Powerball drawing tonight; Catch the numbers here
CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Powerball jackpot has climbed to $322 million ahead of Saturday night’s drawing.
The cash value is $170.8 million.
Wednesday's numbers were: 06-10-24-33-67 with Powerball: 11.
The winning numbers will be drawn at 11 p.m. You can catch them here .
Mega Millions is also climbing. It’s at $380 million with a $198.4 million cash option.
Mega Millions is also climbing. It's at $380 million with a $198.4 million cash option.

The next drawing for Mega Millions is Tuesday at 11 p.m. The winning numbers can be found here .
