Lake City, FL

fox35orlando.com

FHP: 2 bodies found in Hardee County after SUV swept away in floodwaters

ZOLFO SPRINGS, Fla. - Authorities say two people were found dead in Hardee County after an SUV was swept away by floodwaters in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The Florida Highway Patrol said the incident happened Friday, Sept. 30, when three men from Jacksonville were driving on flooded Sweetwater Road in the area of the Charlie Creek Bridge.
HARDEE COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Total loss after barn catches fire in High Springs

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - No one was hurt after a barn in High Springs caught on fire on Tuesday Morning. Fire rescue crews from Alachua County Fire Rescue, High Springs Fire Rescue, and Newberry Fire Department responded around 1 a.m. to a large barn on fire on Northwest 256 Way.
HIGH SPRINGS, FL
News4Jax.com

No injures reported in Clay County school bus crash

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Two students were on board a school bus Tuesday when it was involved in a crash, Terri Dennis, Clay County School System’s Public Information Officer, said. The crash occurred near Pine Ridge Parkway in Oakleaf. School police as well as the Director of Transportation...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

Columbia County crash ends deadly

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla — According to reports from the Florida Highway Patrol, at approximately 2:45 a.m. on Saturday, a pickup truck was traveling westbound on US Highway 90 at the same time a sedan was traveling eastbound. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. For reasons still under investigation,...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
WALB 10

Shooting in Valdosta leaves 1 injured

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - One person has been hospitalized after being shot early Tuesday morning in Valdosta, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). Around 12:51 a.m., VPD officers responded to the 700 block of East Brookwood Drive after a 38-year-old was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound.
VALDOSTA, GA
Action News Jax

Jacksonville police investigating stabbing in Baymeadows

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was stabbed at the intersection between Baymeadows Road and Old Kings Road South. According to the JSO PIO Office, a woman was stabbed multiple times early Monday morning. At this time, one person of interest has been taken into custody in connection with the case.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Former Clay County sheriff dies

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Former sheriff, Jennings Murrhee passed away Saturday evening. Murrhee was served as Sheriff for Clay county from 1964 to 1988. Clay County Sheriffs Department said on their Twitter page that they send their deepest condolences. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action...
CLAY COUNTY, FL

