Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Papa John's Trophy: Joe Gelhardt scores twice in Leeds U21s' win at Tranmere
Joe Gelhardt scored twice as Leeds United Under-21s started their Papa John's Trophy campaign by winning an eight-goal thriller at Tranmere. Goals from Paul Lewis and Rhys Hughes saw the League Two side race into a two-goal lead. But Leeds turned the game on its head with three goals in...
BBC
Iga Swiatek: World number one criticises schedule and will not play Billie Jean King Cup Finals
World number one Iga Swiatek has criticised the upcoming scheduling of tennis events, saying she will not be able to compete at next month's Billie Jean King Cup Finals. The world number one, 21, had planned to represent Poland in the finals, which begin in Glasgow on 8 November. However,...
BBC
'I have been dreaming about scoring against Manchester United'
Phil Foden says his hat-trick in Sunday's Manchester derby was a dream come true. The 22-year-old's treble against Manchester United was the first of his senior career and took his goal tally for his boyhood club past 50. Foden said: "It's a team game and everyone has their day but...
BBC
Leicester 4-0 Nottingham Forest: Steve Cooper faces an uncertain future after another Forest loss
After Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers had seen his team thrash East Midlands opponents Nottingham Forest 4-0 to leapfrog them and move off the bottom of the Premier League, he said it had the potential to be a "season-changing game" for the Foxes. The worry in the Forest camp is that...
RELATED PEOPLE
BBC
Celtic, Glasgow City, Rangers and Hibernian progress in SWPL Cup
Holders Celtic and local rivals Glasgow City and Rangers were among the sides to reach the SWPL Cup quarter-finals. Celtic defeated hosts Partick Thistle 2-0, City beat visitors Aberdeen 5-0 and Kirsty Howat scored a hat-trick as Rangers won 5-0 at Queen's Park. Crystal Thomas scored the first three goals...
Chelsea vs AC Milan Predicted XI: UEFA Champions League
As Chelsea prepare to face AC Milan, here is the lineup that Graham Potter could field tomorrow evening.
UEFA・
NBC Sports
Aston Villa rues waste in scoreless draw at 10-man Leeds
Leeds vs Aston Villa was a cagey affair that felt destined for its scoreless outcome even after Luis Sinisterra was sent off early in the second half at Elland Road. Suspended manager Jesse Marsch watched from the stands as Sinisterra, on a yellow card, stuck his leg out to block a restart and was shown a second yellow.
Comments / 0