We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. I grew up in the woodlands of Minnesota and moved to California in 2018 after graduating from art school. This is my fourth place I’ve rented on the West Coast, and the first place I’ve had the chance to live alone. As a creative freelancer, influencer, and artist, it has always been important to me to have a space that inspires me. At the end of last year, I created a vision board for 2022, and pinned up photos of a little white cottage by the coast. I had never dreamed I would have discovered this special place that completely aligned with what I had only been daydreaming of! From the lofted ceilings of white wooden beams, to the large glass windows that overlook gardens and greenery, to the little view of the ocean I have from the corner of my deck, I have never felt so at home than here in my magic mermaid cove.

LAGUNA BEACH, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO