Cleveland, OH

Powerball drawing tonight; Catch the numbers here

By Cris Belle
 3 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Powerball jackpot has climbed to $322 million ahead of Saturday night’s drawing.

The cash value is $170.8 million.

Wednesday’s numbers were: 06-10-24-33-67 with Powerball: 11.

The winning numbers will be drawn at 11 p.m. You can catch them here .

Mega Millions is also climbing. It’s at $380 million with a $198.4 million cash option.

The next drawing for Mega Millions is Tuesday at 11 p.m. The winning numbers can be found here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

