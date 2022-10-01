Read full article on original website
myfox28columbus.com
Ohio State coach Ryan Day on pressure to win: 'It's a rough profession'
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State coach Ryan Day said his No. 3 Buckeyes will lean on their older players in the team's first road game of the season, a 4 p.m. kickoff at Michigan State on Saturday. Day said leadership is "incredibly important" at all times, but especially...
myfox28columbus.com
Ohio State football road trip: Michigan State
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After starting the season with five straight home games, Ohio State will head to East Lansing to take on Michigan State in its first road contest of the season. The Buckeyes are off to a 5-0 start and are coming off a 49-10 homecoming victory...
myfox28columbus.com
Joe Burrow launches non-profit foundation to help with hunger, childhood mental health
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, along with his parents Robin and Jimmy, have launched a non-profit foundation to address food insecurity and childhood mental health. The Joe Burrow Foundation will help provide resources and support to the underprivileged and underserved in Ohio and Louisiana. I...
myfox28columbus.com
A First Look at Avéli: The Newest Cellulite Treatment in Columbus
"Not everyone has to care about their cellulite – but for those who DO, we want them to know that we are here for them, and we can give them safe, beautiful results," Stacie Isler, PA-C is the in-house cellulite expert at Donaldson Plastic Surgery. Stacie is a trailblazer...
myfox28columbus.com
Community showing support for Big Walnut student seriously hurt at homecoming parade
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The mother and aunt of the sixth-grade Big Walnut student who was seriously injured in a homecoming parade accident want central Ohio to know how he is doing. Speaking outside Nationwide Children’s Hospital on Monday, 11-year-old Kenny Zedeker’s mother said she is overwhelmed and sad....
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus Crew late on $10 annual rent payment for Lower.com Field
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The wheeling and dealing to keep the Crew in Columbus and build the team a new stadium led to an annual rent of just $10 for the team. So why was the team late in paying such a paltry sum? Activists are asking that question; they think the money spent on the stadium should go to affordable housing in the city.
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus gas prices on the rise
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The price of gas in Columbus continues to rise. The average price of gas in Columbus has increased 15 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.68 a gallon. According to GasBuddy, prices are 6.8 cents higher than a month ago and 55.8 cents...
myfox28columbus.com
Dave Chappelle to perform in Columbus on New Year's Eve
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Comedy superstar Dave Chappelle on Monday announced that he'll be performing in Columbus on New Year's Eve. Chappelle, who lives in Yellow Springs, near Dayton, will perform a single show at the Schottenstein Center at 9:30 p.m. Chappelle gained popularity with his "Chappelle's Show" from...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus Zoo Tasmanian devil, Mustard, dies
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium said Tuesday its Tasmanian devil, Mustard, was humanely euthanized on Sept. 4. The zoo and keepers noticed Mustard was quieter than usual and unsteady on his feet. During an exam, the zoo's Animal Health team found that Mustard was severely anemic. The zoo said a blood transfusion and care in an ICU was not a safe option for Mustard and the decision was made to humanely euthanize him.
myfox28columbus.com
Woman shot in west Columbus in March dies from injuries, police say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A woman who was shot in west Columbus in March has died, Columbus police said Tuesday. Elizabeth Brice, 27, was shot in the 100 block of North Harris Avenue on March 26. Police said she was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition. On...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus Weather: Sunshine returns to Central Ohio for a nice end to the weekend
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Looks like a pretty nice ending to the weekend! The remnants of Ian will continue to push off to the east as high pressure settles over the area today. Interactive Radar | Weather Maps | View, Share Weather Photos. We’ll see a return to some...
myfox28columbus.com
CRIME OF THE WEEK: Suspect fires shots into air following youth football game
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police is searching for a suspect involved in the "Crime of the Week." Officers were called to Hilltonia Park on a report of a shooting at a youth football game on September 12. Witnesses told officers that an unknown juvenile fired...
myfox28columbus.com
Central Ohio Kroger employees voting on whether or not to accept new contract
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Kroger workers in Central Ohio will spend the next few days voting on whether to accept a new contract or potentially move closer to going on strike. Workers started voting Tuesday and the vote will continue through Thursday. Kroger's latest offer includes raises for department...
myfox28columbus.com
1 injured in east Columbus nightclub shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person is recovering following a nightclub shooting in east Columbus early Sunday morning. Police say the shooting happened at Story Lounge, located along East 5th Avenue around 1 a.m. A victim walked into Riverside Methodist Hospital with a gunshot wound. Police said the victim...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus Weather: Chilly start to morning, sunshine on the way
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's another chilly morning with a patchy frost, but sunshine is on its way!. Wednesday is expected to be mostly sunny with a high of 74 degrees. Calm winds will also make it a really nice day. A few more clouds tonight with low temps in the upper 40s.
myfox28columbus.com
Special project highlights those making a difference in Columbus communities
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — For the second year, the Neighborhood DESIGN Center had a special art installation known as Columbus is My Neighborhood across the city. Columbus is My Neighborhood celebrates activism and commitment to our communities. “I do what I do because I love it,” Pastor Michael Young,...
myfox28columbus.com
2 men shot, seriously injured during alternation in south Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An altercation that led to a shooting seriously injured two men in south Columbus late Tuesday night. Officers responded to the Sky View Townhomes in the 600 block of East Morrill Avenue shortly before 11 p.m. According to police, they found one injured man in...
myfox28columbus.com
Min Din Monday: Easy salmon & vegetables cream cheese board
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Move over butter board, there’s a new board in town! Esther Weisman of Min Dins joins Good Day Columbus with a demo on how to make a cream cheese board. Directions:. 1) On half the board use whipped plain cream cheese it is easier...
myfox28columbus.com
1 person in critical condition after shooting in Blacklick
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said one person was injured in a shooting Monday night in Blacklick. Police said the shooting happened in the area of 99 Preswicke Mill just after 8 p.m. Monday. The victim was taken to Mt. Carmel East in critical but stable condition. Police...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus Weather: More sun, warm temps on the way
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Hope you have an opportunity to enjoy this beautiful sunshine and mild temperatures! We have another nice day coming Wednesday with just a slight chance of showers later in the week. There will be great stargazing Wednesday evening. Interactive Radar | Weather Maps | View,...
