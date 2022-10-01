Read full article on original website
Inner City collecting socks and underwear for Socktober
SAN ANTONIO — Every night in San Antonio, almost 3,000 people live on the streets. This October, you can show that even a small act of love, like donating a pair of socks or pair of underwear, can make a big difference in their lives. Small socks, big socks,...
Barbie Malibu Tour stops in San Antonio this weekend
SAN ANTONIO — Are you a Barbie girl in a Barbie world? Well, a new merch truck coming to San Antonio is just for you!. The 2022 Barbie Truck Totally Throwback Malibu Tour is coming to La Cantera this weekend. The truck will be parked at the shopping center...
San Antonio Humane Society saves 100+ animals from Florida shelters despite being at capacity
SAN ANTONIO – At least four animal shelters from Escambia County in Florida reached out to San Antonio Humane Society for help. “They called us,” said Luci Almanza, public relations associate for the San Antonio Humane Society. “We said, ‘Yes, we (would) love to help.’”
Starline Costumes to close at end of holiday season after 50 years in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — An iconic costume shop that has been open more than 50 years in San Antonio announced it will close after this holiday season. Starline Costumes posted on its Facebook page Sunday that the owner, Julie Keck, is retiring and closing the store in early 2023. The...
Plans Revealed For New Texas Bar With Ferris Wheel
The highly-anticipated spot will also be available for private events.
More than 100 pets arrive at San Antonio Humane Society from Florida
Little Bud! More than 100 pets have arrived from Florida and are now at the San Antonio Human Society.
Bill Miller Bar-B-Q brings back popular pumpkin pie
SAN ANTONIO — It's the unofficial start to the holiday season! Bill Miller Bar-B-Q announced the return of its famous pumpkin pie on Monday. The restaurant posted a picture of the pie on its social media pages, with the caption "Happy return of Pumpkin Pie to those who celebrate! Comment below if you think it should be a national holiday."
Popular Venue Announces Fun Harvest Markets with Live Music This Month
Popular Venue Pearl Announces Harvest Markets This Fall Featuring Live Music Courtesy of Stable Hall. Pearl and Stable Hall both popular venues close to downtown are excited to announce Harvest Night Markets coming to the property this fall. During three Wednesday evenings in October, visitors are encouraged to head to Pearl to shop for goods while enjoying live music courtesy of Stable Hall, the highly anticipated music venue opening on the property next year. Photo opportunities with pumpkins and the Pearl Model T truck will also be available during the markets, as well as activities like face painting, pumpkin painting and more for guests to enjoy.
Seguin residents find disbelief and humor after raccoons knock out power twice in three days
SEGUIN, Texas — Critters caused some power outages in Seguin. The city says raccoons knocked out transformers at their substation impacting half of the city’s customers over the weekend and on Monday. The power is back on now—but its not an issue the city is taking lightly.
Beloved pastry chef teases new San Antonio bakery set for winter debut
Fans of Sol y Luna will enjoy this announcement.
Iconic San Antonio costume shop Starline to close after 50 years in business
Starline Costumes is best known for designing the mascots of the San Antonio Spurs and Missions sports teams.
One of the longest light tunnels in the world is returning to the San Antonio area this holiday season
SELMA, Texas – The drive-thru holiday light display known as the Light Park is returning to the San Antonio area for a second year. Officials with the Light Park announced Monday that discounted pre-season tickets are now on sale. Pre-season tickets are discounted to $28 per vehicle and are...
Enchanted Rock will be closed periodically this fall and winter to allow permitted hunts
SAN ANTONIO – The Enchanted Rock State Natural Area will be closed for several days this fall and winter to allow hunters to use the property. During these days, which will happen periodically through February, only permitted hunters will be allowed at the park, according to a Facebook post.
Local woman says Siri called 911 during threatening situation
SAN ANTONIO — A local woman who told police she was being threatened by a man with a steak knife said Siri came to her aid. It happened last week in south west San Antonio near Medina Base and Five Palms. The victim said when she tried to call...
Butterfly swarms are invading Central Texas; they’re not the usual butterflies
What's the deal with all the butterflies? KXAN viewers have been reaching out, wondering about the increase in butterflies in Central Texas this fall.
Officials say chiminea to blame for house fire
SAN ANTONIO — Firefighters say that a chiminea is to blame for causing a fire at a home near Thomas Jefferson High School, northwest of downtown. It happened around 4:01 a.m. Monday morning on the 100 block of Thomas Jefferson Drive. When first responders arrived, they began attacking the...
Wiener dog races to return to San Antonio area for Dachtoberfest
HELOTES, Texas – Speedy weenies are returning to the San Antonio area to take their turn at the track. Dachtoberfest, hosted by Diamond Dachshund Rescue of Texas, will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 12 at the Helotes Fair Grounds. The event has previously been held at Retama Park Race Track.
San Antonio Zoo sending team to help with Hurricane Ian recovery
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Zoo is mobilizing a support unit Sunday morning to the main impact zone of Hurricane Ian in Punta Gorda, Florida, as part of the Zoological Disaster Response, Rescue, and Recovery (ZDR3). The zoo is sending leadership, an electrician, a welder, and additional multi-trade...
Friendship turns deadly for 2 young women: South Texas Crime Stories
Heather Ann Willms was enjoying life, she graduated from O’Connor High School in 2001 and had attended San Antonio College and Texas Lutheran University. She had five siblings and was admired by many friends, including Jose Baldomero Flores, who she and her family called Joe. Heather and Jose met...
Man shoots girlfriend's mom in stomach after she evicted him, police say
SAN ANTONIO — A man is on the run after police say he shot his girlfriend's mother in the stomach when she tried to evict him. Police were called out to the 100 block of Fuente Alley near S Walter's St on the east side of town around 9:37 p.m. Tuesday for reports of a shooting in progress.
