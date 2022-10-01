Read full article on original website
lakeexpo.com
648 Black Hawk Drive, Lake Ozark, Missouri 65049
Welcome to your private Lake Estate that truly offers it all. The attention to detail is shown throughout every inch of this 7,200 square foot home with 5 beds and 5 baths. The expansive two story property is very spacious and you are greeted when you walk through the front door with the "wow" factor. Featuring elegance and glamour from the massive ceilings all the way to the floor. The floor to ceiling windows extending the whole lakeside offer tons of natural light to peak in and views from the comfort of inside. Inside you have an open concept perfect for entertaining, a beautiful oversized kitchen and screened in porch that leads out to the oversized upper deck or you can walk down the spiral stair case to the lower deck. The outdoor spaces do not stop there, enjoy a beautiful sunset or the fast pace action on the lake from your martini deck, or veranda. This property is something you simply cannot pass by and offers the elevated Lake Lifestyle, you'll never want to leave!
krcgtv.com
Controversial Lake Ozark Music Festival organized by convicted fraudster
ELDON — The Lake Ozark Music Festival, originally set to take place this month, has faced a social media backlash over an alleged lack of refunds since its cancellation in July. A KRCG 13 investigation found the festival's purported organizer has a criminal history of fraudulence. In the cancellation...
lakeexpo.com
Jackie Gordon (June 4, 1953 - September 28, 2022)
Jacqueline "Jackie" Sue Gordon, daughter of James A. Franklin Sr., and Mildred D. McDowell Franklin, was born, June 4, 1953 in Lebanon, Missouri. She departed this life, Wednesday morning, September 28, 2022, in her home, Linn Creek, Missouri surrounded by her loving family at the age of sixty-nine years, three months and twenty-four days.
Three Windsor Teens Ejected in Henry County Rollover
Three Windsor teenagers were injured in a one-vehicle rollover that occurred Friday afternoon in Henry County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2006 GMC Sonoma, driven by a 16-year-old male from Windsor, was on Route Y at NE 400 Road around 4:50 p.m., when the truck ran off the right side of the roadway and overturned, ejecting all occupants, none of whom were wearing a seat belt.
Two die in head-on crash in rural Missouri
Two men died in a head-on crash Friday evening in rural Missouri. Investigators say it happened as one driver tried to overtake another vehicle on a highway.
KRMS Radio
Several Injured In Benton County Wreck
Two people are injured, one seriously, following a one-vehicle accident on Rte-BB at Woodland Road in Benton County. The highway patrol says it happened just after midnight Sunday morning. The vehicle driven by 24-year-old Nathan Walters, of Stover, ran off the road before he overcorrected sending the vehicle overturning back...
Interstate crash ends with injury, closure
UPDATE: I-44 has been cleared and both lanes are open. SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A crash has closed both lanes of westbound I-44 around exit 88.0, near Strafford. According to Ozarks Traffic, a crash past Exit 88 around mile marker 86.7 has closed I-44 and backed up traffic for at least one mile. According to Missouri […]
KYTV
TRAFFIC ALERT: MoDOT reopens lanes of I-44 near Strafford, Mo. after injury crash
STRAFFORD, Mo. (KY3) - MoDOT crews reopened I-44 after an injury crash closed part of the interstate Tuesday morning. Troopers responded to an injury crash in the westbound lanes near exit 88 at Missouri 125 around 9 a.m. The crash closed two lanes of westbound traffic. Crews reopened both lanes around 11 a.m.
Sedalia Pedestrian Struck by Sedalia Motorist in Benton County
A Sedalia pedestrian was injured after she was struck by a vehicle Saturday night in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2020 Chrysler Town & Country, driven by 73-year-old Stephen R. Rouchka of Sedalia, was on Route C, seven-tenths of a mile west of Route E at 8 p.m., when the Chrysler struck 29-year-old Cora J. Comfort Miller, also of Sedalia.
lakeexpo.com
Motorcyclist Injured In Head-On Crash
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. — A Stover man was seriously injured Saturday in a crash on Saw Mill Road. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, Scott Gruber, 45, was driving a 2002 Suzuki Motorcycle when the motorcycle crossed onto the wrong side of the roadway and was struck head on by a 2004 Chevrolet Envoy driven by 39-year-old Danita Roettgen.
lakeexpo.com
Man Seriously Injured When Truck Strikes Embankment, Goes Airborne On Hwy 5
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. — A Gravois Mills man was seriously injured Sunday in a crash on Missouri Highway 5. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Lee Loman, 58, was driving a 2018 Ford F-150 when the vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a rock embankment. The truck then went airborne, struck a tree and overturned.
kwos.com
Two hurt in JCMO fire
One victim has burns and both people hurt in a Jefferson City house suffer smoke inhalation. Firefighters were called out early Friday to a house on Providence Drive. They termed the victim’s burn as minor. The house was heavily damaged. The State Fire Marshal is investigating.
Two Benton County Residents Injured In Rollover
Two Benton County residents were injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred early Sunday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 1994 GMC, driven by 24-year-old Nathan D. Walters of Stover, was on Route BB at Woodland Road just after midnight when the vehicle traveled off the roadway. The driver overcorrected and returned to the roadway, then traveled off the roadway again and overturned.
Jefferson City family asks for help after fire destroys home
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ.) A Jefferson City family has lost almost everything after a portable generator exploded and destroyed their home. The family is now asking for help from the community. "I'm not a good person to ask for things, I don't like to ask for help, but I have to let it go and The post Jefferson City family asks for help after fire destroys home appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Missouri Highway Patrol trooper from Cooper, Howard county area killed in accident
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is mourning the loss of one of their own. Friends and family of Leif Dezner, 26, say he passed away in a tragic accident on Friday, September 30. Dezner was a corporal in the Cooper and Howard County areas. Dezner leaves behind a wife and...
lakeexpo.com
Man Seriously Injured In Crash With School Bus
MILLER COUNTY, Mo. — An Eldon man was seriously injured Friday in a crash on Burkle Lane. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Chance Craft, 27, was driving a 2006 Chevrolet Monte Carlo and “traveling too fast for the conditions,” according to the report, when the vehicle crossed the center line and hit a school bus driven by 72-year-old Phillip Wood.
KRMS Radio
Linn Creek Woman Killed In Car Crash
A 61 year old Linn Creek woman died in a one vehicle accident in Camden County on Thursday afternoon. The State Highway Patrol report says Teresa L. Richardson was the only occupant of a Jeep Compass when it crossed the center of Route A near County Road Lowell Williams and ran off the left side of the road, continued on through an embankment and struck a tree.
Troopers arrest driver following Morgan County crash
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Gravios Mills man could face charges following a single-vehicle crash in Morgan County late Sunday night. The crash happened just after 11:15 p.m. on southbound Highway 5 near Wildwood Drive, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said a pickup truck driven by 58-year-old Lee R. Loman rolled over The post Troopers arrest driver following Morgan County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Phelps County home destroyed by fire, cat saved
A Phelps County home is destroyed by fire. The Doolittle Rural Fire Protection District was called to a house fire on Private Drive 7106 Saturday afternoon. When crews arrived, heavy fire was showing. The Rolla Rural Fire Department was called in to assist. Crews were able to make an aggressive...
missouribusinessalert.com
Planned Parenthood announces mobile abortion clinic, new health center in Rolla
Planned Parenthood is launching an on-the-go abortion clinic in Illinois and a new health center in Rolla, the nonprofit announced Monday. This marks Planned Parenthood’s first mobile abortion clinic in the country, which will begin with offering medication abortion and eventually procedural abortion at the southern Illinois border, said Yamelsie Rodriguez, the CEO and president of Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri, during a news conference.
