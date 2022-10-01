Read full article on original website
Body found in Hardee County floodwaters possibly passenger from SUV that was swept away
ZOLFO SPRINGS, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers are working to determine if a body found in floodwaters in Hardee County was a person from inside an SUV that was swept away amid the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Troopers said it happened on Sept. 30 when an SUV was...
fox35orlando.com
FHP: 2 bodies found in Hardee County after SUV swept away in floodwaters
ZOLFO SPRINGS, Fla. - Authorities say two people were found dead in Hardee County after an SUV was swept away by floodwaters in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The Florida Highway Patrol said the incident happened Friday, Sept. 30, when three men from Jacksonville were driving on flooded Sweetwater Road in the area of the Charlie Creek Bridge.
News4Jax.com
FHP: Motorcyclists, including firefighter, face felony charges of eluding law enforcement
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol says it clocked two motorcyclists in Jacksonville over the weekend traveling at speeds over 100 mph on area highways. Both were stopped, FHP said, and face felony charges of eluding police. According to FHP, Roderic Brown, 33, sped past a trooper Saturday...
Mother, 2 children identified as victims of fiery crash on Georgia highway
The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is investigating a crash that left a mother and her two children dead. At 2 p.m. on Sunday, BCSO said that a black Chevrolet SUV was going southbound on I-475 just past the Thomaston Road bridge when it went off the roadway and hit a tree.
WCJB
Total loss after barn catches fire in High Springs
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - No one was hurt after a barn in High Springs caught on fire on Tuesday Morning. Fire rescue crews from Alachua County Fire Rescue, High Springs Fire Rescue, and Newberry Fire Department responded around 1 a.m. to a large barn on fire on Northwest 256 Way.
Man shot in domestic dispute in Orange Park, Clay County police say
ORANGE PARK, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was shot Monday morning on Kiowa Avenue in Orange Park. STORY: More than a dozen Navy sailors return to families after 6-month deployment. According to detectives, deputies responded to a call about a domestic...
'Worst wreck I've ever seen': Bibb coroner talks investigation, process of locating family in I-475 deadly crash
MACON, Ga. — A mother and her two kids are dead after a fiery crash on I-475 in Macon Sunday. Coroner Leon Jones says his office was able to confirm the identity of the victims and notify their family Monday. Jones says the family of three was from Jacksonville,...
News4Jax.com
No injures reported in Clay County school bus crash
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Two students were on board a school bus Tuesday when it was involved in a crash, Terri Dennis, Clay County School System’s Public Information Officer, said. The crash occurred near Pine Ridge Parkway in Oakleaf. School police as well as the Director of Transportation...
Columbia County crash ends deadly
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla — According to reports from the Florida Highway Patrol, at approximately 2:45 a.m. on Saturday, a pickup truck was traveling westbound on US Highway 90 at the same time a sedan was traveling eastbound. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. For reasons still under investigation,...
WALB 10
Shooting in Valdosta leaves 1 injured
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - One person has been hospitalized after being shot early Tuesday morning in Valdosta, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). Around 12:51 a.m., VPD officers responded to the 700 block of East Brookwood Drive after a 38-year-old was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound.
Missing Lake City teen last seen near Haygood Loop
LAKE CITY, Fla. — Lake City Police are asking for the community’s help locating 16-year-old Maurice Rossin. Rossin was last seen at Haygood Loop wearing black sweatpants and a black sweatshirt. He’s described as being 6 feet, 1 inch tall, with brown hair and brown eyes. If...
Body discovered in retention pond on Jacksonville’s Southside
JACKSONVILLE, FL. — A man is dead after what’s believed to be a drowning in a retention pond on Jacksonville’s Southside. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was called to an apartment complex in the area of Western Way off of Southside Boulevard early Tuesday morning after someone was heard screaming for help from the water.
News4Jax.com
Fire destroys several buildings at Westside apartment complex under construction
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Firefighters from Jacksonville Fire Rescue were called early Wednesday to a fire that broke out at an apartment complex being built on Jacksonville’s Westside, at the intersection of Jammes Road and Sweetbay Lane. According to JFRD, no one was hurt in the 2-alarm blaze. The...
Warrant: Clay County camp employee had 'inappropriate' relationship with boy
CLAY COUNTY, Fla — A woman remained in Clay County jail late Monday after deputies say she had an inappropriate relationship with a teenager. Libby Chrome, 28, an employee at Camp Blanding Florida Youth Challenge Academy was arrested after police saw what was on one of the camper's phones, according to an arrest warrant.
54 arrested in months long Nassau County drug sting
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — A four-month long multi-agency investigation called Operation: Heavy Weights resulted in 54 arrests and the seizure of hundreds of pounds of illegal drugs. Forty-six of the suspects are from Nassau county, five were from Georgia, two were from Jacksonville, and one was from Lake City.
Deputies: Clay County youth academy employee arrested for having relations with camper
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — An arrest warrant from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office was issued this Saturday to an employee at Camp Blanding Florida Youth Challenge Academy, or FLYCA. Libby Chrome, age 28, has been arrested on charges regarding an inappropriate relationship with a 16-year-old camper. >> STREAM ACTION...
Man who shot Jacksonville cop, jumped to his death off Dames Point Bridge identified
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, related story. The man who the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says ambushed and shot a police officer, hitting him once in the back, has been identified as 37-year-old Charlie Brown. The officer was wearing a Kevlar vest,...
Jacksonville police investigating stabbing in Baymeadows
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was stabbed at the intersection between Baymeadows Road and Old Kings Road South. According to the JSO PIO Office, a woman was stabbed multiple times early Monday morning. At this time, one person of interest has been taken into custody in connection with the case.
Former Clay County sheriff dies
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Former sheriff, Jennings Murrhee passed away Saturday evening. Murrhee was served as Sheriff for Clay county from 1964 to 1988. Clay County Sheriffs Department said on their Twitter page that they send their deepest condolences. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action...
News4Jax.com
Man who shot officer dies after jumping from Dames Point Bridge following 20-mile chase: JSO
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man is dead after shooting a Jacksonville police officer and leading law enforcement officers on a 20-mile chase Sunday night before jumping off the Dames Point Bridge, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Officials said it started with an attempted burglary around 10:50 p.m....
