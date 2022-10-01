ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Cleveland.com

Ohio State football is on pace for its fewest sacks in a decade, but that stat is lying to you

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Almost since the moment Chase Young stepped off the field in the 2019 Fiesta Bowl, Ohio State football’s ability to record sacks has draw scrutiny. Defensive coordinator Jim Knowles missed the first two years of that debate. Yet he now oversees a defense that, in raw numbers, continues to drag behind even the underperforming units that prompted Ryan Day to go out and hire him.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Will Ohio State football hold Jaxon Smith-Njigba out through the bye week?

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football coach Ryan Day is eager to have his most proven and accomplished receiving weapon back. The prudent choice, though, might be to hold Jaxon Smith-Njigba out against Michigan State and give him two more full weeks for his hamstring injury to heal. After that road trip, Ohio State has an idle week in the schedule before playing Iowa at home on Oct. 22.
COLUMBUS, OH
Columbus, OH
Columbus, OH
Cleveland.com

Wisconsin fires Paul Chryst eight days after blowout loss to Ohio State football

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football exposed exactly how far Wisconsin has fallen as a Big Ten power with a 52-21 victory on Sept. 24. Yet the final straw for the Badgers’ administration with coach Paul Chryst came in Saturday’s 34-10 home loss to Illinois and former Wisconsin coach Bret Bielema. Chryst was fired Sunday, ending his tenure in the fifth game of his eighth season.
MADISON, WI
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
The Spun

Legendary Ohio State Athletics Figure Died Over Weekend

The Ohio State Buckeyes athletics community is mourning the loss of a legendary figure on Monday. Phyllis Bailey, one of the biggest driving forces in the advancement of women's sports, died peacefully over the weekend, Ohio State announced. "By the time Bailey was named an Assistant Athletics Director in 1975...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

ESPN Computer's National Title Prediction After Week 5

It's never too early to start looking at who will play in the 2023 National Championship game. We're already five weeks into the college football season and ESPN's FPI has Alabama and Ohio State on a collision course to play in the biggest game of the season. That shouldn't be...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
NBC4 Columbus

Homecoming history at Ohio State: Two women crowned royalty

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As Ohio State University celebrated The ‘Shoe’s 100th birthday, the Buckeye community witnessed another milestone: Two women were crowned homecoming royalty. Both Shayna Kling, a fourth-year psychology student, and Kelsey Lowman, a fifth-year in political science and women’s gender and sexuality studies, accepted the student-nominated designation in awe while donning scarlet […]
COLUMBUS, OH
thevillagereporter.com

OHSAA Weekly Football Computer Ratings (After Week 7)

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio High School Athletic Association released the official weekly football computer ratings Tuesday. The computer ratings are released every Tuesday beginning in the fifth week of the season, leading up to the final report on Sunday, Oct. 23, when 448 schools – the top 16 in each region – will qualify for the playoffs.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

New lodge at Hocking Hills State Park opens this weekend, with overnight rooms and spectacular views

LOGAN, Ohio – Ohio’s first new state park lodge in more than 30 years will open its doors this weekend – and the views are expected to be terrific. The 81-room lodge at Hocking Hills State Park is set amid some of Ohio’s most spectacular scenery, with the park’s signature waterfalls, caves and intricate rock formations a short distance away.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

