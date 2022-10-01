Voters in Colorado will have a say in the legalization of psychedelic drugs this November as an initiative to legalize psilocybin mushrooms and other naturally occurring psychedelics appears on the general election ballot. Known as the Natural Medicine Health Act (NMHA), the proposal would legalize the cultivation, manufacturing, testing, transportation, sale and purchase of psilocybin and psilocin, the psychoactive compounds in ‘magic mushrooms,’ and other natural psychedelic drugs. If voters approve the NMHA in the November general election, the psychedelic drugs legalized by the measure would only be available from licensed “healing centers,” which would be regulated by the state. Unlike a similar ordinance passed by Oregon voters in 2020, local governments would not have the power to ban healing centers from their jurisdictions. The legalization of psychedelics in Colorado would be a great development for companies delivering or researching psychedelics treatments, such as Numinus Wellness Inc. (TSX:NUMI) (OTCQX:NUMIF), Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ:ATAI), Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL), Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc (NASDAQ:MNMD) (NEO:MMED), and Cybn Inc (NEO:CYBN) (NYSEAMERICAN:CYBN).

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO