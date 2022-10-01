'Wannabe cop' looks back at unexpected and unorthodox career in law enforcement

ALBANY — The Western genre is not without its share of movies with the theme of a preacher picking up a gun to right the wrongs in a town, with Clint Eastwood’s “Pale Rider” being perhaps the most famous, and “Heaven With a Gun” starring Glenn Ford being another of the type.

For David Underwood, that metamorphosis happened in real life about 17 years ago, when he decided to make the transformation from minister and part-time chaplain with the Moultrie Police Department to cop on the beat.