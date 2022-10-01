Playoff bound: Sacramento Republic FC clinches postseason berth

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — After missing the playoffs last season, the Sacramento Republic FC are back in the postseason.

The Republic F C has clinched a berth for the 2022 USL Championship Playoffs after a 0-0 tie between the Las Vegas Lights and New Mexico United on Friday night.

According to the USL Championship website, the Vegas club dropping points in the standings and Sacramento owning the tiebreaker in points over Oakland Roots SC and Monterey Bay FC assured the Republic FC a playoff spot.

With three matches left in the regular season, the Republic FC now sets it sights on hosting a playoff match,

The Republic FC plays their final road match of the season against the Los Angeles Galaxy II on Sunday. Sacramento entered Sunday’s match fourth in the USL Championship standings with a 14-10-7 league record.

The Republic FC will be one of seven qualifiers for the Western Conference. The USL Championship playoffs feature 14 teams with the first seed in each conference receiving a bye to the conference semifinals.

San Antonio FC is currently the top seed in the Western Conference.

Following the conference quarterfinals, the bracket will be reseeded to ensure the first overall seed in each conference play against the lowest-seeded remaining club.

The USL Championship regular season will conclude on Oct. 15.

The 2022 season has been a memorable one for the Republic FC, bouncing back from an 8-12-12 record from last year. The 2021 season was the first time the Republic FC missed the playoffs in the club’s history.

Sacramento’s 2022 season also includes a cinderella run to the U.S. Open Cup finals. The Republic FC fell 3-0 to Orlando City SC at Exploria Stadium in Orlando. The Republic FC was the first non-MLS club to compete in the finals since 2008.

The Republic FC upset three MLS squads — San Jose Earthquakes, Los Angeles Galaxy and Sporting Kansas City — during their tournament run.

The Republic FC has two matches remaining in the regular season, both of which will take place at Heart Health Park.

Sacramento will face the Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC on Oct. 9 and the San Diego Loyal on Oct. 15. Both of those matches will be live streamed on FOX40.com and on the FOX40 app.

