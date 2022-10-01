Read full article on original website
This Epic Pumpkin Festival in Ohio is a Must VisitTravel MavenCircleville, OH
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Men’s Basketball: Holden sustaining work ethic throughout OhioThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Day, Schiano ‘defending their side’ during fourth quarter dust-up SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: McNeil poised to make immediate impact with new-look BuckeyesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Has Ohio State football’s defense looked championship caliber through five games?
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Jim Knowles’ expectations for Ohio State football’s defense surpassed even that of head coach Ryan Day coming into the season, and five games in, things have been decent. The Buckeyes rank 14th nationally in yards per play (4.52), 10th in yards per game (263.8) and...
Ohio State football’s banged-up secondary needs to limp through one more week
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football’s secondary has not been healthy since about one week into preseason camp, at best. That could change over the next two weeks — the second of which includes the “bye” week in the Buckeyes’ Big Ten schedule. For...
Ohio State football is on pace for its fewest sacks in a decade, but that stat is lying to you
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Almost since the moment Chase Young stepped off the field in the 2019 Fiesta Bowl, Ohio State football’s ability to record sacks has draw scrutiny. Defensive coordinator Jim Knowles missed the first two years of that debate. Yet he now oversees a defense that, in raw numbers, continues to drag behind even the underperforming units that prompted Ryan Day to go out and hire him.
Will Ohio State football hold Jaxon Smith-Njigba out through the bye week?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football coach Ryan Day is eager to have his most proven and accomplished receiving weapon back. The prudent choice, though, might be to hold Jaxon Smith-Njigba out against Michigan State and give him two more full weeks for his hamstring injury to heal. After that road trip, Ohio State has an idle week in the schedule before playing Iowa at home on Oct. 22.
What’s up with Ohio State football’s Emeka Egbuka and his muffed punt against Rutgers?
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Emeka Egbuka has more than proven himself as a steady returner for the Ohio State football team, whether that’s on punts or kickoffs, which made what happened Saturday against Rutgers so weird. The sure-handed wide receiver muffed the first punt of the game, delaying the offense’s...
Michigan State’s newest transfer portal pickup for Ohio State football fans to worry about
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football braced for Michigan State’s Kenneth Walker III a year ago when the Wake Forest transfer emerged as one of the nation’s best running backs. That threat ended shortly after Haskell Garrett dropped Walker for a loss on his first carry and...
Five Most Interesting Things Mel Tucker Said Ahead Of Ohio State
The Spartans have a big challenge ahead with the No. 3 team in the nation headed to East Lansing this weekend...
Ohio State football recruiting reset: Can the Buckeyes beat out Alabama for one 5-star while flipping another?
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Alabama will face Texas A&M on Saturday in a primetime matchup on CBS, but the most interesting part of that game to Ohio State football fans will be what’s happening in the stands. The Crimson Tide is expected to host five-star Keon Keeley on an official...
Mel Tucker has a message for Michigan State ahead of seemingly lopsided Ohio State game
EAST LANSING – Mel Tucker walked to the podium Monday and set an energy drink next to the water bottle already there waiting for him. It’s that kind of work week for Michigan State football, in the throes of a three-game losing streak with No. 3 Ohio State coming to Spartan Stadium on...
Football: Smith-Njigba, Martinez among 14 Buckeyes on status report ahead of Rutgers matchup
The Ohio State football team rushes onto the field prior to kickoff during the No. 3 Ohio State-Wisconsin game Sept. 24. Ohio State won 52-21. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor.
Wisconsin fires Paul Chryst eight days after blowout loss to Ohio State football
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football exposed exactly how far Wisconsin has fallen as a Big Ten power with a 52-21 victory on Sept. 24. Yet the final straw for the Badgers’ administration with coach Paul Chryst came in Saturday’s 34-10 home loss to Illinois and former Wisconsin coach Bret Bielema. Chryst was fired Sunday, ending his tenure in the fifth game of his eighth season.
Student gives up full-ride at Iowa State to become a Buckeye on a pinch of salt
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Getting a full-ride scholarship is something every college student dreams of, especially if it’s in your home state. Adam Baccam, a civil engineering major at Iowa State, gave it all up to come to Ohio State. Why? For a pinch of salt. Baccam visited Columbus after a friend at his church […]
Stat Pack: Where Ohio State stands statistically after Week 5
Ohio State's 2022 season has gone mostly to plan. While many teams in the country have had some tight games, the Buckeyes have more or less handled their opponents so far this year. As conference play continues to ramp up, the games could get more interesting. The Scarlet and Gray...
Legendary Ohio State Athletics Figure Died Over Weekend
The Ohio State Buckeyes athletics community is mourning the loss of a legendary figure on Monday. Phyllis Bailey, one of the biggest driving forces in the advancement of women's sports, died peacefully over the weekend, Ohio State announced. "By the time Bailey was named an Assistant Athletics Director in 1975...
ESPN Computer's National Title Prediction After Week 5
It's never too early to start looking at who will play in the 2023 National Championship game. We're already five weeks into the college football season and ESPN's FPI has Alabama and Ohio State on a collision course to play in the biggest game of the season. That shouldn't be...
Homecoming history at Ohio State: Two women crowned royalty
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As Ohio State University celebrated The ‘Shoe’s 100th birthday, the Buckeye community witnessed another milestone: Two women were crowned homecoming royalty. Both Shayna Kling, a fourth-year psychology student, and Kelsey Lowman, a fifth-year in political science and women’s gender and sexuality studies, accepted the student-nominated designation in awe while donning scarlet […]
Men’s Basketball: McNeil poised to make immediate impact with new-look Buckeyes
Ohio State Graduate guard and West Virginia transfer Sean McNeil (4), is poised for a breakout season in his first year with Ohio State. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. Former West Virginia guard Sean McNeil exited Ohio State men’s basketball head coach Chris Holtmann’s office on the final day of his recruiting visit April 24 without an agreement in place.
OHSAA Weekly Football Computer Ratings (After Week 7)
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio High School Athletic Association released the official weekly football computer ratings Tuesday. The computer ratings are released every Tuesday beginning in the fifth week of the season, leading up to the final report on Sunday, Oct. 23, when 448 schools – the top 16 in each region – will qualify for the playoffs.
New lodge at Hocking Hills State Park opens this weekend, with overnight rooms and spectacular views
LOGAN, Ohio – Ohio’s first new state park lodge in more than 30 years will open its doors this weekend – and the views are expected to be terrific. The 81-room lodge at Hocking Hills State Park is set amid some of Ohio’s most spectacular scenery, with the park’s signature waterfalls, caves and intricate rock formations a short distance away.
Columbus program helps low wage earners find affordable housing, financial counseling
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Cherlyn Elkins, of Reynoldsburg, is a single parent of a 4th grader and said until three years ago, she didn't know where their lives were going. "The scary part is I don't know where I would be without this program," Elkins said. She's talking about Move...
