WSYX ABC6
Ohio State coach Ryan Day on pressure to win: 'It's a rough profession'
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State coach Ryan Day said his No. 3 Buckeyes will lean on their older players in the team's first road game of the season, a 4 p.m. kickoff at Michigan State on Saturday. Day said leadership is "incredibly important" at all times, but especially...
WSYX ABC6
Miyan Williams named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Miyan Williams just scored another touchdown. We kid, but he did just score an impressive weekly honor. Penciled in behind returning starter and Heisman Trophy candidate TreVeyon Henderson, Williams has turned into one himself. In Henderson's absence Saturday, Williams tied a school record by rushing for five touchdowns in Ohio State's 49-10 defeat of Rutgers.
WSYX ABC6
Ohio State women's hoops looking to build off trip to Sweet 16
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It won't be long before the Ohio State Buckeyes return to the hardwood. The Ohio State women tip off at the end of the month against the Tennesse Lady Volunteers. Expectations are high this season for the Buckeyes after winning a share of the Big...
WSYX ABC6
Joe Burrow launches non-profit foundation to help with hunger, childhood mental health
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, along with his parents Robin and Jimmy, have launched a non-profit foundation to address food insecurity and childhood mental health. The Joe Burrow Foundation will help provide resources and support to the underprivileged and underserved in Ohio and Louisiana. I...
WSYX ABC6
'I just hurt for him,' Big Walnut student hit by a parade float recovering from surgery
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An 11-year-old boy who was seriously injured during a homecoming parade on Friday is recovering from another surgery. Kenny Zedekar went into surgery Monday evening at Nationwide Children's Hospital. His mom said it went well, but he still has a long road ahead. "Overwhelmed, angry,...
WSYX ABC6
Community showing support for Big Walnut student seriously hurt at homecoming parade
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The mother and aunt of the sixth-grade Big Walnut student who was seriously injured in a homecoming parade accident want central Ohio to know how he is doing. Speaking outside Nationwide Children’s Hospital on Monday, 11-year-old Kenny Zedeker’s mother said she is overwhelmed and sad....
WSYX ABC6
Columbus gas prices on the rise
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The price of gas in Columbus continues to rise. The average price of gas in Columbus has increased 15 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.68 a gallon. According to GasBuddy, prices are 6.8 cents higher than a month ago and 55.8 cents...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Zoo Tasmanian devil, Mustard, dies
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium said Tuesday its Tasmanian devil, Mustard, was humanely euthanized on Sept. 4. The zoo and keepers noticed Mustard was quieter than usual and unsteady on his feet. During an exam, the zoo's Animal Health team found that Mustard was severely anemic. The zoo said a blood transfusion and care in an ICU was not a safe option for Mustard and the decision was made to humanely euthanize him.
WSYX ABC6
Woman shot in west Columbus in March dies from injuries, police say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A woman who was shot in west Columbus in March has died, Columbus police said Tuesday. Elizabeth Brice, 27, was shot in the 100 block of North Harris Avenue on March 26. Police said she was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition. On...
WSYX ABC6
Dave Chappelle to perform in Columbus on New Year's Eve
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Comedy superstar Dave Chappelle on Monday announced that he'll be performing in Columbus on New Year's Eve. Chappelle, who lives in Yellow Springs, near Dayton, will perform a single show at the Schottenstein Center at 9:30 p.m. Chappelle gained popularity with his "Chappelle's Show" from...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Weather: Sunshine returns to Central Ohio for a nice end to the weekend
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Looks like a pretty nice ending to the weekend! The remnants of Ian will continue to push off to the east as high pressure settles over the area today. Interactive Radar | Weather Maps | View, Share Weather Photos. We’ll see a return to some...
WSYX ABC6
Central Ohio Kroger employees voting on whether or not to accept new contract
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Kroger workers in Central Ohio will spend the next few days voting on whether to accept a new contract or potentially move closer to going on strike. Workers started voting Tuesday and the vote will continue through Thursday. Kroger's latest offer includes raises for department...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Weather: Chilly start to morning, sunshine on the way
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's another chilly morning with a patchy frost, but sunshine is on its way!. Wednesday is expected to be mostly sunny with a high of 74 degrees. Calm winds will also make it a really nice day. A few more clouds tonight with low temps in the upper 40s.
WSYX ABC6
2 men killed in shooting at Mt. Vernon Plaza
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said two men were killed in a shooting Tuesday at the Mt. Vernon Plaza. Police said officers were called to the area of 1050 Atcheson Street at 6:20 p.m. Tuesday on the report of two people who were shot. Two men were found...
WSYX ABC6
2 men shot, seriously injured during altercation in south Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An altercation that led to a shooting seriously injured two men in south Columbus late Tuesday night. Officers responded to the Sky View Townhomes in the 600 block of East Morrill Avenue shortly before 11 p.m. According to police, they found one injured man in...
WSYX ABC6
Wagons Ho Ho Ho preview
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A local group needs volunteers to help spread joy to children this Christmas season. Wagons Ho Ho Ho Co-Founder and Board Member Donn Ditzhazy discuss "Wagons 2022 Build Day" and the need for volunteers with Good Day Columbus’ Jackie Orozco and Terri Sullivan. If...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus police searching for 3 suspects wanted in Linden murder
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are looking for three men who are wanted for murder in the death of a 38-year-old man. On Friday, September 23, officers were called to the area of East Hudson Street around 1 p.m. on a report of a shooting. 38-year-old Mario Copeland...
WSYX ABC6
Second suspect in deadly Short North beating in custody
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The second suspect wanted in the murder of a Short North bartender is in custody. Chrystian Foster was arrested Tuesday morning after turning himself in at the county jail, police said. Dwayne Cummings is the other suspect charged in the deadly beating of Gregory Coleman.
WSYX ABC6
Traffic Alert: Greenlawn Avenue in Columbus to be closed Tuesday evening
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Department of Public Services announced that Greenlawn Ave will be closed on Tuesday starting at 7 p.m. Greenlawn Avenue at I-71 and the exit ramp from I-71 southbound to Greenlawn will be closed while the Columbus Division of Sewers and Drains perform its triannual floodwall gate closure.
WSYX ABC6
Avian flu may have caused death of 5 black swans at Columbus Zoo
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium shared an update regarding the avian flu. Zoo officials believe the avian flu has killed five black swans, however, they are waiting for official confirmation from the United States Department of Agriculture. As a precautionary measure for the health and...
