.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Apartment Therapy

Apartment Therapy

58K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Saving the world, one room at a time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy