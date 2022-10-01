Deputy shot, killed a 61-year-old who was holding family member hostage, Catawba County authorities say

Read full article on original website
Woman shot to death in case of mistaken identity, Davie County sheriff says
MOCKSVILLE — A man is charged with first degree murder after police allege he shot and killed a woman at Rowan Pointe Apartments on Monday, mistaking her for someone involved in a court case against him. Davie County Sheriff J.D. Hartman said that Quintia Miller, 26, was staying with...
Man found dead in Jeep that overturned in Hickory creek Friday night, trooper says
A Hickory man was found dead inside an overturned vehicle in a creek on Saturday morning. At approximately 9:45 a.m. on Saturday, the N.C. State Highway Patrol responded to a report of a vehicle in a creek in the area of 24th Street Place NE. Troopers and other emergency responders found a 2020 Jeep Gladiator upside down and partially submerged in a creek in an area where the road had washed out several years ago, Master Trooper Jeff Swagger said in a news release.
Statesville looks to follow 'Route 2 Recreation'
The Statesville City Council showed its support for the path forward in the 2022 Route to Recreation Plan that was brought forward by Recreation and Parks on Monday night as it hopes to keep up with the requests and demands of residents for more. Joe Hudson was one of the...
Stony Point Volunteer Fire Department to hold 15th Annual Cruise-In
Stony Point Volunteer Fire Department will hold its 15th annual Cruise-In on Saturday from 3-6 p.m. at Station 1 at 501 Ruritan Park Road off of Taylorsville Highway (N.C. 90) in Stony Point. This year the department will be celebrating 65 years of service. There will be hamburgers and hot...
Where is the meat? United Way of Iredell launching program to help fill shortage
Food pantries and emergency food assistance organizations across the county and region are seeing meat shortages on their shelves as supply chain challenges continue to impact the quantities and variety of food available. “Inflation, including core expenses of housing, fuel and food that affect low-resourced families disproportionately, are impacting the...
Local Civitans honored at district convention
At the 57th annual convention of North Carolina Civitan District West, two members of the Mooresville Civitan Club received major awards. Norman Wilson was recognized as the Francis Essic Civitan of the Decade, and Jim Bullard received the N.C. District West Humanitarian of the Year Award. The Civitan of the...
Iredell Physician Network agrees to pay $138K in federal settlement
Statesville-based Iredell Physician Network, LLC (IPN) has agreed to pay $138,612 to resolve allegations that it knowingly avoided an obligation to repay money owed to the Medicare and Medicaid programs, announced Dena J. King, U.S. attorney for the western district of North Carolina. IPN is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Iredell...
Statesville neighbors: Obituaries for October 5
Read through the obituaries published today in Statesville Record and Landmark . (8) updates to this series since Updated 31 min ago.
WATCH NOW: Iredell Walk to End Alzheimer's surpasses fundraising goal
Nearly 300 people joined the Alzheimer’s Association’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s — Iredell County in the fight to end the disease at Bellingham Park in Mooresville on Sept. 24. Participants surpassed their goal of $28,000 with more than $33,000 raised to fund Alzheimer’s care, support and research programs.
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY: Iredell County champions crowned; Dingman siblings headline the day
The Iredell County Cross Country Championships turned into the Dingman Invitational on Tuesday. The Dingman family swept the individual titles at MacAnderson Park. Lake Norman senior Logan Dingman won the boys’ 5-kilometer race with a time of 16 minutes, 25.89 seconds. The senior beat teammate Triston Rabon and North Iredell’s Philip Riddle to the finish line. Rabon was second at 16:28.48. Riddle placed third at 16:29.13.
Book launch for Statesville native's debut novel set for Thursday
“The House on Dead Man’s Curve” — the debut novel by Jason Roach — was written over the past year and inspired by personal paranormal experiences throughout the author’s life. A paranormal investigator himself, Roach provides a captivating story that keeps readers wanting more. The book is edited by Lynn Picknett — co-author of “The Templar Revelation,” which was Dan Brown’s inspiration for “The Da Vinci Code.” The eBook, paperback and hardcover are available on Amazon.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 5, 2022 in Statesville, NC
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Statesville will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It should reach a comfortable 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Statesville community. It should reach a comfortable 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Top-ranked North Iredell continues unbeaten season with win over West Iredell
OLIN—Emma Norris provided 16 kills and Tilley Collins contributed 23 digs in addition to serving three aces as unbeaten North Iredell breezed to a three-set victory over West Iredell on Monday night. Madeline Sigmon and Skylar Bolin added eight kills apiece. Sigmon also had 10 digs, and Bolin served...
I-SS board to vote on rewritten sports scheduling policy
After discussing it briefly at last month’s meeting, the Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education members indicated that they will vote next week to rewrite a policy that forced area high schools that are not in the same athletic conference to schedule each other in nonconference matchups for all sports.
