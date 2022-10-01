Distribution sites opening in North Port

NORTH PORT — Hurricane Ian destroyed the North Port Salvation Army building along U.S. 41. However, a mobile canteen will be available in locations throughout the city and other areas in the region.

“Some of our key workers live in North Port and are still trying to get out to mobilize,” Salvation Army official Michele Matthews said. “We will be serving the North Port, Englewood and Charlotte County areas with the mobile canteen. We can feed about 10,000 a day. We will have much more information and national resources next week.”

The canteen is going near hard-hit neighborhoods including Holiday Park in North Port. One Salvation Army worker met a man from the destroyed mobile home park who “hadn’t eaten in two days” since the hurricane hit.

The mobile canteen has bottled water, sandwiches and snacks. The Salvation Army is also helping rescue workers who are evacuating people.

“We know there’s places the mobile canteen can’t get to due to high waters and those people will be running out of food,” she said. “On Friday, we were able to assist some who were very hungry after they were rescued by boat. We also sent food into the neighborhood for those who needed food but did not want to leave their homes. Our thoughts and prayers continue for all those impacted.”

Other help coming

Residents lined up at 5 a.m. Saturday at San Pedro Catholic Church, 14380 Tamiami Trail, in North Port for a free bag of ice, tarps and bottled water.

The line snaked around the church and several blocks into the neighborhood.

However, the trucks didn’t arrive in North Port or Englewood by the anticipated 8 a.m. time. The church was notified the trucks were stuck on Interstate 75. Some arrived at Twin Lake Park in Sarasota and in Venice only one semi with water only arrived.

Distribution is planned for 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. Volunteers are needed to help with distribution at San Pedro Church.

Some National Guard members are staging at San Pedro Catholic Church to help with the distribution and to enforce the 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. mandatory citywide curfew. The only exception for those to be on the road is for work.

Catholic Charities in Venice is also mobilizing in North Port and will be working with residents at the San Pedro Church distribution site.

FEMA is also expected to begin supply distribution in North Port on Wednesday. However, there could be delays due to interstate and other traffic-related issues.