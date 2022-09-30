Update by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff’s detectives are investigating the death of a woman that resulted from her being struck by a vehicle on East Mountain Drive on Thursday, September 29, 2022. At approximately 5:35 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the 800-block of East Mountain Drive for a report of woman heard screaming. When deputies arrived, they found a woman who was seriously injured, lying in the roadway. The vehicle that struck the woman had fled the area prior to deputies’ arrival. The adult female victim was transported to an area hospital where she died of her injuries at approximately 7:45 p.m.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO