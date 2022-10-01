Read full article on original website
Related
Biden heads to Florida to survey Hurricane Ian damage alongside DeSantis – live
President will speak in Fort Meyers, Florida, after seeing powerful storm’s destruction with state’s Republican governor
Putin says Ukraine fight to 'stabilise,' Kyiv presses counterattack
Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that he expected the situation to "stabilise" in Ukrainian regions annexed by the Kremlin after Moscow suffered military setbacks and lost several key towns to Kyiv. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow would take back land it lost to Kyiv within the annexed regions, vowing they would be "Russian forever and will not be returned."
Top EU official vows to ‘stress test’ pipelines after leaks
BRUSSELS (AP) — The head of the European Union’s executive arm vowed Wednesday to introduce checks on key EU infrastructure, including energy, after the suspected sabotage of natural-gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the damage last week to the Nord Stream pipelines linking Russia and Germany has “shown how vulnerable our energy infrastructure is” and a comprehensive plan is needed to ensure the safety of key EU networks, including for data. “We need to stress test our infrastructure,” von der Leyen told the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France. “We need to identify whether we have weak points and where these weak points are.” She also said that satellite surveillance will be used to detect potential threats. Amid Russia’s seven-month war against Ukraine and western military support for the Ukrainian government, the Nord Stream damage resulted from undersea blasts caused by several hundred pounds of explosives in four locations off southern Sweden and Denmark. The explosions caused big methane leaks in the Baltic Sea.
Putin signs laws annexing Ukraine regions even as Ukrainian troops raise their flag in them: Live updates
Russian media said Putin annexed about 43,000 square miles. Ukraine estimating about 15% of its land was taken, does not recognize the annexations.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
OPEC+ makes big oil cut to boost prices; pump costs may rise
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The OPEC+ alliance of oil-exporting countries has decided to sharply cut production to support sagging oil prices. The move Wednesday could deal the struggling global economy another blow and raise politically sensitive pump prices for U.S. drivers just ahead of key national elections. Energy ministers meeting at the Vienna headquarters of the OPEC oil cartel cut production by 2 million barrels per day at their first face-to-face meeting since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Besides a token trim in oil production last month, the major cut is an abrupt turnaround from months of restoring deep cuts made during the depths of the pandemic and could help alliance member Russia weather a looming European ban on oil imports.
Pollster calls Charlie Crist ‘defanged’ after Florida survey shows him badly trailing DeSantis
Pollster Brad Coker called Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist “defanged” after a survey showed him badly trailing Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Canadian sentenced in NetWalker ransomware attacks
The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Tuesday sentenced a Canadian national to 20 years in prison and ordered him to forfeit more than $21 million for his role in NetWalker ransomware attacks. The DOJ said the defendant, Sebastian Vachon-Desjardins, participated in a sophisticated form of ransomware known as NetWalker, which...
Comments / 3