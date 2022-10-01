Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
4 Front Entryway Mistakes Real Estate Agents Wish You Wouldn’t Make
Barbara Bellesi Zito is a freelance writer from Staten Island, covering all things real estate and home improvement. When she's not watching house flipping shows or dreaming about buying a vacation home, she writes fiction. Barbara's debut novel is due out later this year. published Yesterday. Curb appeal is a...
This Epic Home for Sale in New Mexico Looks Like a Cloud Carved Out of Stone
As a kid, I was obsessed with the idea of flying into the sky and jumping up on a cloud. Given their water vapor reality, that dream never came to fruition — but upon seeing this epic New Mexico home, I feel like it finally can. Maybe it’s wishful thinking, but something about its bubble-like construction reminds me of a cloud that’s just decided to settle down. The incredible views go far behind the home itself, though: Living here means catching breathtaking rainbows, sunsets, and night skies sparkling with stars.
Hidden cameras in Texas ranch spark Airbnb, VRBO lawsuits
Could you spot hidden cameras on your next vacation?
travelingmom.com
How to Book a Hotel That’s Sold Out – Who to Call and What to Say
Disclosure: This post contains affiliate links. If you click through and buy, TravelingMom may receive a small commission at no additional charge to you. What are your biggest pain points when traveling? Traffic on a road trip? Delayed flights at the airport? Rainy days on your beach vacation?. Mine’s discovering...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
David Bromstad Explains Why A Lower-Budget House May Be The Key To Your Dream Home
If you've ever perused the housing market for your dream home, perhaps you've felt a bit discouraged. Maybe you couldn't find exactly what you were looking for. Or, perhaps everything was so over your budget, you wondered if you would ever be able to purchase the house of your dreams. If you've ever felt like this, know that you're not alone. In fact, even people who have won the lottery can sometimes feel like they still can't find the exact property they truly desire.
Jennifer Aniston Has a Mirror in Her Shower and It Makes So Much Sense
Olivia Harvey is a freelance writer and award-winning scriptwriter from outside Boston, Massachusetts. She’s a big fan of scented candles, getting dressed up, and the 2005 film adaptation of Pride and Prejudice starring Keira Knightley. You can make sure she’s doing okay via Instagram and/or Twitter. Follow. published...
She Decided To Take A Trip And Vanished On Vacation
Khiara Lavinia Henry was 23 years old when she decided to go on vacation from her home in San Diego, California, to Maui, Hawaii, in 2019. Khiara is a vegan who enjoys hiking and adventure. On July 21, 2019, Khiara, who was staying at a hotel in Kihei, rented a car from Hertz. She decided to visit Wai'anapanapa State Park in Hana.
You Can Book This “Hocus Pocus” Cottage for a Spooky One-Night Stay
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. The Sanderson sisters are obviously spooky season legends, and in honor of their return after nearly three decades, everyone’s favorite fictional witches are getting with the times in a spellbindingly perfect way. Ahead of the highly-anticipated “Hocus Pocus 2,” which hits Disney+ on September 30, the mythical trio is teaming up with Airbnb to rent out their chilling cottage, with two lucky fans invited to stay for one night only.
RELATED PEOPLE
Airbnb hosts are sick of Airbnb, too
Disgruntled Airbnb guests are taking to Twitter and TikTok to vent about everything from cleaning fees to misleading listings. But they aren’t the only ones with complaints: Airbnb hosts themselves have become increasingly disillusioned with the platform and its disrespectful guests. On message boards and Facebook groups, hosts are...
7 Subtle, Fun Halloween Decor Items that Even Minimalists Will Love
Kelly Dawson is a media consultant based in Los Angeles. She is a prolific writer for notable publications including Cup of Jo, Vox, AFAR, Dwell, Martha Stewart Living, McSweeney's and Architectural Digest. Kelly is the three-time guest editor for Refinery29's "Voices of Disability" series, two-time guest host of "Call Your Girlfriend," and deputy editor at Apartment Therapy.
How to Declutter the Busiest Part of Your Bathroom in 20 Minutes or Less
Stephanie is a writer, editor, and full-time dog petter. As Apartment Therapy’s Cleaning & Organizing Editor, she covers all the ways to make your home sparkle with decluttering tricks, cleaning tips, and organizational hacks. Stephanie holds degrees in English and journalism from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa. She lives in Hawaiʻi with her husband and dog.
How to Truly Celebrate and Enjoy Your Cleaning and Decluttering Wins
Stephanie is a writer, editor, and full-time dog petter. As Apartment Therapy’s Cleaning & Organizing Editor, she covers all the ways to make your home sparkle with decluttering tricks, cleaning tips, and organizational hacks. Stephanie holds degrees in English and journalism from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa. She lives in Hawaiʻi with her husband and dog.
IN THIS ARTICLE
My car rental side hustle earned me $1,000 in a month
A TikToker has been able to make $1,000 with through a car rental side hustle. He goes by Chris, who runs the TikTok channel WatchMeGrowMyMoney, where he shares videos of all his money-making ventures. He recently started renting out his car using the site Turo. Car owners can list their...
A 575-Square-Foot Cottage Rental Home Has the Dreamiest Dining Room Windows
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. I grew up in the woodlands of Minnesota and moved to California in 2018 after graduating from art school. This is my fourth place I’ve rented on the West Coast, and the first place I’ve had the chance to live alone. As a creative freelancer, influencer, and artist, it has always been important to me to have a space that inspires me. At the end of last year, I created a vision board for 2022, and pinned up photos of a little white cottage by the coast. I had never dreamed I would have discovered this special place that completely aligned with what I had only been daydreaming of! From the lofted ceilings of white wooden beams, to the large glass windows that overlook gardens and greenery, to the little view of the ocean I have from the corner of my deck, I have never felt so at home than here in my magic mermaid cove.
This Flower-Filled Portland Apartment Is A Cozy, Minimalist Haven
Adrienne loves architecture, design, cats, science fiction and watching Star Trek. In the past 10 years she's called home: a van, a former downtown store in small town Texas and a studio apartment rumored to have once been owned by Willie Nelson. Follow. published Yesterday. Name: Candace Molatore. Location: Beaumont...
Dunn-Edwards’ 2023 Color of the Year Is Lush and Sophisticated
Tara is Apartment Therapy's News & Culture Director. When not scrolling through Instagram double-tapping pet pics and astrology memes, you'll find her thrift shopping around Boston, kayaking on the Charles, and trying not to buy more plants. Follow. published Yesterday. We independently select these products—if you buy from one of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Backdrop Reveals Their Color of the Year, But It’s Not What You Think
Noella is the assistant editor for Apartment Therapy's News and Culture section. You can find her words in Scalawag Magazine, Healthline, them, Uproxx, Harper's Bazaar, Teen Vogue. In her free time, she enjoys roller skating and listening to Solange. Follow. published Yesterday. We independently select these products—if you buy from...
Reese Witherspoon’s Renovated Powder Room Would Surely Be Elle Woods-Approved
Arielle Tschinkel is a freelance pop culture and lifestyle writer whose work has appeared on Shape.com, WomansWorld.com, FirstforWomen.com, Insider, HelloGiggles, and more. She loves all things Disney and is making her way to every park around the world, and is a die-hard Britney Spears fan for life. She's also obsessed with her Bernedoodle, Bruce Wayne.
There’s a Good Chance You’ve Been Sleeping on this Bright, Sunny Hue
Certain shades make obvious choices as the focal point of beautiful homes. White is a contender, of course, as is the calming shade of blue. These days, green seems to pop up everywhere as a “new neutral” that carries the outside in. Orange, though? No one really seems to consider it — not the bright shade of it, anyway. That version is often relegated to Halloween decorations or playrooms, and almost never as the dominant color of a grown-up apartment. But this 400-square-foot Brooklyn studio makes that determination feel like a mistake.
5 Things Nobody Tells You About Buying a House in Leaf-Peeping Country
Megan Johnson is a reporter in Boston. She got her start at the Boston Herald, where commenters would leave sweet messages like “Megan Johnson is just awful.” Now, she's a contributor to publications like People Magazine, Trulia and Architectural Digest. published Yesterday. There’s nothing quite like New England...
Apartment Therapy
58K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Saving the world, one room at a time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0