Steelers vs Jets official prediction for this week's game

A 1-2 team coming to Pittsburgh shouldn’t be a cause for concern for the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, 2022 is different as the Steelers also sit at 1-2 and need to stop the New York Jets this week to hold onto any hope of making the playoffs.

For the Jets, they get Zach Wilson back at quarterback but will be very thin at linebacker. The Steelers continue to be without linebacker T.J. Watt and will also be minus cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon this week. The Steelers offense continues to struggle while it finds its identity and a quarterback change could be coming.

Cast your vote and give us your prediction for this week’s game. Pittsburgh hasn’t solved all of its problems but New York has its own share of struggles. In the end Pittsburgh will find a way to win an ugly football game and hold onto hope heading into the worst four-game stretch of the season. Steelers 27, Jets 17