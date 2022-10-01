Read full article on original website
Related
Five facts about NC State's Week 6 opponent: Florida State
Florida State is 4-1 and 2-1 in the ACC. The last time the Seminoles started that well was in 2015. FSU won 10 games that season and made it to the Peach Bowl where it lost to Houston, 38-24. The 2015 campaign was then head coach Jimbo Fisher's sixth season leading the Noles' program. He won double-digit games six times, including an undefeated season and national championship in 2013.
FSU WR Johnny Wilson on transfer portal experience: 'Am I really not going to play football again?'
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State wide receiver Johnny Wilson, tight end Markeston Douglas, and running back Treshaun Ward spoke after Wednesday's practice. - Wilson spoke about the transfer portal process for himself, what it has been like to have early-season success at FSU, and more. - Douglas spoke on his body...
Injury Updates on Amari Gainer, Jared Verse, and Robert Scott
TALLAHASSEE – Florida State appears to be in better shape heading into its road contest at NC State from an injury perspective. The Seminoles will have a few defenders available for the ACC game who were inactive or limited in last week’s loss to Wake Forest. Coach Mike...
VIDEO: Clips from practice two of NC State game week
Florida State was back after it on day two of practice during NC State game week on Wednesday. We saw Jordan Travis slinging it, Jared Verse going through drills along with talented wide receiver transfer Winston Wright returning some kicks. Here are the video clips from today's practice:
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kickoff, television announced for Florida State vs. Clemson
Florida State will host No. 5 Clemson on Saturday, October 15th, at 7:30 p.m. with ABC providing national coverage of the game. The Seminoles (4-1, 2-1 ACC) and the Tigers (5-0, 3-0 ACC) are getting the primetime treatment. FSU travels to face No. 14 NC State on Saturday at 8...
247Sports
53K+
Followers
379K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0