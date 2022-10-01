Read full article on original website
shepherdexpress.com
40th Anniversary: Music: American Family Amphitheater vs. Summerfest Main Stage
Since Summerfest moved to the lakefront in 1970, the festival’s largest stage has had quite a history. From the old Main Stage to the corporate-branded amphitheater-era at the south end of the grounds, the marquee venue has been an attraction. Known as the Marcus Amphitheater when it was built...
On Milwaukee
The Culver's Curderburger will return this month
’Tis Dining Month, the tastiest time of year! This means we’re dishing up fun and fascinating food content throughout October. Dig in, Milwaukee! OnMilwaukee Dining Month is served up by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and Wollersheim Winery & Distillery. Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas are all coming up – but...
communityjournal.net
Pumpkin Palooza Returns Oct. 15
Free family event includes pumpkin giveaway & more fall fun. Pumpkin Palooza, the free fall family extravaganza with a pumpkin giveaway, returns to St. Ann Center’s Bucyrus Campus on Saturday, Oct. 15. The event takes place at the Indaba Band Shell to the rear of the property at 2450 W. North Ave.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Disney On Ice at Fiserv Forum Feb. 9-12
MILWAUKEE - Disney On Ice presents Let’s Celebrate skates into Milwaukee for eight fun-filled performances at Fiserv Forum from Feb. 9–12, 2023. Disney On Ice Preferred Customers can purchase advance tickets starting today before tickets go on-sale to the general public on Oct. 11. Fans can sign up...
seventeen.com
Why Is There Not a Memorial For Jeffrey Dahmer's Victims?
Ryan Murphy’s new Netflix show Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story has revisited the life and case of one of America's most notorious serial killers. With the No. 1 trending spot secured and 196.2 million (and counting) hours viewed series receiving an encore performance with the three-part Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes debuting on October 7, it's no wonder everyone wants to know more about the Milwaukee murderer. The show leaves us with possibly one of the biggest questions so far at the end of episode eight — why is there no memorial for the victims of Jeffrey Dahmer?
Boo Boo's Sandwich Shop is closing its doors for now
Boo Boo's Sandwich Shop announced Sunday it has closed its location at 405 S. 2nd St. In a Facebook post, the popular Milwaukee shop said they are closing until they can find a new location.
milwaukeerecord.com
Things currently found in Gardetto’s “Original Recipe” snack mix, ranked
As most of you probably already know, Gardetto’s—an iconic snack mix that boasts an “irresistible big, bold taste” and graces store shelves throughout the country—originated right here in Milwaukee. Almost exactly two years ago, we told you the long and illustrious tale of Gardetto’s, its undeniable local connection, and the changes the snack mix has seen though the years. Instead of rehashing any of that here, we’re just going to get right down to business.
One Of America’s Most Haunted Bars Is In Wisconsin
Want to have a spirit with a spirit? Want to hang out with the ghost of a little girl while throwing back a cold one? There's a place in Wisconsin where you can do all of this and more - if you dare. Wisconsin is no stranger to haunted places....
These are the best public middle schools in Milwaukee area in 2023: List
Lake Country School in Hartland, Wis. is the best public middle school in the Milwaukee area - for the second year in a row - a ranking from Niche.com found.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Culver's CurderBurger is coming back for 2022; bring your appetite!
MILWAUKEE - The CurderBurger is coming back to a Culver's restaurant near you for 2022!. A year ago, Culver's came out with the CurderBurger for a single day – National Cheese Curd Day (Oct. 15). Culver's fans lined up nationwide for a taste at this distinctly Wisconsin burger – and restaurant officials said they sold more than 136,000 of the CurderBurgers.
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Mana Mobile truck to visit Milwaukee on Friday
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Mana Mobile truck, for his Teremana tequila brand, is stopping in Milwaukee on Friday for part of its "Great American Road Trip."
Meet our Pawsitively Milwaukee Pet of the Week: Marley!
Marley is a 10-years-young hound dog mix at the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County. When you go on walks, expect that nose to hit the ground for sniffs!
shepherdexpress.com
Milwaukee Company Produces CBD Locally and Organically
RA! Is an all-natural hemp and wellness company, and lifestyle brand, founded by Richard Bowman. RA!—a play on the word raw— offers cannabidiol (CBD) edibles, tinctures and topicals crafted through a trademarked Whole Spectrum™ processing method that captures CBD and all ancillary cannabinoids. Bowman, a musician and...
milwaukeemag.com
Why Mayor Johnson Moved to Milwaukee’s Concordia Neighborhood
A house in the Concordia neighborhood on Milwaukee’s Near West Side has served as a private residence, a Marquette University Dental School fraternity house and a home hospice location all before it was a home to the tax-exempt Père Marquette Jesuit Community of priests and brothers. And now, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson and his family are settling into their new home there.
southmilwaukeeblog.com
South Milwaukee Loses a Local Music Icon: Kneevers Passes Away
South Milwaukee lost an iconic figure on Thursday, as Earl Edwin Kneevers Jr. passed away at the age of 93 in Sheboygan. What a life he led … from his groundbreaking service in the U.S. Army to his decades making music in South Milwaukee to his church and volunteer work to his post-retirement efforts as a historian and author, Mr. Kneevers left quite a legacy.
Wisconsin’s 46 Most Influential Latino Leaders, Part 2
This is the second in a five-part series. Part One in here. is a corporate trainer and adjunct business school faculty at Northeast Wisconsin Technical College in Green Bay. She joined the college after nearly 20 years as a transportation and logistics leader at shipping company Schneider National. She is cofounder of Latino Professionals Association of Northeast Wisconsin. She also volunteers as a citizenship tutor at Literacy Green Bay, advisor at CollegeReady and community volunteer at Casa ALBA. She earned a degree in political science in 1994 at UCLA and an MBA in 2005 from Wayne State University.
newsfromthestates.com
‘White Lives Matter’ flyers distributed around village of Greendale
Reports of “White Lives Matter” flyers being distributed in the village of Greendale over the weekend have surfaced online. Photos posted to a private Facebook group focused on the community show a small piece of paper inside a sandwich bag reading “Watch Europa,” “White Lives Matter,” and “it’s time to take a stand.”
dailybadgerbulletin.com
State law now requires schools to teach about the Holocaust. Here’s how it’s affecting Racine teachers and students
In classes at Park High School, Cohen assigns students literature related to the Holocaust, and she can tell a book hits home when they silently engage with the text. “They’re really processing everything, they really connect to what’s happening in the story,” said Cohen, Park English department chair. “They care about what’s happening to those individuals.”
This Wisconsin Bakery Serves The Best Apple Pie
'Tis the season for mouth-watering apple pie.
