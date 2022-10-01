ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildwood, NJ

seaislenews.com

Sea Isle Looks to Dress Up More Homes With “Bump-Outs”

They are called “bump-outs” – decorative features placed above windows or doors to dress up the larger, upscale homes that are now common in Sea Isle City. They are considered far more attractive than just having an expanse of long, blank exterior walls on a house. Sea...
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ
seaislenews.com

Sea Isle Lowers Speed Limit on Landis Ave.

The traffic signs say that the speed limit on Landis Avenue is 25 mph, but is that really true?. In some cases, it’s not. Sea Isle City’s official speed limit for some sections of the busy Landis Avenue corridor is actually higher than 25 mph. Recognizing the inconsistency,...
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Send fast, furious, deadly racers to the exit ramp | Editorial

In the thick of the shore tourism season, resorts such as the Wildwoods and Ocean City, Maryland, compete for the hearts and dollars of mid-Atlantic residents contemplating summer vacations. After Labor Day, the advertising budgets get cut back and shore towns and businesses hope for the best they can get on so-called “shoulder” weekends.
OCEAN CITY, MD
ocnjdaily.com

Ian’s Remnants Churn Up Ocean City Surf

Ocean City may not have seen the full effects of Hurricane Ian as it continued up the coast after battering Southern Florida and leaving victims in its wake. But visitors to the barrier island Saturday watched in amazement at some of the roughest-looking seas the area has seen in a while.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
CBS Philly

Remnants of Hurricane Ian flooding parts of Ocean City, increasing travel time

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) – Remnants of Hurricane Ian are drenching the Delaware Valley and the Jersey Shore. The shore is under a coastal flood warning until Tuesday night.Boat docks in the bay of Ocean City were almost completely underwater and flooding conditions closed some roads.Driving down to the shore may take more time as intense rainfall reduces visibility and strong winds impact driving.The national weather service has issued a coastal flood warning, a wind advisory and a high surf advisory, all in effect on Monday morning.To prepare, officials have already put up barricades in areas...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
WBOC

Cape May-Lewes Ferry Cancels Tuesday Departures

LEWES, Del. - All Cape May–Lewes Ferry departures are canceled for Tuesday, Oct. 4, due to continued inclement weather, officials have announced. Weather and sea conditions are expected to improve after midnight. Ferry officials said they hoping to resume normal operations at 7 a.m. Wednesday. Travelers who plan to...
LEWES, DE
somerspoint.com

“Mums the Word” in Somers Point

Autumn colors are greeting friends and visitors in Somers Point as they approach the bridge to Ocean City on all four corners. The Green Thumb Garden Club of Somers Point volunteers replaced the summer blooms in all eight containers with daffodil bulbs, yellow mums and purple cabbages. “We freshen them...
SOMERS POINT, NJ

