Eleven Warriors
Ryan Day Previews Michigan State, Says TreVeyon Henderson And Cameron Brown Could Play This Weekend And Jordan Hancock Might Return After Bye Week
Four days out from Ohio State's first road trip of the season, Ryan Day took the podium to discuss the upcoming matchup with Michigan State Tuesday. Day also talked about the fallout from the Buckeyes' 49-10 win over Rutgers and addressed lingering injury questions about several scarlet and gray starters. After Day, Buckeye defensive coordinator Jim Knowles and running backs coach Tony Alford are scheduled to answer questions from the media as well.
saturdaytradition.com
CJ Stroud dominating in 2022 as OSU QB climbs FBS leaderboard for touchdown passes
C.J. Stroud has landed his name at the top of the Heisman Trophy odds list for good reason. Ohio State’s quarterback continues to dominate on offense, and he is now third in the nation in passing touchdowns this season. Stroud is just one touchdown behind North Carolina’s Drake Maye...
Eleven Warriors
Miyan Williams Runs Wild, Zach Harrison Makes Impact Plays on Defense And Paul Chryst Gets Canned in Wisconsin
Week 5 saw one more Big Ten team drop its undefeated status, one more Big Ten coach lose his job and one more dominant win by Ohio State. The Buckeyes slayed the Scarlet Knights to the tune of a 39-point victory, but several other top programs had closer calls against lesser opponents as the regular season nears its halfway point.
Canfield standout picks new school after decommitting from Ohio State
Canfield baseball standout A.J. Havrilla has announced that he will continue his career in the college ranks at Marshall.
landgrantholyland.com
Ohio State gaining for five-star defensive lineman
Ohio State is now 5-0 after another dominant performance when Rutgers traveled to Columbus last weekend for homecoming. The Buckeyes will hit the road for the first time this season when they travel to East Lansing for this week’s game at Michigan State. While most of the headlines surrounding Ohio State this week will focus on the team’s first road contest, the Buckeyes are also always making the recruiting headlines.
Eleven Warriors
Felix Okpara, Brice Sensabaugh, Kalen Etzler and Roddy Gayle to Participate in Ohio State Slam Dunk Contest Thursday
Four Ohio State freshmen will go toe-to-toe in a slam dunk contest on Thursday. True freshmen Felix Okpara, Brice Sensabaugh and Roddy Gayle and redshirt freshman Kalen Etzler were announced as participants for a dunk contest on the outdoor courts at the RPAC later this week as part of Ohio State's "Buckeyes on the Blacktop" event.
Mel Tucker talks Ohio State matchup
The Spartans have now lost three straight games, with losses to Washington, Minnes
Ohio State Football: Who’s the next Big Ten coach to get fired?
Two Big Ten coaches have already gotten canned this season, including one just two weeks after the Ohio State football team beat him. Who’s the next to go?. The Ohio State football team may have ended Paul Chryst’s time in Madison with a 52-21 thrashing two weeks ago in Ohio Stadium. Chryst was let go Sunday as head coach of the Wisconsin Badgers after eight seasons at the helm. This follows Nebraska’s decision to fire Scott Fost earlier this season.
Football: Smith-Njigba, Martinez among 14 Buckeyes on status report ahead of Rutgers matchup
The Ohio State football team rushes onto the field prior to kickoff during the No. 3 Ohio State-Wisconsin game Sept. 24. Ohio State won 52-21. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor.
Stat Pack: Where Ohio State stands statistically after Week 5
Ohio State's 2022 season has gone mostly to plan. While many teams in the country have had some tight games, the Buckeyes have more or less handled their opponents so far this year. As conference play continues to ramp up, the games could get more interesting. The Scarlet and Gray...
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State is the New Betting Favorite to Win the National Championship
The sportsbooks love Ohio State's chances to win a national championship this season after an eventful weekend of college football. According to Bovada and Vegas Insider, the Buckeyes are either favorites or co-favorites with Georgia to win the College Football Playoff title, depending on which sportsbook you choose for odds.
Men’s Basketball: McNeil poised to make immediate impact with new-look Buckeyes
Ohio State Graduate guard and West Virginia transfer Sean McNeil (4), is poised for a breakout season in his first year with Ohio State. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. Former West Virginia guard Sean McNeil exited Ohio State men’s basketball head coach Chris Holtmann’s office on the final day of his recruiting visit April 24 without an agreement in place.
Student gives up full-ride at Iowa State to become a Buckeye on a pinch of salt
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Getting a full-ride scholarship is something every college student dreams of, especially if it’s in your home state. Adam Baccam, a civil engineering major at Iowa State, gave it all up to come to Ohio State. Why? For a pinch of salt. Baccam visited Columbus after a friend at his church […]
thevillagereporter.com
OHSAA Weekly Football Computer Ratings (After Week 7)
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio High School Athletic Association released the official weekly football computer ratings Tuesday. The computer ratings are released every Tuesday beginning in the fifth week of the season, leading up to the final report on Sunday, Oct. 23, when 448 schools – the top 16 in each region – will qualify for the playoffs.
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus doctor discusses ways to slow down the aging process
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — No matter how healthy you are, and what creams you use you can't avoid getting old. Senior Select Center Dr. Stephen Mills shares his tips to slow down the aging process with Good Day Columbus' Jackie Orozco and Kurt Ludlow.
Dave Chappelle announces New Year’s Eve show in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCHM) — Comedian Dave Chappelle has announced he will be performing on New Year’s Eve in Columbus, Ohio. “Dave Chappelle: In Your Dreams” will take place Saturday, December 31, 2022, at the Schottenstein Center. Tickets go on sale starting on Friday, October 7 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com. As with other Chappelle performances, […]
This Ohio Bakery Serves The Best Apple Pie
'Tis the season for mouth-watering apple pie.
614now.com
The Peach Cobbler Factory opening first Columbus-area location next week
We won’t have to wait long before we’re able to indulge in some truly decadent desserts. That’s because The Peach Cobbler Factory, the fast-growing national chain serving cobbler, banana pudding, cinnamon rolls and more, will open its first Columbus-area eatery next week. According to social media posts...
614now.com
Modern Southern-style restaurant chain opening first Ohio location this month
In less than a month, Tupelo Honey’s very first Ohio location will open to the public. The popular Southern-style eatery announced today that its Columbus restaurant, which is located at 1678 W. Lane Ave., will hold its grand opening on Oct. 26. Billed as a “revival and celebration of...
