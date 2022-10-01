Read full article on original website
New Grocery Store Locations Permanently ClosingCadrene HeslopNew Albany, IN
Key OK Given to New EntityGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
These are the worst cities in America to live in for allergy sufferersInna DinkinsScranton, PA
Visit The Only Haunted Drive-In Theater in the Country Here in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenScranton, PA
$90 Million Plan Turns Trash into EnergyGregory VellnerFalls Township, PA
Falls Township Continues Work With Real Estate Developer, Enters Leasing Agreement for Construction
The lease will allow for the further development of the new center.Image via Kadean Construction Company. A major development plan in Bucks County continues after a transportation company signed a lease with Falls Township. Staff writers at the Lower Bucks Times had the details.
Watershed restoration in Bristol Twp.
State Sen. Steve Santarsiero (D-10th dist.) and state Rep. Tina Davis (D-141st dist.) announced that Bristol Township will receive $255,000 in state funding for a watershed restoration project. The project will improve the existing swales along Mill Creek near Plumbridge Drive in the township, helping to combat erosion of the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Wells Fargo cites digital banking in closing 2 branches
Wells Fargo has closed two more branches in eastern Pennsylvania as digital banking continues to take the place of brick-and-mortar branches. The Hamburg, Berks County, branch at 26 S. Fourth St. and the Jenkintown office at 400 Old York Rd. in Montgomery County closed Sept. 21. The Wells Fargo office...
Bensalem Area Waterfront To See Massive Redevelopment to Nearby Properties
The redevelopment will help the infrastructure of the local area.Image via Bensalem Township. A waterfront area of Bucks County will soon see a massive makeover, including the renovations of several local properties. Damon C. Williams wrote about the recent developments for the Bucks County Courier Times.
lbmjournal.com
Wehrung’s expands in Pennsylvania
Ottsville, Pa. — Third-generation Ottsville-based Wehrung’s Family of Businesses has expanded its homegrown niche in Macungie, Pennsylvania. With the second acquisition in the past two years of other family-owned and operated home improvement and hardware store locations, Wehrung’s Family of Businesses has announced that a grand opening will be held to celebrate Wehrung’s Macungie in the Greater Lehigh Valley on Oct. 22.
These Bucks County Zip Codes Were Listed As Some of The Wealthiest in the Greater Philadelphia Region
Two Bucks County areas made a recent list of the wealthiest zip codes in the Philadelphia area, a testament to county’s prestige. Todd Romero wrote about the areas for the Philadelphia Business Journal. The list includes ten zip codes in and around the Greater Philadelphia area, where 38% of...
International burger chain doubling its Lehigh Valley presence
Wayback Burgers plans to soon double its footprint in the Lehigh Valley with at least one new site opening this autumn. The international burger chain has its sights on opening two more locations: at 2185 W. Union Blvd. in Bethlehem and at the newly-constructed Shepherd’s Corner shopping center, 5585 Hamilton Blvd., in Lower Macungie. There’s existing Wayback Burger locations at the Southmont Plaza, 4423 Birkland Place, in Bethlehem Township; and along Route 309 in North Whitehall’s Schnecksville section.
Upcoming Doylestown Restaurant Approved for Liquor License by Township
The upcoming restaurant will now be able to serve alcohol.Image via iStock. A new restaurant in the Doylestown area was just approved for their liquor license, a major update in the eatery’s upcoming opening. Jeff Werner wrote about the update for the Doylestown Patch.
wdac.com
Expanding PA Property Tax/Rent Rebates To More People
HARRISBURG – Northampton County Sen. Lisa Boscola will be introducing legislation extending PA’s Property Tax & Rent Rebate Program to include more Pennsylvanians over the age of 65. The proposal will increase income eligibility, raising the limits for the first time in nearly fifteen years. Homeowners would be eligible to apply to receive a rebate check towards their property taxes if they make upwards of $50,000. Current law excludes homeowners if their income was over $35,000. Additionally, the bill will increase income limits for renters from $15,000 to $30,000. Boscola’s bill will also aim to exclude an applicant’s Social Security cost-of-living-adjustments or COLA from the definition of income. Often a COLA increase can push an applicant’s income level over the eligibility limit, sometimes by just a few dollars. If enacted, the bill would take effect for the 2023 program.
Pottstown to Open What May Be the First Homeless Shelter of Its Kind in the Nation
With homeless statistics on the rise in Montgomery County, the Pottstown Beacon of Hope shelter will be a unique asset to singles in need ofImage via iStock. A 24/7 shelter for single adults — perhaps the first of its kind in the nation — is being planned by Pottstown Beacon of Hope, a support outreach for displaced borough residents. Emily Rizzo’s story on it was welcomed in at WHYY.
Don’t take away our choice to pick our own trash haulers in Bethlehem Twp. | Letter
We have been made aware of discussion concerning eliminating the independent trash hauler options in Bethlehem Township that are now available. We are adamantly opposed to changing this system of independent contractors. Personally, we are very pleased with our trash hauler, from which we receive excellent service and value. Changing...
‘Severe’ traffic predicted from Ewing, NJ into PA Friday night
EWING — The Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission is suggesting that people who travel from jobs in New Jersey back across the Scudder Falls Bridge to Pennsylvania work from home on Friday, when necessary corrective construction will whittle three travel lanes on Interstate 295 northbound down to one.
She was a famous actress in the 1800s. Her mansion near the Lehigh Valley is on sale for $3.5M.
It’s called the Lotta Crabtree “Cottage,” but this sprawling lakefront home is large in size, history and modern amenities. The home has 8 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms — plus another that is being finished now by the contractor/owner — and there is a potential bathroom roughed out in the basement, said listing agent Robin Dora of Prominent Properties Sotheby’s International Realty.
Curtin & Heefner LLP announces new additions to firm
Curtin & Heefner LLP in Yardley announced that Tiffany Thomas Smith, Esq., of the Thomas Smith Firm, is joining the team. She aims to provide her clients in Bucks, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties with “client-centered” quality legal services focused on family law issues. She is admitted to the Pennsylvania and New Jersey Bar.
wrnjradio.com
New Jersey officials warn against treestands in or near ash trees
NEW JERSEY – NJ Division of Fish and Wildlife officials caution hunters to avoid placing treestands in or near ash trees. Ash trees can be damaged by the Emerald Ash Borer beetle, and damage is not always visible even though the tree’s structural integrity may be compromised, officials said.
Catalytic converters stolen from 5 school buses in Bucks County, Pennsylvania
Police said the stolen converters are generally then sold for the scrap and rare metals that are found inside. Police are asking everyone to be extra vigilant for this type of activity.
PhillyBite
Where are The Best Pennsylvania Furniture Stores
- If you are looking for furniture that fits the modern style, you've come to the right place. With over 200 different brands to choose from, you're sure to find something that suits your home's decor. Here are some places you may want to check out. Located in Arch Street, Fryburg, Grossman Furniture is a historic building that offers modern and artistic pieces for your home. You'll find everything from modern couches to rustic wood accent tables.
WFMZ-TV Online
Easton businesses express concerns, while Mayor assures Centre Square construction is nearing its end
EASTON, Pa. - The City of Easton is going to smell different this weekend, since it's Garlic Fest. It's also going to look different, because the Centre Square construction originally projected to be done in June is still ongoing. In Centre Square, you can see new trees and plants are...
Businesses in Roxborough dealing with young people harassing employees and customers
Many shops are taking steps that will actually hurt their businesses for the sake of protecting their employees and customers.
CBS News
Trailer truck stuck under bridge causing road closure in Delaware County
RADNOR, Pa. (CBS) – A trailer truck got stuck under a bridge in Delaware County, police say. The bridge is near the Radnor SEPTA station. King of Prussia Road was closed between North Radnor Chester and Matsonford Roads. The road has since been reopened. The accident also impacted access...
