Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Holders: Will Crypto Be Confiscated Like 'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' Author Predicts?
This article was originally published on March 13, 2022. Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga readers...
Oil And Gas Stocks Are Soaring Monday: Here's Why
Monday was a great day for stocks overall, but one sector absolutely dominated the day: energy. In fact, the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund XLE was up more than 6% on the day, nearly double the returns of any other sector. Why Are Oil And Gas Stocks Soaring? OPEC+, the...
Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Lowe's Companies Stock In The Last 10 Years
Lowe's Companies LOW has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 10.17% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 20.29%. Currently, Lowe's Companies has a market capitalization of $122.49 billion. Buying $100 In LOW: If an investor had bought $100 of LOW stock 10 years...
Bitcoin Surges Past This Key Level; Here Are The Top Crypto Movers For Wednesday
Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s oldest cryptocurrency, traded higher this morning, surging past the $20,000 level for the first time this month. The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, meanwhile, traded slightly lower, but managed to remain above the $1,300 level on Wednesday. Other popular crypto coins, including XRP XRP/USD and...
Dow Tumbles 500 Points, Volatility In Markets Increases Further
U.S. stocks closed sharply lower on Friday, as higher-than-expected inflation data resulted in losses for the third quarter. Recent personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index data showed an increase of 0.3% for August after declining 0.1% in the previous month. It was the third weekly drop in a row for...
US Stocks Open Higher; Dow Jumps 250 Points
U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 250 points on Monday. Following the market opening Monday, the Dow traded up 0.90% to 28,983.55 while the NASDAQ rose 0.33% to 10,611.02. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.79% to 3,614.08. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy...
Musk Worries About Declining Birth Rate, Say This Country Will 'Eventually Cease To Exist'
This article was originally published on May 8, 2022. On Saturday, May 7, a Twitter profile named @WholeMarsBlog shared a post about the declining population of Japan. Reacting to the tweet, Tesla CEO Elon Musk responded and raised his concern about the falling birth rate and rising death rate. @WholeMarsBlog...
Much Wow: Elon Musk Revives $44B Twitter Offer, Keeps Dogecoin Out Of Doghouse
Dogecoin DOGE/USD skyrocketed over 10% between noon and 1 p.m. Tuesday before beginning to consolidate slightly down off the 24-hour high of $0.0665. The sudden surge was prompted by news that Tesla, Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk’s offer to purchase Twitter, Inc TWTR for $54.20 per share is back on the table. Musk attempted to back out of deal in July, prompting a lawsuit from Twitter, and is set to wind up in court on Oct. 17 for the trial.
As Credit Suisse's Credit Default Swaps Spike To Near 2008 Levels, Rumors Of Lehman-Like Collapse Floated, Bank Steps In To Allay Concerns
Talks of trouble brewing at Swiss investment bank Credit Suisse CS gained ground over the weekend, with Twitterati beginning to raise the specter of a Lehman-like collapse. What Ails Credit Suisse: Credit Suisse has seen its fundamentals deteriorate rapidly, thanks to a combination of macroeconomic factors and company-specific malaise. The bank has been rocked by a string of scandals and mishaps that impacted its financials, with the most notable being the situation that arose from the collapse of U.S. hedge fund Archegos Capital, founded by Bill Hwang, in early 2021.
Cryptocurrency Quant Down More Than 3% Within 24 hours
Quant's QNT/USD price has decreased 3.1% over the past 24 hours to $136.77. This is contrary to the coins performance over the past week where it has experienced an up-trend of 4.0%, moving from $131.12 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Quant...
Stock Market Cools After Two-Day Heat Streak: Here's What To Watch On SPDR S&P 500
The S&P 500 SPY was trading down about 1% in the premarket Wednesday after surging 5.86% off Friday’s closing price on Monday and Tuesday — the largest two-day increase since Feb. 25 and Feb. 26. The recent rally has been a relief for bullish traders, who suffered a...
Jim Cramer Says When This Big Tech Stock 'Snaps Back, It's Going To Snap Back Big'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he likes Cisco Systems Inc CSCO. "When it snaps back, it’s going to snap back big," he added. When asked about Starwood Property Trust, Inc. STWD, he said, "I happen to like Starwood in this big dip right now."
