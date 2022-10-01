The New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”, the “Exchange”) announced today that the staff of NYSE Regulation has determined to commence proceedings to delist the warrants of Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II (the “Company”), each whole warrant exercisable for one Class A ordinary share— ticker symbol ASZ WS — from the NYSE. Trading in the Company’s warrants will be suspended immediately. Trading in the Company’s Class A ordinary shares — ticker symbol ASZ — and Units — ticker symbol ASZ U — will continue on the NYSE. On October 3, 2022, the Company filed a preliminary proxy (“Preliminary Proxy”) with the Securities and Exchange Commission seeking approval to amend the Company’s Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation in order to amend the date by which the Company must cease its operations and redeem all of the Class A ordinary shares from March 2, 2023 to a date prior to December 31, 2022.

STOCKS ・ 22 HOURS AGO