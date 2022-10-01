Read full article on original website
GroupBy Receives 2022 Merit Award for Technology
Leading Product Discovery Company Selected as Gold Technology Award Winner for eCommerce. GroupBy, a SaaS-based eCommerce product discovery technology leader, announces that it received the Gold 2022 Merit Award for Technology in the eCommerce category for its Product Discovery Platform powered by Google Cloud Retail AI. GroupBy was founded in...
Billionaire NFTs Marking First Year of Optimizing Passive Income Relating Shoe Industry
This October, Billionaire NFTs celebrates their full-year anniversary of helping investors enter the blockchain while providing passive income options through Men and Women's shoe collections. Billionaire NFTs is a digital and physical marketplace that provides a platform for customers, investors, and collectors to enter the blockchain ecosystem and global marketplace....
NYSE to Suspend Trading Immediately in Warrants of Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II (ASZ) and Commence Delisting Proceedings
The New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”, the “Exchange”) announced today that the staff of NYSE Regulation has determined to commence proceedings to delist the warrants of Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II (the “Company”), each whole warrant exercisable for one Class A ordinary share— ticker symbol ASZ WS — from the NYSE. Trading in the Company’s warrants will be suspended immediately. Trading in the Company’s Class A ordinary shares — ticker symbol ASZ — and Units — ticker symbol ASZ U — will continue on the NYSE. On October 3, 2022, the Company filed a preliminary proxy (“Preliminary Proxy”) with the Securities and Exchange Commission seeking approval to amend the Company’s Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation in order to amend the date by which the Company must cease its operations and redeem all of the Class A ordinary shares from March 2, 2023 to a date prior to December 31, 2022.
Fortitude Gold Declares October Monthly Dividend
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2022 / Fortitude Gold Corp. (OTCQB:FTCO) (the "Company") declares its monthly dividend of $0.04 per common share payable on October 31, 2022 to shareholders of record as of October 19, 2022. Fortitude Gold is a gold producer, developer, and explorer with operations in Nevada, U.S.A. offering investors exposure to both gold production and dividend yield.
Mastercool Aircon Expands Their Range of Services Across Singapore
Leading providers of air conditioning services, Mastercool Aircon, continue to expand their offerings and reach to serve more clients across the country. The team of highly experienced and well-trained technicians in Mastercool Aircon is not relenting in the pursuit of helping as many families and businesses across Singapore to have the best possible environment as the company expands to cover more areas. In a related development, the professional Mastercool Aircon Service Singapore has continued to enjoy massive reviews from different categories of clients nationwide, reiterating the quality of the services offered.
Electrovaya Provides a Revenue Update for the Fourth Quarter and 2022 Fiscal Year
TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2022 / Electrovaya Inc. ("Electrovaya" or the "Company") (TSX:EFL); (OTCQB:EFLVF), a leading lithium-ion battery technology and manufacturing company, today announced a revenue update for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended September 30, 2022 ("Q4 FY2022" and "FY2022", respectively). All dollar amounts are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted.
Ivanti Wins Best Mobile Enterprise Services Partner from Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom recognized Ivanti for being an excellent, long-standing solution partner. Ivanti, the provider of the Ivanti Neurons automation platform that discovers, manages, secures, and services IT assets from cloud to edge, today announced that Deutsche Telekom’s Mobile Enterprise Solutions unit has awarded Ivanti with Best Mobile Enterprise Services Partner.
International Lithium Corp. Begins Phase 3 Drilling at Raleigh Lake Lithium Project, Ontario, Canada
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 5, 2022) - International Lithium Corp. (TSXV: ILC) (OTCQB: ILHMF) (FSE: IAH) (the "Company" or "ILC") is pleased to announce the start of Phase 3 of the 2022 diamond drilling campaign at the Raleigh Lake Lithium project near Ignace, Ontario, Canada. Further to Company's...
Clipper Realty Inc. Announces Change of Auditor
Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE: CLPR) (the “Company”) announced today that its Audit Committee approved the appointment of PKF O’Connor Davies, LLP (“PKF”) as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the Company’s year ending December 31, 2022, replacing BDO USA, LLP ("BDO").
STMicroelectronics to build integrated Silicon Carbide substrate manufacturing facility in Italy
STMicroelectronics to build integrated Silicon Carbide substrate manufacturing facility in Italy. First-of-a-kind SiC epitaxial substrate manufacturing facility in Europe. Full vertical integration to reinforce substrate supply for SiC devices and solutions enabling automotive and industrial customers in their shift to electrification and higher efficiency. Geneva, Switzerland, October 5, 2022 –...
BioLife Sciences Inc. (OTC Pink: BLFE): An Innovative Developer in the Antimicrobial Product Market
BioLife Sciences Inc. (“BioLife” or the “Company”) (OTCPK: BLFE) specializes in moving innovative products from the lab or small-scale production into broader market adoption. Its core business develops, licenses, and distributes antimicrobial products and disruptive technology. On the surface, BioLife appears much more complicated than it...
Latin America Green Data Center Market Outlook and Forecast 2022-2027 - Larger Colocation and Hyperscale Data Center Operators Driving the Market - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Latin America Green Data Center Market - Industry Outlook and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Market is expected to reach a value of $825 million in 2027, from $455 million in 2021, growing at a CAGR of 10.4%. The region's increasing digitalization, previously underserved status,...
