Victim, suspect in shooting near Hartsville were ‘close friends,’ neighbor says

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The neighbor of a man shot to death on Saturday near Hartsville told News13 on Sunday that the victim and a man arrested by authorities were friends.

Jeremiah Farmer was arrested on Saturday after the shooting on Woodside Lane and charged with murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted violent felon and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He is being held without bond in the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center, according to online jail records.





News13 photos: Keianna Benson

Coroner Todd Hardee said the victim died at the hospital after being taken there by a family member. The person’s name has not been released.

News13 talked to a neighbor about the shooting who called it a “horrible situation” and said Farmer and the victim were friends.

“They were real close friends, and they were hanging out,” Willis Murphy said. “You know, you get into a little heated argument, and then one gets upset. And I hate that, the fact that we use gun violence. You know, back in the day when I growing up, we would duke it out, you know. But now it’s at the things with those guns, and it’s a really, you know, it’s a, it’s a heartfelt thing, you know, on both ends.

“The issue with gun violence is horrible, it’s very sad. And it’s like we’re killing each other. It’s just this horrible situation.”

Another person who identified themselves as a family member of the victim said Farmer was staying on the corner of Woodside Lane with a relative when the shooting happened.

No other information was immediately available.

