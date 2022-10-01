ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Port, FL

Distribution sites opening in North Port

By Elaine Allen-Emrich
Venice Gondolier
 3 days ago

NORTH PORT — Hurricane Ian destroyed the North Port Salvation Army building along U.S. 41. However, a mobile canteen will be available in locations throughout the city and other areas in the region.

“Some of our key workers live in North Port and are still trying to get out to mobilize,” Salvation Army official Michele Matthews said. “We will be serving the North Port, Englewood and Charlotte County areas with the mobile canteen. We can feed about 10,000 a day. We will have much more information and national resources next week.”

The canteen is going near hard-hit neighborhoods including Holiday Park in North Port. One Salvation Army worker met a man from the destroyed mobile home park who “hadn’t eaten in two days” since the hurricane hit.

The mobile canteen has bottled water, sandwiches and snacks. The Salvation Army is also helping rescue workers who are evacuating people.

“We know there’s places the mobile canteen can’t get to due to high waters and those people will be running out of food,” she said. “On Friday, we were able to assist some who were very hungry after they were rescued by boat. We also sent food into the neighborhood for those who needed food but did not want to leave their homes. Our thoughts and prayers continue for all those impacted.”

Other help coming

Residents lined up at 5 a.m. Saturday at San Pedro Catholic Church, 14380 Tamiami Trail, in North Port for a free bag of ice, tarps and bottled water.

The line snaked around the church and several blocks into the neighborhood.

However, the trucks didn’t arrive in North Port or Englewood by the anticipated 8 a.m. time. The church was notified the trucks were stuck on Interstate 75. Some arrived at Twin Lake Park in Sarasota and in Venice only one semi with water only arrived.

Distribution is planned for 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. Volunteers are needed to help with distribution at San Pedro Church.

Some National Guard members are staging at San Pedro Catholic Church to help with the distribution and to enforce the 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. mandatory citywide curfew. The only exception for those to be on the road is for work.

Catholic Charities in Venice is also mobilizing in North Port and will be working with residents at the San Pedro Church distribution site.

FEMA is also expected to begin supply distribution in North Port on Wednesday. However, there could be delays due to interstate and other traffic-related issues.

Related
Mysuncoast.com

The City of North Port lists donation sites, resources

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of North Port has made a list of resources for those in need. The United Way of South Sarasota County is now accepting monetary donations that will be distributed in North Port. Simply specify North Port as the community that you want to help at the time of your donation. The Gulf Coast Community Foundation and the Community Foundation of Sarasota County are also taking donations for impacted residents.
NORTH PORT, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Insurance Village at Port Charlotte Town Center Mall

An insurance village has been set up by Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis at the Florida Department of Financial Services to assist residents with insurance claims. The insurance village operates daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Port Charlotte Town Center Mall parking lot, 1441 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte.
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
Longboat Observer

Sarasota begins storm debris collection Wednesday

The city of Sarasota will begin storm debris collection and removal on Wednesday, Oct. 5, and residents will have a greater degree of responsibility to help ensure efficient service. Unlike regular yard waste pick up, there will be no specific scheduled days for storm debris collection. Residents are encouraged to place the material curbside as soon as possible.
SARASOTA, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

Photos: A Look at South Sarasota County After Ian

Last Friday, after Hurricane Ian passed through Florida, leaving a trail of death and destruction in its wake, our deputy art directer Hannah Phillips ventured out to take photos of the damage. While Sarasota was spared a direct hit, the damage in the south of the county, in particular, is...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

National Guard distribute food, water and ice in North Port

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The National Guard distributed over 1,000 relief units to residents in North Port on Sunday, at the San Pedro Catholic Church. This comes after Hurricane Ian flooded the area forcing thousands of residents to be rescued from their homes. The relief units include water, food, and ice that many residents are in desperate need of.
NORTH PORT, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Second storm-related death reported in Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A second storm-related death has been reported in Manatee County, the medical examiner’s office said Monday. Dr. Russel Vega, the medical examiner for District 12, which includes Manatee County, confirmed two storm-related deaths attributable to Ian. No details on the circumstances were released. At...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Florida Power & Light issues restoration map

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida Power & Light crews are working hard to restore power to the Suncoast following Hurricane Ian. 24% of Sarasota residents currently don’t have power but FPL says they believe they can get up to 95% power restoration by Friday. Most communities may see relief as early as Tuesday or Wednesday.
FLORIDA STATE
Mysuncoast.com

Supplies delivered via water to stranded Arcadia residents

ARCADIA, Fla. (WWSB) - In DeSoto County, Arcadia residents are calling for help. Historic amounts of water have roadways buried and people trapped. But help is on the way. Dozens of boats have been riding across Peace River fully stocked with supplies and heading out to distribution sites where residents on different sides of the area have been stranded.
ARCADIA, FL
floridaweekly.com

Disaster Relief Fund activated for Hurricane Ian victims in Charlotte County

The Charlotte Community Foundation (CCF) has activated the Charlotte County Disaster Relief Fund to respond quickly in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian by providing immediate aid to residents in Charlotte County who will need financial assistance and resources. The first $500,000.00 in contributions to this fund will be matched by CCF to bolster community impact.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Englewood community comes together to clean up

ENGLEWOOD , Fla. (WWSB) - Chris Schruber and some of his friends came together to help Suncoast residents clean off debris from their property. Schruber said he is out of a job because of the hurricane, same with his friends, so they posted on Facebook to see if community members needed help cleaning up after Hurricane Ian.
ENGLEWOOD, FL
