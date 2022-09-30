ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxnard, CA

Santa Barbara Independent

Lower Speeds, Fewer Accidents Expected by Narrowing Hollister Avenue

Few voices were heard opposing the City of Goleta’s new street-striping plan for Hollister Avenue in Old Town at a meeting held on Thursday at the Goleta Community Center. Several who expressed relief that something was finally being done made the only statements that were applauded by the roughly three dozen people there that evening.
GOLETA, CA
oxnardpd.org

News Release: Police Investigate Shooting Of Elderly Man

SUBJECT: Police Investigate Shooting Of Elderly Man. On October 3, 2022 at approximately 4:40 A.M., the Oxnard Police Department’s Emergency Communications Center received a 9-1-1 call reporting a possible fall victim in the backyard of a residence in the 700 block of Cooper Road. Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and quickly transported the victim, an 80-year-old male Oxnard resident, to a local hospital. While being evaluated at the hospital, medical staff noticed that the victim was suffering from a gunshot wound and notified the Oxnard Police Department.
OXNARD, CA
theavtimes.com

Passenger killed in Lancaster traffic crash ID’d

LANCASTER – Authorities have identified the passenger who died Friday evening when the pickup truck he was riding in crashed while trying to pass a car in Lancaster. He was 28-year-old Timothy Doerr of Lancaster, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. The fatal collision happened around...
LANCASTER, CA
signalscv.com

Family chased by gun-wielding driver

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies detained a gun-wielding woman at approximately 11 a.m. at the Mobil gas station on the 27700 block of McBean Parkway on Sunday. The victims, a couple and their pregnant daughter, said they were driving home from the farmers market when a white four-door...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Key News Network

1 Killed, 3 Injured in Lancaster 2-Vehicle Traffic Collision

Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: One person was killed, three others were injured in a two-vehicle collision Friday evening. At approximately 7:40 p.m., Sept. 30, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and Los Angeles County Fire Department received multiple 911 calls for a two-vehicle traffic collision at 60th Street West and Avenue F in the city of Lancaster.
LANCASTER, CA
kvta.com

NBC San Diego

Five Homes in Simi Valley Targeted by Burglars

Five homes in the Montaire Estates neighborhood in the Simi Valley were targeted by burglars early on Sunday, with two of those homes now missing items. Officers from the Simi Valley Police Department responded to each of the five homes, all near Flanagan Drive and Indian Terrace Drive. Residents in...
SIMI VALLEY, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Person who Distributed Narcotics in Pasadena Sentenced

PASADENA – ColoradoBoulevard.net:. On September 11, 2020, Pasadena Police responded to seven drug overdose incidents in the City of Pasadena. Three of the overdose victims did not survive. As a result of these deaths, the Pasadena Police Department’s Major Narcotics/Special Investigations Section launched an investigation that led to the identification and arrest of Maria Bolanos-Hernandez on September 16, 2020.
PASADENA, CA
davisvanguard.org

Deals Offered – One Over Initial Protest of Accused

VENTURA, CA – It was a busy day here in one Ventura County Superior Courtroom Friday—both cases cut deals for those accused, including one over the protestation of the accused. 1ST CASE: ‘I’d Rather Drink Alcohol’. A woman tried to negotiate her alcohol consumption restriction and...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Bear Sighting in North Goleta

The light over the garage across the street is a prime example of over-lighting in residential neighborhoods. Yes, wonderful video of the bear. May well be the same one killed on the 101. And Macpuzl reported this:. "I was out in my driveway observing an asteroid occultation on Thursday morning...
GOLETA, CA
kvta.com

2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID store owner stabbed to death in LA Fashion District

LOS ANGELES – Officials Sunday released the name of a 56-year-old man who was stabbed to death in downtown Los Angeles. The victim was identified as Du Lee, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office website. A representative from the office could not be reached to disclose Lee’s city of residence.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Detectives Investigating Homicide on East Mountain Drive

Update by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff’s detectives are investigating the death of a woman that resulted from her being struck by a vehicle on East Mountain Drive on Thursday, September 29, 2022. At approximately 5:35 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the 800-block of East Mountain Drive for a report of woman heard screaming. When deputies arrived, they found a woman who was seriously injured, lying in the roadway. The vehicle that struck the woman had fled the area prior to deputies’ arrival. The adult female victim was transported to an area hospital where she died of her injuries at approximately 7:45 p.m.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
kclu.org

