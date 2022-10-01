ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

WSYX ABC6

Miyan Williams named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Miyan Williams just scored another touchdown. We kid, but he did just score an impressive weekly honor. Penciled in behind returning starter and Heisman Trophy candidate TreVeyon Henderson, Williams has turned into one himself. In Henderson's absence Saturday, Williams tied a school record by rushing for five touchdowns in Ohio State's 49-10 defeat of Rutgers.
WSYX ABC6

Ohio State women's hoops looking to build off trip to Sweet 16

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It won't be long before the Ohio State Buckeyes return to the hardwood. The Ohio State women tip off at the end of the month against the Tennesse Lady Volunteers. Expectations are high this season for the Buckeyes after winning a share of the Big...
WSYX ABC6

Columbus gas prices on the rise

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The price of gas in Columbus continues to rise. The average price of gas in Columbus has increased 15 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.68 a gallon. According to GasBuddy, prices are 6.8 cents higher than a month ago and 55.8 cents...
WSYX ABC6

Columbus Zoo Tasmanian devil, Mustard, dies

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium said Tuesday its Tasmanian devil, Mustard, was humanely euthanized on Sept. 4. The zoo and keepers noticed Mustard was quieter than usual and unsteady on his feet. During an exam, the zoo's Animal Health team found that Mustard was severely anemic. The zoo said a blood transfusion and care in an ICU was not a safe option for Mustard and the decision was made to humanely euthanize him.
WSYX ABC6

Dave Chappelle to perform in Columbus on New Year's Eve

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Comedy superstar Dave Chappelle on Monday announced that he'll be performing in Columbus on New Year's Eve. Chappelle, who lives in Yellow Springs, near Dayton, will perform a single show at the Schottenstein Center at 9:30 p.m. Chappelle gained popularity with his "Chappelle's Show" from...
WSYX ABC6

Columbus Weather: Chilly start to morning, sunshine on the way

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's another chilly morning with a patchy frost, but sunshine is on its way!. Wednesday is expected to be mostly sunny with a high of 74 degrees. Calm winds will also make it a really nice day. A few more clouds tonight with low temps in the upper 40s.
WSYX ABC6

2 men killed in shooting at Mt. Vernon Plaza

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said two men were killed in a shooting Tuesday at the Mt. Vernon Plaza. Police said officers were called to the area of 1050 Atcheson Street at 6:20 p.m. Tuesday on the report of two people who were shot. Two men were found...
WSYX ABC6

2 men shot, seriously injured during altercation in south Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An altercation that led to a shooting seriously injured two men in south Columbus late Tuesday night. Officers responded to the Sky View Townhomes in the 600 block of East Morrill Avenue shortly before 11 p.m. According to police, they found one injured man in...
WSYX ABC6

Wagons Ho Ho Ho preview

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A local group needs volunteers to help spread joy to children this Christmas season. Wagons Ho Ho Ho Co-Founder and Board Member Donn Ditzhazy discuss "Wagons 2022 Build Day" and the need for volunteers with Good Day Columbus’ Jackie Orozco and Terri Sullivan. If...
WSYX ABC6

Columbus police searching for 3 suspects wanted in Linden murder

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are looking for three men who are wanted for murder in the death of a 38-year-old man. On Friday, September 23, officers were called to the area of East Hudson Street around 1 p.m. on a report of a shooting. 38-year-old Mario Copeland...
WSYX ABC6

Second suspect in deadly Short North beating in custody

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The second suspect wanted in the murder of a Short North bartender is in custody. Chrystian Foster was arrested Tuesday morning after turning himself in at the county jail, police said. Dwayne Cummings is the other suspect charged in the deadly beating of Gregory Coleman.
WSYX ABC6

Traffic Alert: Greenlawn Avenue in Columbus to be closed Tuesday evening

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Department of Public Services announced that Greenlawn Ave will be closed on Tuesday starting at 7 p.m. Greenlawn Avenue at I-71 and the exit ramp from I-71 southbound to Greenlawn will be closed while the Columbus Division of Sewers and Drains perform its triannual floodwall gate closure.
WSYX ABC6

Avian flu may have caused death of 5 black swans at Columbus Zoo

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium shared an update regarding the avian flu. Zoo officials believe the avian flu has killed five black swans, however, they are waiting for official confirmation from the United States Department of Agriculture. As a precautionary measure for the health and...
