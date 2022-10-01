Michigan State vs. Maryland FREE LIVE STREAM (10/1/22): Watch college football, Week 5 online | Time, TV, channel

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This College was Abandoned and Left to Decay in the Middle of this Maryland NeighborhoodTravel MavenEllicott City, MD
Vice President Harris Gets a Third Bus Sent to Her NeighborhoodTom HandyTexas State
President Biden Said it was Not Rational to Send Migrants Back to their CountryTom HandyWashington, DC
Celebrate National Taco Day with grasshopper tacos from Casa OaxacaHeather JauquetBethesda, MD
Fairfax County woman Kimberly Paul Felton is missingCheryl E PrestonFairfax County, VA
Related
woottoncommonsense.com
Gaithersburg football game ends in chaos; Students arrested
Five people were arrested on Sept. 16 after a bench-clearing fight at a football game at Gaithersburg against Northwest; several changes to the school’s future athletic events are already being enacted. After a fight occurred between the two teams on the field; the Gaithersburg and Northwest football teams were...
Quince Orchard coach overcomes stage IV cancer
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (DC News Now) — In 24 years as the head coach of the Quince Orchard high school girls soccer team, Peg Keiller has never missed a game. “I think to this whole community she means a lot,” Quince Orchard junior midfielder Annie Faraone said. “If you hear Peg Keiller. You’re like – that […]
Bay Net
$580,000 Multi-Match Jackpot-Winning Ticket Sold In Calvert County
SOLOMONS, Md. – Calvert County is the home of the lucky retailer that sold a $580,000 jackpot-winning ticket in the Monday, Oct. 3 Multi-Match drawing. The winner, who is the fourth player to hit a Multi-Match jackpot in 2022, can choose between the $580,000 annuity or an estimated $330,000 cash option (both amounts before taxes).
Mets-Nationals weather forecast calls for more rain at Citi Field (10/5/22)
Stop me if you’e heard this before: rain is in the forecast for the Mets. New York is slated to wrap its regular-season schedule Wednesday in a matinee with the Washington Nationals at Citi Field. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. But once again Mother Nature might...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox5dc.com
Here's what to do if you see a purple streetlight in Maryland
If you've driven through Maryland neighborhoods at night, you may have noticed some streetlights glowing a bright purple. No, it's not in support of the Ravens, and officials actually want to know about it. The purple streetlights are actually caused by a manufacturers defect, according to Baltimore Gas and Electric.
The ugliest day in Maryland and bloodiest day in U.S. history signaled a step toward freedom
SHARPSBURG, Md. (AP) — For the better part of 160 years, military historians have been poring over the movements of Union and Confederate soldiers through southern Washington County in the waning days of the summer of 1862 and piecing together the conditions that led to the worst single-day carnage in American history.But there's always been more to the Battle of Antietam than that, and historians have been piecing that jigsaw together, too.At the Antietam National Battlefield, park officials have been drawing on the rest of the Antietam story to guide new exhibits, wayside markers and other means of interpreting the...
historynet.com
The Maryland Town That Became One Big Civil War Hospital
In September 1862, the war descended on Frederick, Md., en masse, as troops from both sides tramped through its streets en route to participate in the Maryland Campaign. After the bloody battles of South Mountain on September 14, and the Battle of Antietam on September 17, the sick and wounded from both clashes filled dozens of churches and buildings, prompting The Philadelphia Inquirer to note, the “city is one vast hospital, and yet hundreds of poor fellows continue to arrive….” By September 24, the Frederick Examiner reported that the wounded already filled 17 buildings and “the thousands of sufferers, thrown by the emergency of battle upon this community, is a grievous tax upon the citizens….”
NBC Washington
Crowd Gathers to Recreate Dedication Photo of Crain Highway on Centennial Anniversary
A group of excited residents gathered Saturday to celebrate an important Maryland road by recreating a picture taken during its dedication in 1922. “Hey what’s so big about a road, right? Back then it was everything,” James Ports, the Maryland Secretary of Transportation, said. A century ago,...
RELATED PEOPLE
HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!!: Radio One, The Broadcast Company That Started It All, Turns 42
Our founder Cathy Hughes helped start Radio One with Michael Hughes in 1987
fox5dc.com
New surveillance video released in local boxing trainer's death
D.C. police have released new surveillance video from moments before the deadly shooting of boxing trainer Arthur "Buddy" Harrison. Officials said the 62-year-old was gunned down at his home in Southeast almost two weeks ago. FOX 5 reporter Nana-Sentuo Bonsu reports from Hillcrest Heights, Maryland outside the community boxing gym that Buddy owned.
WTOP
20 years later, memories of Beltway Sniper shootings have ‘profound effect’
20 years ago today, the Beltway Snipers began the first day of their three-week-long string of shootings, terrorizing the Washington region while killing 10 people and injuring three others. The public safety crisis began with a shot fired through a glass window at a Michael’s craft store in Aspen Hill,...
3 Unique Restaurants in Maryland That Are Considered a Must-Visit
Disclaimer: The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some unique new restaurants to try in Maryland, you've come to the right place.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Slavery descendants fight to memorialize a cemetery in Maryland
Development has forced many historically Black communities around the country to uproot and disperse. Cemeteries often remain the only proof that those communities existed.
Nottingham MD
Maryland man convicted for his role in $28 million Ponzi scheme
GREENBELT, MD—A federal jury in Maryland has convicted Arley Ray Johnson, 63, of Bowie, on charges of conspiracy, wire fraud, and securities fraud, in connection with a $28 million Ponzi scheme involving 1st Million, a purported wealth management and financial literacy company. Johnson was convicted after a 10-day trial.
howard.edu
Howard University President Wayne A. I. Frederick, M.D. Admitted into American College of Surgeons Academy of Master Surgeon Educators®
WASHINGTON –Howard University President Wayne A. I. Frederick, M.D., MBA, FACS is among a group of 64 esteemed surgeon educators inducted into membership in the American College of Surgeons (ACS) Academy of Master Surgeon Educators® on September 30, 2022, during a program event in Chicago. This is the fifth cohort of members inducted into this distinguished academy.
fox5dc.com
Shots fired investigation underway at Arundel Mills Mall, police say
HANOVER, Md. - Police in Anne Arundel County are investigating reports of shots fired at Arundel Mills Mall, authorities say. Anne Arundel County Police Tweeted at 4:17 p.m. on Saturday that officers were at the mall, located at 7000 Arundel Mills Circle in Hanover, Maryland, investigating the shots fired. According...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
rockvillenights.com
Miller's Ale House has closed in Rockville
Has closed at 1471 Rockville Pike. The restaurant and bar operated there for a decade. Miller's had a 4.1 out of 5 rating on Google and Facebook, a 3.5 on TripAdvisor and 3 stars on Yelp, so they weren't exactly run out of town. Its closure really is the end of an era, in a way.
thedcpost.com
Where to Eat Best Shawarma in Washington DC
If you are craving some juicy shawarma in the nation’s capital, rest assured that you have some wonderful options at hand. This is our list of the best shawarma places in Washington DC. Shawarma District. Address: 818 18th St NW, Washington DC. Phone: (202) 846-7450. Website: http://www.shawarmadistrict.com/. The restaurant...
WTOP
After gun fired at Arundel Mills, county executive says recent laws make it ‘more dangerous’ to go into malls
Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman speaks out after a gun was fired at Arundel Mills Mall on Saturday. Police are still investigating the incident in which someone shot a gun inside the food court at Arundel Mills Mall in Hanover, sending shoppers into a panic. In a series of...
mocoshow.com
Sport & Health Gyms Will Rebrand to OneLife Fitness Later This Year
We spoke with a representative from a Montgomery County Sport & Health location on Friday who confirmed that all Sport & Health locations will be rebranding to Onelife Fitness gyms. Currently, Montgomery County is home to two Sport & Health locations- Bethesda and North Bethesda. We were told that notice will go out to existing members on October 1st announcing the change and providing additional information to members.
NJ.com
NJ
223K+
Followers
125K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0