If there is one essential you need in your kitchen right now, it's a sheet pan. And, while we really do suggest having a high-quality, long-lasting version at your disposal at all times, fall is usually when we find ourselves reaching for that trusty piece day in and day out. Not only is it baking season, it's also that time of year when so many of us find ourselves in a cooking rut. Between the cooling weather and subsequent change of wardrobe (layers are exhausting!), all the back-to-school duties, and the holidays somehow right around the corner, no one blames you if you want to do minimal prep and throw everything on a sheet tray. We'd even argue that sheet pan dinners are one of the most efficient and delicious ways of getting a meal down on the table.

