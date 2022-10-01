ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Eleven Warriors

Ryan Day Previews Michigan State, Says TreVeyon Henderson And Cameron Brown Could Play This Weekend And Jordan Hancock Might Return After Bye Week

Four days out from Ohio State's first road trip of the season, Ryan Day took the podium to discuss the upcoming matchup with Michigan State Tuesday. Day also talked about the fallout from the Buckeyes' 49-10 win over Rutgers and addressed lingering injury questions about several scarlet and gray starters. After Day, Buckeye defensive coordinator Jim Knowles and running backs coach Tony Alford are scheduled to answer questions from the media as well.
landgrantholyland.com

Ohio State gaining for five-star defensive lineman

Ohio State is now 5-0 after another dominant performance when Rutgers traveled to Columbus last weekend for homecoming. The Buckeyes will hit the road for the first time this season when they travel to East Lansing for this week’s game at Michigan State. While most of the headlines surrounding Ohio State this week will focus on the team’s first road contest, the Buckeyes are also always making the recruiting headlines.
Eleven Warriors

Felix Okpara, Brice Sensabaugh, Kalen Etzler and Roddy Gayle to Participate in Ohio State Slam Dunk Contest Thursday

Four Ohio State freshmen will go toe-to-toe in a slam dunk contest on Thursday. True freshmen Felix Okpara, Brice Sensabaugh and Roddy Gayle and redshirt freshman Kalen Etzler were announced as participants for a dunk contest on the outdoor courts at the RPAC later this week as part of Ohio State's "Buckeyes on the Blacktop" event.
FanSided

Ohio State Football: Who’s the next Big Ten coach to get fired?

Two Big Ten coaches have already gotten canned this season, including one just two weeks after the Ohio State football team beat him. Who’s the next to go?. The Ohio State football team may have ended Paul Chryst’s time in Madison with a 52-21 thrashing two weeks ago in Ohio Stadium. Chryst was let go Sunday as head coach of the Wisconsin Badgers after eight seasons at the helm. This follows Nebraska’s decision to fire Scott Fost earlier this season.
#American Football#College Football#Ohio State Skull Session
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State is the New Betting Favorite to Win the National Championship

The sportsbooks love Ohio State's chances to win a national championship this season after an eventful weekend of college football. According to Bovada and Vegas Insider, the Buckeyes are either favorites or co-favorites with Georgia to win the College Football Playoff title, depending on which sportsbook you choose for odds.
thevillagereporter.com

OHSAA Weekly Football Computer Ratings (After Week 7)

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio High School Athletic Association released the official weekly football computer ratings Tuesday. The computer ratings are released every Tuesday beginning in the fifth week of the season, leading up to the final report on Sunday, Oct. 23, when 448 schools – the top 16 in each region – will qualify for the playoffs.
WDTN

Dave Chappelle announces New Year’s Eve show in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCHM) — Comedian Dave Chappelle has announced he will be performing on New Year’s Eve in Columbus, Ohio. “Dave Chappelle: In Your Dreams” will take place Saturday, December 31, 2022, at the Schottenstein Center. Tickets go on sale starting on Friday, October 7 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com.  As with other Chappelle performances, […]
614now.com

The Peach Cobbler Factory opening first Columbus-area location next week

We won’t have to wait long before we’re able to indulge in some truly decadent desserts. That’s because The Peach Cobbler Factory, the fast-growing national chain serving cobbler, banana pudding, cinnamon rolls and more, will open its first Columbus-area eatery next week. According to social media posts...
COLUMBUS, OH

