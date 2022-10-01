Read full article on original website
Related
UV Cavalier Daily
Top five overnight oats flavors
I have been growing tired of my usual breakfast rotation. My early classes force me to stick to effortless morning meals, but there’s only so much yogurt and cereal a person can take. Thankfully, TikTok — somehow sensing my breakfast dilemma — recently presented a great option — overnight oats. Different recipes monopolized my For-You page on TikTok, so I took the hint and tried them out.
Pudding or breakfast? Thomasina Miers’ recipe for baked blackcurrant jam croissants and custard
Torrijas are the Spanish equivalent of eggy bread. Earlier this year, while in Madrid, I had a version that used croissants instead of bread. The heady combination of buttery pastry, baked until caramelised and sticky and filled with a velvety custard, had me reeling. It was a great start to the weekend with coffee. Here I have scented the custard with orange peel and cardamom, and added spoonfuls of blackcurrant jam for pleasing bursts of colour and acidity.
Easy Cinnamon Roll Icing Recipe
What cinnamon roll is complete without sweet, warm, decadent icing? The only correct answer here is no cinnamon roll. They simply aren't complete without that gooey white icing. There are endless recipes out there that focus on making the cinnamon rolls themselves, but not quite as many that focus on the icing; luckily, that's where Jaime Shelbert's easy cinnamon roll icing recipe comes into play. "This recipe is super quick and easy and can be added to an array of baked goods for a simple, tasty topping," she describes.
KATU.com
"Preppy Kitchen" Shares Orange Pecan Cinnamon Rolls
He's a favorite of celebrities including Reese Witherspoon, Katherine Schwarzenegger and Loni Love, and he'll soon be your favorite as well. John Kanell, author of the new book "Preppy Kitchen: Recipes for Seasonal Dishes and Simple Pleasures", joined us a perfect recipe for breakfast!. Decadent, delicious seasonal comfort foods and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hong Kong-Style French Toast Is A Delicious Twist On The Breakfast Classic
Hong Kong French toast is as simple to make as it is lavish to enjoy. What would be considered a breakfast dish in the U.S. is often served at tea houses and cafes as an all-day sweet menu item that’s especially popular at tea time. But you don’t have...
Queen Elizabeth’s Chef Made Her Scrambled Eggs with Two Secret Ingredients
As we continue to honor the late Queen Elizabeth II, we’re spotlighting some of her favorite everyday meals. If there’s one thing that brings us all together, it’s food. Some of her favorite foods included tea cakes, fish, mangoes and strawberry jam. She even talked about eating jam sandwiches every single day with her tea. Now that’s dedication.
Martha Stewart Banana Bread Recipe Has Been A Winner Since 1982
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Bananas seem to have an almost supernatural way of turning from green, hard, and...
Barbecue Pizza Beans
This quick and easy vegetarian rendition perfectly captures the spirit of the beloved pizza, sans chicken or crust, thanks to two cans of white beans, some barbecue sauce, and a duo of shredded cheeses. Think of it as main-dish version of baked beans; you’ll still have glaze-y beans, but they’ll be draped in singed mozzarella and smoked Gouda.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
rsvplive.ie
Three things you should never cook in the airfryer, from an airfryer food fan and recipe maker
Airfryers are becoming more and more popular, with Curries even reporting a surge in people flocking to buy the handy small appliance. We are all obsessed with our airfryers these days, especially since finding out how much more energy efficient they are to run compared to an oven. An airfryer...
recipesgram.com
Chocolate Banana Peanut Butter Pie
Let me tell you a secret – I don’t like baking – and I am avoiding it anytime I can (as you may already notice from my previous recipes)! But I love pies…no-bake pies, to be precise – especially creamy like this chocolate banana peanut butter pie! Silky, smooth, creamy – delicious! Totally my jam! Here is the recipe:
I Tried Ina’s Hasselback Kielbasa and It’s the Perfect Fall Supper
If you’re anything like us, you’re counting down the days until October 25, when Ina Garten’s new cookbook, Go-To Dinners, drops. In true generous Ina fashion, she’s shared a few recipes to tide us over until we can get our hands on the book. In July, she dropped a trio of too-hot-to cook recipes: Pomegranate Spritzers, Heirloom Tomato & Blue Cheese Salad, and Lobster & Avocado Sandwiches. And just a few days ago, she gave us another recipe that’s perfect for fall: Hasselback Kielbasa.
Epicurious
Chicken Pot Parmentier
Parmentier would definitely be surprised to see that I’ve used a chicken filling as a variation on the classic meaty hachis Parmentier (after he got over the shock of seeing a train that runs underground!). Still, I think he’d be happy that I’m carrying on his mission to this day of getting people to eat their potatoes, although I frequently enjoy making this American-style with biscuits for French guests as well.
Martha Stewart’s No-Bake Cheesecake Has One Clever Ingredient That Sets It Apart
I’m a big fan of sweetened condensed milk. When I was a kid, my mom would drizzle it over sliced fresh strawberries or peaches, and I would go bonkers for the combo. I now do this for my kids, who react the same way. When I see a can listed in an ingredient list, chances are high I’ll like the recipe, which is why I was delighted when I came upon Martha Stewart’s No-Bake Cheesecake.
Reese’s Newest Big Cup Will Be Stuffed with Reese’s Puffs Cereal
When it comes to the classic taste of smooth peanut butter and creamy chocolate, no one does it better than Reese’s. Whether it’s the sweet and salty combination of Reese’s big cup with potato chips or “S’meeses” — a peanut butter-infused twist on a s’more — Reese’s consistently finds ways to keep its fan base excited for whatever new creation it has up its sleeve. And even after years of raising the bar, its latest creation may be its best one yet.
TikTok Is Falling For The Pasta Queen's Italian Appetizer
Italian culture revolves around food. Meals in Italy are meant to last for hours and have multiple courses. The restaurant wait staff will leave you alone until you request the check — a significant difference from the rushed meals we favor in the U.S., per Georgetown University. At the...
Cinnabon Is Releasing a Line of Ready-to-Heat Goods and One Is a Cinnamon Coffee Cake
When I think of the delicious taste of a cinnamon roll topped with sweet cream cheese frosting, no brand comes to mind faster than Cinnabon. Since 1985, the dessert staple has been dishing out baked bundles of joy to its loyal legion of fans that now span 48 countries and over 1,200 stores worldwide. So with National Cinnamon Roll Day approaching (yes, that’s a real thing!) next month, who better to serve up hot treats than the premier cinnamon roll brand itself?
Great Jones Is Having a Limited-Time Deal on the Sheet Pan Our Editors Are Obsessed With — Snag Yours ASAP
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. If there is one essential you need in your kitchen right now, it’s a sheet pan. And, while we really do suggest having a high-quality, long-lasting version at your disposal at all times, fall is usually when we find ourselves reaching for that trusty piece day in and day out. Not only is it baking season, it’s also that time of year when so many of us find ourselves in a cooking rut. Between the cooling weather and subsequent change of wardrobe (layers are exhausting!), all the back-to-school duties, and the holidays somehow right around the corner, no one blames you if you want to do minimal prep and throw everything on a sheet tray. We’d even argue that sheet pan dinners are one of the most efficient and delicious ways of getting a meal down on the table.
Lamb, Sweet Potato, and Coconut Mafé Curry
3 tablespoons peanut oil or vegetable oil, divided. 2 pounds boneless lamb shoulder, cut into 1- to 2-inch pieces. 1 cup chopped yellow onion (from 1 medium [8-ounce] onion) ½ cup chopped green bell pepper (from 1 small [7-ounce] bell pepper) 1 tablespoon chopped peeled fresh ginger (from 1...
The Easiest Roasted Green Beans
What makes a perfect green bean? For me, green beans should be charred in spots and just cooked through with a little snap, aka “crisp-tender.” Lucky for me (and you), achieving this texture is easy and mostly hands-off. These roasted green beans are perfect for Thanksgiving, when you want something elegant and impressive but easy.
Le Creuset’s Durable Bakeware Dishes Are on Sale at Williams Sonoma (Just In Time for Fall!)
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. It may be called “bakeware,” but don’t let the name fool you — without a doubt, casserole dishes and baking pans are the cookware essentials you need when it comes to perfecting you ooey-gooey brownie recipe or apple cider doughnut blondies (yes, please!), but they can handle a lot more than just sweet treats. As we enter the cold weather months, casseroles, lasagnas, and oven-baked veggies are our friends. That’s why having a trusty piece of bakeware on deck can make all the difference.
The Kitchn
48K+
Followers
5K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Inspiring cooks, nourishing homes.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0