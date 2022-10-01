ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

myfox28columbus.com

Ohio State football road trip: Michigan State

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After starting the season with five straight home games, Ohio State will head to East Lansing to take on Michigan State in its first road contest of the season. The Buckeyes are off to a 5-0 start and are coming off a 49-10 homecoming victory...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

A First Look at Avéli: The Newest Cellulite Treatment in Columbus

"Not everyone has to care about their cellulite – but for those who DO, we want them to know that we are here for them, and we can give them safe, beautiful results," Stacie Isler, PA-C is the in-house cellulite expert at Donaldson Plastic Surgery. Stacie is a trailblazer...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus Crew late on $10 annual rent payment for Lower.com Field

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The wheeling and dealing to keep the Crew in Columbus and build the team a new stadium led to an annual rent of just $10 for the team. So why was the team late in paying such a paltry sum? Activists are asking that question; they think the money spent on the stadium should go to affordable housing in the city.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus gas prices on the rise

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The price of gas in Columbus continues to rise. The average price of gas in Columbus has increased 15 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.68 a gallon. According to GasBuddy, prices are 6.8 cents higher than a month ago and 55.8 cents...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Dave Chappelle to perform in Columbus on New Year's Eve

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Comedy superstar Dave Chappelle on Monday announced that he'll be performing in Columbus on New Year's Eve. Chappelle, who lives in Yellow Springs, near Dayton, will perform a single show at the Schottenstein Center at 9:30 p.m. Chappelle gained popularity with his "Chappelle's Show" from...
COLUMBUS, OH
Columbus, OH
Columbus, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus Zoo Tasmanian devil, Mustard, dies

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium said Tuesday its Tasmanian devil, Mustard, was humanely euthanized on Sept. 4. The zoo and keepers noticed Mustard was quieter than usual and unsteady on his feet. During an exam, the zoo's Animal Health team found that Mustard was severely anemic. The zoo said a blood transfusion and care in an ICU was not a safe option for Mustard and the decision was made to humanely euthanize him.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Woman shot in west Columbus in March dies from injuries, police say

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A woman who was shot in west Columbus in March has died, Columbus police said Tuesday. Elizabeth Brice, 27, was shot in the 100 block of North Harris Avenue on March 26. Police said she was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition. On...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

1 injured in east Columbus nightclub shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person is recovering following a nightclub shooting in east Columbus early Sunday morning. Police say the shooting happened at Story Lounge, located along East 5th Avenue around 1 a.m. A victim walked into Riverside Methodist Hospital with a gunshot wound. Police said the victim...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus Weather: Chilly start to morning, sunshine on the way

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's another chilly morning with a patchy frost, but sunshine is on its way!. Wednesday is expected to be mostly sunny with a high of 74 degrees. Calm winds will also make it a really nice day. A few more clouds tonight with low temps in the upper 40s.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Special project highlights those making a difference in Columbus communities

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — For the second year, the Neighborhood DESIGN Center had a special art installation known as Columbus is My Neighborhood across the city. Columbus is My Neighborhood celebrates activism and commitment to our communities. “I do what I do because I love it,” Pastor Michael Young,...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

2 men shot, seriously injured during alternation in south Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An altercation that led to a shooting seriously injured two men in south Columbus late Tuesday night. Officers responded to the Sky View Townhomes in the 600 block of East Morrill Avenue shortly before 11 p.m. According to police, they found one injured man in...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Min Din Monday: Easy salmon & vegetables cream cheese board

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Move over butter board, there’s a new board in town! Esther Weisman of Min Dins joins Good Day Columbus with a demo on how to make a cream cheese board. Directions:. 1) On half the board use whipped plain cream cheese it is easier...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

1 person in critical condition after shooting in Blacklick

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said one person was injured in a shooting Monday night in Blacklick. Police said the shooting happened in the area of 99 Preswicke Mill just after 8 p.m. Monday. The victim was taken to Mt. Carmel East in critical but stable condition. Police...
BLACKLICK, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus Weather: More sun, warm temps on the way

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Hope you have an opportunity to enjoy this beautiful sunshine and mild temperatures! We have another nice day coming Wednesday with just a slight chance of showers later in the week. There will be great stargazing Wednesday evening. Interactive Radar | Weather Maps | View,...
COLUMBUS, OH

