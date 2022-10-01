ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Falls Township, PA

Langhorne - Levittown Times

Watershed restoration in Bristol Twp.

State Sen. Steve Santarsiero (D-10th dist.) and state Rep. Tina Davis (D-141st dist.) announced that Bristol Township will receive $255,000 in state funding for a watershed restoration project. The project will improve the existing swales along Mill Creek near Plumbridge Drive in the township, helping to combat erosion of the...
BRISTOL, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Wells Fargo cites digital banking in closing 2 branches

Wells Fargo has closed two more branches in eastern Pennsylvania as digital banking continues to take the place of brick-and-mortar branches. The Hamburg, Berks County, branch at 26 S. Fourth St. and the Jenkintown office at 400 Old York Rd. in Montgomery County closed Sept. 21. The Wells Fargo office...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
lbmjournal.com

Wehrung's expands in Pennsylvania

Ottsville, Pa. — Third-generation Ottsville-based Wehrung’s Family of Businesses has expanded its homegrown niche in Macungie, Pennsylvania. With the second acquisition in the past two years of other family-owned and operated home improvement and hardware store locations, Wehrung’s Family of Businesses has announced that a grand opening will be held to celebrate Wehrung’s Macungie in the Greater Lehigh Valley on Oct. 22.
MACUNGIE, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

International burger chain doubling its Lehigh Valley presence

Wayback Burgers plans to soon double its footprint in the Lehigh Valley with at least one new site opening this autumn. The international burger chain has its sights on opening two more locations: at 2185 W. Union Blvd. in Bethlehem and at the newly-constructed Shepherd’s Corner shopping center, 5585 Hamilton Blvd., in Lower Macungie. There’s existing Wayback Burger locations at the Southmont Plaza, 4423 Birkland Place, in Bethlehem Township; and along Route 309 in North Whitehall’s Schnecksville section.
BETHLEHEM, PA
wdac.com

Expanding PA Property Tax/Rent Rebates To More People

HARRISBURG – Northampton County Sen. Lisa Boscola will be introducing legislation extending PA’s Property Tax & Rent Rebate Program to include more Pennsylvanians over the age of 65. The proposal will increase income eligibility, raising the limits for the first time in nearly fifteen years. Homeowners would be eligible to apply to receive a rebate check towards their property taxes if they make upwards of $50,000. Current law excludes homeowners if their income was over $35,000. Additionally, the bill will increase income limits for renters from $15,000 to $30,000. Boscola’s bill will also aim to exclude an applicant’s Social Security cost-of-living-adjustments or COLA from the definition of income. Often a COLA increase can push an applicant’s income level over the eligibility limit, sometimes by just a few dollars. If enacted, the bill would take effect for the 2023 program.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MONTCO.Today

Pottstown to Open What May Be the First Homeless Shelter of Its Kind in the Nation

With homeless statistics on the rise in Montgomery County, the Pottstown Beacon of Hope shelter will be a unique asset to singles in need ofImage via iStock. A 24/7 shelter for single adults — perhaps the first of its kind in the nation — is being planned by Pottstown Beacon of Hope, a support outreach for displaced borough residents. Emily Rizzo’s story on it was welcomed in at WHYY.
POTTSTOWN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

She was a famous actress in the 1800s. Her mansion near the Lehigh Valley is on sale for $3.5M.

It’s called the Lotta Crabtree “Cottage,” but this sprawling lakefront home is large in size, history and modern amenities. The home has 8 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms — plus another that is being finished now by the contractor/owner — and there is a potential bathroom roughed out in the basement, said listing agent Robin Dora of Prominent Properties Sotheby’s International Realty.
SOUTH WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, PA
Langhorne - Levittown Times

Curtin & Heefner LLP announces new additions to firm

Curtin & Heefner LLP in Yardley announced that Tiffany Thomas Smith, Esq., of the Thomas Smith Firm, is joining the team. She aims to provide her clients in Bucks, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties with “client-centered” quality legal services focused on family law issues. She is admitted to the Pennsylvania and New Jersey Bar.
YARDLEY, PA
PhillyBite

Where are The Best Pennsylvania Furniture Stores

- If you are looking for furniture that fits the modern style, you've come to the right place. With over 200 different brands to choose from, you're sure to find something that suits your home's decor. Here are some places you may want to check out. Located in Arch Street, Fryburg, Grossman Furniture is a historic building that offers modern and artistic pieces for your home. You'll find everything from modern couches to rustic wood accent tables.
EPHRATA, PA
Langhorne - Levittown Times

Langhorne - Levittown Times

Langhorne, PA
Local news for Langhorne - Levittown, PA.

 https://lowerbuckstimes.com/c/langhorne-news/

