Champaign, IL

Long wait times for flu vaccine

By Christy Jankowski
 3 days ago

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The drive-thru flu clinic on Saturday has many people waiting long times for their flu vaccines.

Carle Health tweeted on Saturday that the Carle Outpatient Services at the Fields has “experienced heavy volumes and long lines this morning. In order to ensure that all cars get through the line before the clinic closes at 4 p.m., the line will be cut off at 1:30 p.m. today.”

A WCIA reporter talked with those waiting in line, and one person said she had been waiting for over an hour in line. They are not even half-way through the line.

