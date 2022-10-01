ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Alec Baldwin’s ‘Rust’ Lawsuit With Halyna Hutchins’ Husband Is Dropped & Filming Resumes

The Rust movie is back on after the husband of Halyna Hutchins, the cinematographer who was shot and killed on set after Alec Baldwin accidentally discharged a prop gun, dropped the wrongful death lawsuit, according to a statement from Rust Movie Productions. While details of the settlement remain confidential, the statement, given by Halyna’s husband Matthew Hutchins, revealed the film will resume in January with the original cast and himself as executive producer.
MOVIES
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Lite 96.9 WFPG

Northfield NJ
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Lite 96.9 WFPG plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wfpg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy