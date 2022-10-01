ZOLFO SPRINGS, Fla. - Authorities say two people were found dead in Hardee County after an SUV was swept away by floodwaters in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The Florida Highway Patrol said the incident happened Friday, Sept. 30, when three men from Jacksonville were driving on flooded Sweetwater Road in the area of the Charlie Creek Bridge.

HARDEE COUNTY, FL ・ 22 HOURS AGO