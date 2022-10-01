Florida State is 4-1 and 2-1 in the ACC. The last time the Seminoles started that well was in 2015. FSU won 10 games that season and made it to the Peach Bowl where it lost to Houston, 38-24. The 2015 campaign was then head coach Jimbo Fisher's sixth season leading the Noles' program. He won double-digit games six times, including an undefeated season and national championship in 2013.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 4 HOURS AGO