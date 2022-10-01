ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

EPA Offers Patronizing Tips to Contaminated Houston Suburb

By Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uXinD_0iIFnTWI00
Brandon Bell/Getty

Residents in the Houston suburbs of Fifth Ward and Kashmere Gardens are angered by a slew of EPA notices that arrived on their front porches in late September, offering them tips to avoid the top soil, ground soil and ground water—all of which tested positive in 42 separate samples on Sept. 23 for unsafe amounts of the cancer-causing compound known as dioxin. The toxin’s prevalence in the area is due to the Union Pacific rail yard, where workers had been using the toxin to treat wood for decades, according to the Houston Chronicle , though the rail yard has denied total accountability. Residents are looking for action, a path forward on a complete clean up or the possibility of being bought out. Meanwhile, the EPA’s guidance comes as a slap in the face to lifelong residents—don’t eat chicken eggs out of your yard, don’t let your children play in the dirt, make sure to take a shower after gardening.

Read it at Houston Chronicle

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Click2Houston.com

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo goes to ER due to ‘rising fever, pain and dehydration’

HOUSTON – Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said Tuesday that she’d gone to the emergency room for illness on Monday. “I had to cut yesterday short to visit the ER due to a rising fever, pain & dehydration,” Hidalgo wrote on her official Twitter account. “Per doctor’s orders I’m recuperating at home for a couple of days and will need to go back to the doctor for follow-up. Look forward to returning to work & the campaign trail later this week!”
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Ash Jurberg

Houston billionaire makes another huge donation

I have written previously about Houston billionaire Richard Kinder who has promised to give away 95% of his billion-dollar fortune. Richard Kinder, who has a net worth of $7.7 billion, was the president of energy giant Enron before he stepped down in 1997 to start his own business- Kinder Morgan. Kinder Morgan is now the largest energy infrastructure firm in the United States and has over 84,000 miles of pipelines that transport natural gas, refined petroleum products, CO2, and crude oil.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Why does it smell like smoke in Houston?

HOUSTON — A lot of people across Houston are smelling smoke this morning. There's also a smoky haze across parts of the city. It's coming from a big hardware store fire in north Houston but the smoke spread all the way to the Katy area on the west side.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Society
Houston, TX
Society
Houston, TX
Government
Click2Houston.com

First-ever multi-level 3D printed home is being built in Houston

HOUSTON – The first-ever multi-story 3D printed home is being built in Houston. The project in progress in Houston’s Spring Branch neighborhood focuses on how to integrate 3D printing more efficiently, with the rest of conventional building trends. Leslie Lok is co-founder of HANNAH and assistant professor at...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suburbs#Tips#Gardening#Diseases#Lifehacks#General Health#Fifth Ward#Union Pacific#The Houston Chronicle
Click2Houston.com

Harris County officials provide updates on mail ballot application rejections, share steps to ensure mail ballots are counted

HOUSTON – Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis and Harris County Elections Administrator Clifford Tatum held a press conference Monday to encourage eligible residents to register to vote by using guidance provided by the Elections Administration Office. During the event, officials addressed the issues that were seen in the previous...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Click2Houston.com

Seeking applications: Houston Health Foundation awarding $700K in grants to improve COVID-19 response in underserved communities

Houston Health Foundation (HHF) is seeking applications from small community organizations that serve Hispanic, African American, Asian American, and other minority populations in the following zip codes: 77075, 77047, 77031, 77051, 77017, 77013, 77026, 77076, 77080, 77016, 77028, 77078, 77091, 77093, 77034, and 77092. This disbursement of grants will address inequities in COVID-19 outreach, expand health education, and increase testing and vaccinations.
HOUSTON, TX
KENS 5

Approved: Texas moves forward with plan to build electric car charging stations along major highways

AUSTIN, Texas — The Federal Highway Administration has approved Texas' plan to build a network of electric vehicle charging stations throughout the state. The Texas Department of Transportation has announced many of the details of their five-year Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Plan, which they say they look forward to working with the public to implement as they move past the planning stage in the next few months.
TEXAS STATE
houstonpublicmedia.org

Harris County officials announce new changes for election process, inform voters to be aware of possible ballot rejections

After thousands of mail-in-ballots were rejected in Harris County during the March primaries, Harris County officials are working to ensure residents are educated and that they have the confidence to cast their ballots in the November 8th election. Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis and Harris County Election Administrator Clifford Tatum...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
KHOU

Vandal uses hammer to shatter 22 windows at Houston restaurant

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating after a man vandalized a Spring Branch restaurant, destroying its entire storefront. This happened Sunday at Fratelli’s restaurant, which is located on the corner of a shopping center on Wirt Road and Westview Drive. Surveillance video captured the suspect using a hammer...
HOUSTON, TX
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
77K+
Followers
32K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy