Dangerous street takeover involving flying cash captured on video in West Compton
A crowd of people rushed to pick up cash that was tossed into the air during a street takeover in the West Compton area Sunday night. The takeover took place at East Compton Boulevard and South San Pedro Street intersection around midnight. Video showed cars continuing to do donuts around the crowd as they rushed […]
Deputies respond to assault with a deadly weapon in Montecito
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office is investigating an assault with a deadly weapon reported in Montecito.
Santa Barbara Independent
Lower Speeds, Fewer Accidents Expected by Narrowing Hollister Avenue
Few voices were heard opposing the City of Goleta’s new street-striping plan for Hollister Avenue in Old Town at a meeting held on Thursday at the Goleta Community Center. Several who expressed relief that something was finally being done made the only statements that were applauded by the roughly three dozen people there that evening.
oxnardpd.org
News Release: Police Investigate Shooting Of Elderly Man
SUBJECT: Police Investigate Shooting Of Elderly Man. On October 3, 2022 at approximately 4:40 A.M., the Oxnard Police Department’s Emergency Communications Center received a 9-1-1 call reporting a possible fall victim in the backyard of a residence in the 700 block of Cooper Road. Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and quickly transported the victim, an 80-year-old male Oxnard resident, to a local hospital. While being evaluated at the hospital, medical staff noticed that the victim was suffering from a gunshot wound and notified the Oxnard Police Department.
theavtimes.com
Passenger killed in Lancaster traffic crash ID’d
LANCASTER – Authorities have identified the passenger who died Friday evening when the pickup truck he was riding in crashed while trying to pass a car in Lancaster. He was 28-year-old Timothy Doerr of Lancaster, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. The fatal collision happened around...
signalscv.com
Family chased by gun-wielding driver
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies detained a gun-wielding woman at approximately 11 a.m. at the Mobil gas station on the 27700 block of McBean Parkway on Sunday. The victims, a couple and their pregnant daughter, said they were driving home from the farmers market when a white four-door...
1 Killed, 3 Injured in Lancaster 2-Vehicle Traffic Collision
Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: One person was killed, three others were injured in a two-vehicle collision Friday evening. At approximately 7:40 p.m., Sept. 30, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and Los Angeles County Fire Department received multiple 911 calls for a two-vehicle traffic collision at 60th Street West and Avenue F in the city of Lancaster.
kvta.com
80-Year-Old Oxnard Man Shot
Oxnard police are investigating a shooting that left an 80-year-old Oxnard man in critical condition. Around 4:40 AM Monday morning there was a 9-1-1 call of a possible fall victim in the backyard of a residence in the 700 block of Cooper Road. Emergency personnel responded and transported the 80-year-old...
NBC San Diego
Five Homes in Simi Valley Targeted by Burglars
Five homes in the Montaire Estates neighborhood in the Simi Valley were targeted by burglars early on Sunday, with two of those homes now missing items. Officers from the Simi Valley Police Department responded to each of the five homes, all near Flanagan Drive and Indian Terrace Drive. Residents in...
coloradoboulevard.net
Person who Distributed Narcotics in Pasadena Sentenced
PASADENA – ColoradoBoulevard.net:. On September 11, 2020, Pasadena Police responded to seven drug overdose incidents in the City of Pasadena. Three of the overdose victims did not survive. As a result of these deaths, the Pasadena Police Department’s Major Narcotics/Special Investigations Section launched an investigation that led to the identification and arrest of Maria Bolanos-Hernandez on September 16, 2020.
Armando Cruz pleads guilty to rape and murder of Patricia Alatorre, 13
Armando Cruz, of Inglewood has agreed to plead guilty to rape, murder and all other charges and enhancements filed against him in the death of of Bakersfield teen Patricia Alatorre in exchange for a sentence of life without parole.
davisvanguard.org
Deals Offered – One Over Initial Protest of Accused
VENTURA, CA – It was a busy day here in one Ventura County Superior Courtroom Friday—both cases cut deals for those accused, including one over the protestation of the accused. 1ST CASE: ‘I’d Rather Drink Alcohol’. A woman tried to negotiate her alcohol consumption restriction and...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Bear Sighting in North Goleta
The light over the garage across the street is a prime example of over-lighting in residential neighborhoods. Yes, wonderful video of the bear. May well be the same one killed on the 101. And Macpuzl reported this:. "I was out in my driveway observing an asteroid occultation on Thursday morning...
kvta.com
80-Year-Old Oxnard Man Who Was Shot Monday Morning Has Died
Updated--The 80-year-old Oxnard man found shot in the backyard of a home early Monday morning has died. They say that Salvador Mejia Chavez died Tuesday afternoon from a gunshot wound to the head. Around 4:40 AM Monday morning there was a 9-1-1 call of a possible fall victim in the...
Guadalupe school board member facing charge of misdemeanor battery
In the complaint, it said Rodriguez Jr. “did willfully and unlawfully use force or violence upon” another man.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID store owner stabbed to death in LA Fashion District
LOS ANGELES – Officials Sunday released the name of a 56-year-old man who was stabbed to death in downtown Los Angeles. The victim was identified as Du Lee, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office website. A representative from the office could not be reached to disclose Lee’s city of residence.
Video appears to show man hitting woman with fire extinguisher in unprovoked attack in West LA
A man is being sought by authorities after surveillance video appeared to show him using a fire extinguisher to attack a woman on a sidewalk in West Los Angeles.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Detectives Investigating Homicide on East Mountain Drive
Update by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff’s detectives are investigating the death of a woman that resulted from her being struck by a vehicle on East Mountain Drive on Thursday, September 29, 2022. At approximately 5:35 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the 800-block of East Mountain Drive for a report of woman heard screaming. When deputies arrived, they found a woman who was seriously injured, lying in the roadway. The vehicle that struck the woman had fled the area prior to deputies’ arrival. The adult female victim was transported to an area hospital where she died of her injuries at approximately 7:45 p.m.
LAPD officer who died during training was targeted for investigating fellow officers, family attorney says
An attorney representing the family of a Los Angeles police officer who died during a training earlier this year alleges that the victim was targeted and killed because he was investigating fellow officers. “We have uncovered evidence that Houston Tipping may have been harmed and later died as the result of retaliation against as a […]
kclu.org
80-year-old Oxnard man dies day after being attacked
The investigation into an attack on an 80-year-old South Coast man has turned into a murder case. Paramedics were called to an Oxnard home early Monday morning by reports of an injured man in the backyard. When Salvador Chavez was taken to a hospital, it was discovered he had been shot.
