Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa lays on the turf after taking a hit in Week 3 against Buffalo. Megan Briggs, Getty Images

The NFL Players Association fired the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant who was involved in treating Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa after he was injured during Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills.

An NFLPA representative confirmed the independent doctor's dismissal Saturday to USA TODAY Sports.

Both the named UNC and the Dolphins team doctor were interviewed Friday, the day after Tagovailoa was again injured and had to be taken to the hospital after hitting his head in a loss against the Cincinnati Bengals.

According to the league, every Unaffiliated Neurotrama Consultant (UNC) is selected and credentialed by the players union and the NFL Head, Neck and Spine Committee. They are tasked with helping the team's medical staff in identifying concussions.

The UNCs are also independent of the team that are working for and can at anytime call for stoppage of a game if they suspect a player has a head injury. During every NFL game, there are two UNCs, one on each sideline.

The concussion protocol stipulates that players who have "gross motor instability" can return to the field of play if the instability wasn't neurologically related.

In a joint statement released Saturday, the NFL and NFLPA said they both "agree that modifications are needed to enhance player safety" and added that they "anticipate changes to the (concussion) protocol being made in the coming days."

Contributing: Safid Deen, USA TODAY Sports

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NFLPA fires independent doctor involved in treating Tua Tagovailoa injury