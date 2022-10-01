Read full article on original website
krcrtv.com
Think Pink Campaign launches pink Redding Police vehicles
REDDING. Calif. — The Redding Police Department revealed its pink vehicles Tuesday morning through a partnership with the Think Pink Campaign as a way to spread awareness about breast cancer. It's not just pink cars being shown off: there are also pink patches for various Shasta County agencies, known...
actionnewsnow.com
Man dies in early-morning crash on Highway 299 Saturday
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - A 30-year-old man from Jamaica died in an early-morning crash on Highway 299 east of Junction City, according to the CHP. Officers said they received reports of a vehicle off of Highway 299, east of Slattery Gulch Road, just after 4 a.m. on Saturday. When officers...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Redding Fatality Accident Occurs When Vehicle Exits Road
Run-Off-Road Vehicle on SR 299 Results in Fatality Accident. A fatality accident occurred west of Redding on October 1 when a vehicle went off the road. A possible traffic collision was reported to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) by a passing trucker around 4:00 a.m. along State Route 299 and Slattery Pond Road. When officers arrived, they discovered that a Chevy Suburban had overturned into a rock quarry about 10 to 15 feet off the roadway.
actionnewsnow.com
National Night Out: Get to know your firefighters and police
REDDING, Calif. - Across the country, local law enforcement agencies and fire are working to improve their relationships in their community. National Night Out provides an opportunity for just that. The Redding Fire Department says big topics they expect to talk about Tuesday night are protecting your home from a...
actionnewsnow.com
Firefighters contain less than 1 acre fire west of Red Bluff Saturday
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - CAL FIRE Tehama-Glenn Unit says firefighters have contained a vegetation fire west of Red Bluff on Reeds Creek Road on Saturday. The fire burned one-quarter of an acre. Officials have named the fire the Reeds Fire.
actionnewsnow.com
Local landscaper sees business boom for drought resistant plants
CHICO, Calif. - Governor Gavin Newsom asked Californians to cut water use 15% from 2020, and the numbers show we are doing our part. Cal Water says in August Chico users cut back 11% from August 2020, Oroville users by 17% and Redding water users cut by 16%. The state...
Mount Shasta Herald
Dunsmuir High School closes, about 100 homes go without water Monday
About 100 homes and Dunsmuir High School were without water on Sunday night and Monday while the city replaced a water storage device. The water was turned off along Dunsmuir Avenue from Stagecoach Road to Willow Street starting at 10 p.m. Sunday night, City Manager Dustin Rief said. The turnoff also affected communities to the west of Dunsmuir Avenue: from the high school and the Oak Willow Street connection road, down to Dunsmuir Avenue.
actionnewsnow.com
3 arrested for carjacking at Rolling Hills Casino
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Three people were arrested after receiving a report of a carjacking at the Rolling Hills Casino on Saturday, according to the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the casino Saturday around 6:30 a.m. after they received a report from a man saying he was...
krcrtv.com
Single vehicle crash on Highway 44, two people injured
REDDING, Calif. — UPDATE: 1:00 AM, 10/2/2022. Around 7:35 pm on October 1st, a 22-year old driver and his passenger ran into a tree at a high speed, leaving both injured. Redding resident Matthew Detrant was on the the ramp which connections State Route 44 East to I-5 South, near the area of Hilltop Drive, when he made what CHP refers to as a "unsafe turning movement", causing his car to careen off the road and down a grass embankment. Here, Detrant slammed into a tree, leaving Detrant with major injuries. His passenger, 22-year old Anderson resident Colton Brown, also sustained minor injuries. Both were quickly transported to Mercy Medical Center.
crimevoice.com
Shasta County Man Accused of Shooting at Vehicle Claimed Self-Defense, Sheriff’s Office Says
A Shasta County man was arrested for allegedly shooting at a vehicle, which he claimed was in self-defense, according to the Sheriff’s Office. On the afternoon of Thursday, September 29, deputies responded to a report that a man had fired multiple shots at a moving vehicle in the area of First Street in Cottonwood, near West Cottonwood Junior High.
actionnewsnow.com
Highway 44 reopens after crash Monday morning
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. 10:03 A.M. UPDATE - Highway 44 in Shasta County has reopened after a crash Monday morning, according to Caltrans. The CHP told Action News Now a vehicle crashed off the road and a helicopter was en route. Officers were going to close a lane to recover the...
actionnewsnow.com
Woman arrested after search of home near Enterprise High reveals ounce of fentanyl
REDDING, Calif. - A woman was arrested after officers found a large number of drugs during an investigation into drug trafficking, according to the Redding Police Department. On Thursday, officers served a search warrant on a Toyota Corolla that was suspected of transporting drugs to multiple locations in Redding. Police...
actionnewsnow.com
Red Bluff man arrested on two counts of commercial burglary
CHICO, Calif. - A Red Bluff man was arrested for suspected commercial burglary, said the Chico Police Department. On Sept. 29, the Chico Police Department responded to A Main Hobbies on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway to a report of an alarm. Upon arrival, officials say officers observed the glass was removed from the front door and surveillance video showed two subjects removing items from the store and fleeing shortly after.
krcrtv.com
Large fentanyl and firearms bust in Redding after investigation
REDDING, Calif. — Michael Myers was arrested in Redding on Wednesday night. No, not that Michael Myers. However, you'll be glad this Myers is off the streets all the same. The Redding man was arrested with large amounts of fentanyl, numerous firearms and "an inordinate amount of brass knuckles," following an investigation into narcotic sales throughout the city.
activenorcal.com
Lake Monsters: Here’s Why Sturgeon Grow to Be So Big in Shasta Lake
For anyone who’s been lucky enough to take a trip to Shasta Lake, you’ve surely heard of the legend of giant sturgeon sitting on the bottom of the lake. I have to admit, the legends even freaked me out as a kid. With modern-day photos and videos, we’ve actually seen some of these fish reach up to 500 pounds. So why the heck do they get so big? That’s actually a story that’s 75 years in the making.
actionnewsnow.com
Deputies: Bookkeeper arrested for embezzling $100,000 from former employer
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A bookkeeper for local businesses was arrested Friday in Tehama County following a months-long embezzlement investigation, according to the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they began investigating Jessica McCoy, 48, in May and found she was using an employer’s credit cards to make personal...
Northern California county warns of 'very aggressive' people impersonating elections officials
"People who contacted us said, 'My house is the only one on the street they went to.'"
actionnewsnow.com
Getting in front of election fraud claims
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Happening Monday night, the election's office in Shasta County will hold an online panel to get in front of a new wave of false election claims. This comes after strong allegations of fraud were mentioned at a recent Shasta County Board of Supervisors Meeting. Shasta County Clerk and Registrar of Voters Cathy Darling Allen also spoke at that meeting, debunking the claims.
