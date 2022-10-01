ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Five facts about NC State's Week 6 opponent: Florida State

Florida State is 4-1 and 2-1 in the ACC. The last time the Seminoles started that well was in 2015. FSU won 10 games that season and made it to the Peach Bowl where it lost to Houston, 38-24. The 2015 campaign was then head coach Jimbo Fisher's sixth season leading the Noles' program. He won double-digit games six times, including an undefeated season and national championship in 2013.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
VIDEO: Clips from practice two of NC State game week

Florida State was back after it on day two of practice during NC State game week on Wednesday. We saw Jordan Travis slinging it, Jared Verse going through drills along with talented wide receiver transfer Winston Wright returning some kicks. Here are the video clips from today's practice:
RALEIGH, NC
