Rugby

BBC

'I have been dreaming about scoring against Manchester United'

Phil Foden says his hat-trick in Sunday's Manchester derby was a dream come true. The 22-year-old's treble against Manchester United was the first of his senior career and took his goal tally for his boyhood club past 50. Foden said: "It's a team game and everyone has their day but...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Celtic, Glasgow City, Rangers and Hibernian progress in SWPL Cup

Holders Celtic and local rivals Glasgow City and Rangers were among the sides to reach the SWPL Cup quarter-finals. Celtic defeated hosts Partick Thistle 2-0, City beat visitors Aberdeen 5-0 and Kirsty Howat scored a hat-trick as Rangers won 5-0 at Queen's Park. Crystal Thomas scored the first three goals...
SOCCER
NBC Sports

Aston Villa rues waste in scoreless draw at 10-man Leeds

Leeds vs Aston Villa was a cagey affair that felt destined for its scoreless outcome even after Luis Sinisterra was sent off early in the second half at Elland Road. Suspended manager Jesse Marsch watched from the stands as Sinisterra, on a yellow card, stuck his leg out to block a restart and was shown a second yellow.
PREMIER LEAGUE

