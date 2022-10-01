ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oil And Gas Stocks Are Soaring Monday: Here's Why

Monday was a great day for stocks overall, but one sector absolutely dominated the day: energy. In fact, the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund XLE was up more than 6% on the day, nearly double the returns of any other sector. Why Are Oil And Gas Stocks Soaring? OPEC+, the...
Bitcoin Surges Past This Key Level; Here Are The Top Crypto Movers For Wednesday

Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s oldest cryptocurrency, traded higher this morning, surging past the $20,000 level for the first time this month. The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, meanwhile, traded slightly lower, but managed to remain above the $1,300 level on Wednesday. Other popular crypto coins, including XRP XRP/USD and...
Dow Tumbles 500 Points, Volatility In Markets Increases Further

U.S. stocks closed sharply lower on Friday, as higher-than-expected inflation data resulted in losses for the third quarter. Recent personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index data showed an increase of 0.3% for August after declining 0.1% in the previous month. It was the third weekly drop in a row for...
US Stocks Open Higher; Dow Jumps 250 Points

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 250 points on Monday. Following the market opening Monday, the Dow traded up 0.90% to 28,983.55 while the NASDAQ rose 0.33% to 10,611.02. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.79% to 3,614.08. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy...
Much Wow: Elon Musk Revives $44B Twitter Offer, Keeps Dogecoin Out Of Doghouse

Dogecoin DOGE/USD skyrocketed over 10% between noon and 1 p.m. Tuesday before beginning to consolidate slightly down off the 24-hour high of $0.0665. The sudden surge was prompted by news that Tesla, Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk’s offer to purchase Twitter, Inc TWTR for $54.20 per share is back on the table. Musk attempted to back out of deal in July, prompting a lawsuit from Twitter, and is set to wind up in court on Oct. 17 for the trial.
As Credit Suisse's Credit Default Swaps Spike To Near 2008 Levels, Rumors Of Lehman-Like Collapse Floated, Bank Steps In To Allay Concerns

Talks of trouble brewing at Swiss investment bank Credit Suisse CS gained ground over the weekend, with Twitterati beginning to raise the specter of a Lehman-like collapse. What Ails Credit Suisse: Credit Suisse has seen its fundamentals deteriorate rapidly, thanks to a combination of macroeconomic factors and company-specific malaise. The bank has been rocked by a string of scandals and mishaps that impacted its financials, with the most notable being the situation that arose from the collapse of U.S. hedge fund Archegos Capital, founded by Bill Hwang, in early 2021.
Cryptocurrency Quant Down More Than 3% Within 24 hours

Quant's QNT/USD price has decreased 3.1% over the past 24 hours to $136.77. This is contrary to the coins performance over the past week where it has experienced an up-trend of 4.0%, moving from $131.12 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Quant...
How Is The Market Feeling About FedEx?

FedEx's FDX short percent of float has risen 9.49% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 3.61 million shares sold short, which is 1.5% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.3 days to cover their short positions on average.
What 8 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About MarketAxess Holdings

Over the past 3 months, 8 analysts have published their opinion on MarketAxess Holdings MKTX stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Janus Henderson Gr

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Janus Henderson Gr JHG within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Janus Henderson Gr. The company has an average price target of $20.25 with a high of $26.00 and a low of $18.00.
Why Exxon Mobil Stock Is Shooting Higher

Exxon Mobil Corp XOM shares are trading higher by 3.48% to $90.35 during Monday's pre-market session. Shares of several oil stocks are trading higher amid an increase in the price of oil as OPEC+ is rumored to be considering a ~1M barrel per day oil production cut. What Happened?. Bloomberg...
9 Analysts Have This to Say About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies ZI has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 9 analysts have an average price target of $59.11 versus the current price of ZoomInfo Technologies at $45.88, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 9 analysts...
Why General Motors Stock Is Sliding

General Motors Co GM shares are trading lower Wednesday after Morgan Stanley slashed its price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas maintained General Motors with an Equal-Weight rating and lowered the price target from $42 to $30, citing a weak outlook for GM's China business. The Morgan...
