COLUMBUS, Ohio — Almost since the moment Chase Young stepped off the field in the 2019 Fiesta Bowl, Ohio State football’s ability to record sacks has draw scrutiny. Defensive coordinator Jim Knowles missed the first two years of that debate. Yet he now oversees a defense that, in raw numbers, continues to drag behind even the underperforming units that prompted Ryan Day to go out and hire him.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 6 HOURS AGO