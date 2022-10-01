Read full article on original website
Watch Bobby Wagner murk a fan who charged the field during Rams vs. 49ers
Watch Bobby Wagner murk a fan who charged the field during Rams vs. 49ers. Fans running across fields during pro sporting events are nothing new but seeing a professional athlete tackle them on the field is a whole other story. During the Los Angeles Rams vs. 49ers Monday Night Football...
Eagles injuries: Updates on Darius Slay, Avonte Maddox, Jordan Mailata
Though the Philadelphia Eagles have done all that they can to protect their starters and key players from injuries, it’s an ugly fact of life that, regardless of how teams try to manage them, they will occur at some point. The NFL is a war of attrition, and the Birds have some roster holes to fill for the time being. As a result, we’ve all been on our cell phones every 15 minutes looking for updates.
Buccaneers wide receiver surprises with retirement announcement
After only playing in two games with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, wide receiver Cole Beasley is retiring from football before he gets to game three. The Buccaneers are about to be without another veteran receiver after already playing a handful of games this season without their full group. The good...
Did Commanders’ Ron Rivera hint he’s considering a QB change?
To say the Washington Commanders’ offense is out of sync would be a comprehensive understatement. After four games, they’re scoring on 21.6% of their drives and are averaging 4.6 yards per play. Both are last in the NFL, but Ron Rivera insists the offense is on the verge of turning a corner.
Dolphins Coach Addresses Outside Noise After Tagovailoa’s Injury
The star quarterback is still in concussion protocol.
3 Best NFL Teams To Bet The UNDER On (49ers Boast Top Defense in League)
Through four weeks of the NFL season, UNDERs have been the way to go. The UNDER is cashing at a near-60% rate, making it one of the clearest trends of the young season. If we take a deeper dive into the trend, there are some teams that are more profitable than others when betting the UNDERs.
NFL Week 5 Early Leans | Daily Betslip
Week 4 of the NFL season is in the books, so it's time to look ahead at the slate of Week 5 games. Iain MacMillan and Reed Wallach gave out their early leans for the week on Tuesday's episode of Daily Betslip. Iain broke down why he likes the Browns...
Around the AFC West: Chiefs dominate while the division sputters
Let’s tour the AFC West again as the Chiefs have a dominant bounce back performance and the rest of the AFC West sputters heading into Week 5. Welcome back to another edition of Around the AFC West. If you’re like me, I’m sure you are feeling a lot better at the conclusion of Week 4.
Limited Kansas Sportsbook Promo Code (Bet $10, Get $200 on Chiefs-Raiders Week 5)
After the Kansas City Chiefs dismantled the Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football with an incredible offensive showing, BetMGM is helping Kansas residents celebrate with an unbelievable new promo: Bet $10, Win $200 if a TD is scored in Week 5 vs the Raiders. Kansas BetMGM Promo Code. As long as...
Panthers S Jeremy Chinn (hamstring) placed on IR
Carolina Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn was placed on injured reserve Wednesday and will miss the team’s next four games. Chinn
Detroit Pistons: Victor Wembanyama is a video game
I am firmly on the record as saying I hope the Detroit Pistons do not tank this season, but if they do come up short in their quest for the play-in, let’s hope that they at least get a shot at Victor Wembanyama. Words like “generational talent” get thrown...
Paul Finebaum predicts when Auburn will part with Bryan Harsin
Paul Finebaum doesn’t expect Auburn football to keep head coach Bryan Harsin around much longer with games against Georgia and Ole Miss looming. When will Auburn fire Bryan Harsin? Paul Finebaum has a guess. The ESPN analyst and radio host. “If the end was near last week, the end...
