ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Caught On Camera! NFL Pro Antonio Brown Repeatedly Exposes Himself To Woman In Hotel Pool

By Radar Staff
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D1HUI_0iIFkHzl00
mega

Antonio Brown was caught on camera repeatedly flashing a blonde woman and several other onlookers while swimming in a hotel pool.

The newly surfaced footage, which was taken on Saturday, May 14, at the Armani Hotel Dubai, showed the former Buccaneers wide receiver pushing his backside in the woman's face and later exposing his front to a crowd of shocked hotel guests.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hdl3R_0iIFkHzl00
mega

In another clip of the video, Brown attempted to put a scarf on her head. She quickly avoided it and appeared to laugh off Brown's antics as she moved away from him, when the NFL pro suddenly picked her up and playfully slammed her into the water.

Later, she managed to make her way across the pool, away from Brown , when the athlete kicked his hips up to the surface of the water, grabbed hold of himself and exposed himself to her. Two eyewitnesses claimed he then asked her, "you want it?"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NR8GB_0iIFkHzl00
mega

The sources said the unidentified blonde was " visibly upset " and loudly complained about what had happened once she was inside the hotel. The 34-year-old football player was later asked to leave the premises.

Following the release of the shocking video, fans flocked to social media to slam Brown for his behavior.

"Antonio Brown did WHAT?" one user wrote, with another adding, "we have moved beyond the need for antonio brown." A third commenter pointed out that the woman seemed "uncomfortable" throughout the clip, noting that her swimming away clearly proved that.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f9yR8_0iIFkHzl00
mega

However, Brown took to Twitter to set the record straight, insisting the media was spreading "disinformation" about what had truly happened.

"It’s crazy to me that even after I retire there is disinformation coming out about me," he wrote on Saturday, October 1. "Ironically, during a time when the NFL is getting heat for allowing players to play when they’re clearly concussed. They’ve been using black men as guinea pigs."

"Every chance they get to sway the heat off themselves they use me," he continued in a follow-up tweet . "In the video you can clearly see she runs off with my swim trunks. If roles were reversed the headlines would read ' AB having a wild night with nude female.' Yet when it’s me it automatically becomes a hate crime."

The New York Post was first to report the shocking footage.

Comments / 29

Sassafras T☕️
3d ago

I’m not sure what’s truly wrong with him… but, where’s his family? Does he have any stable support system? Seriously sir… there’s a time and a place for everything in that country…. THAT AINT IT….💭

Reply
7
thesixburghkid
3d ago

This dude is so pathetic it's not even funny hearing his name because you know it's not going to be good.

Reply
13
Jackson Lee
3d ago

Not surprised.Dude’s a train wreck.Always was, always will be.

Reply
8
Related
rolling out

Antonio Brown responds to video of him exposing himself in Dubai (video)

Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown has added to his kooky reputation after he exposed himself to women on several occasions in a pool in Dubai. A video was leaked to the New York Post showing Brown, 34, swimming naked in a pool and exposing his bare backside in a woman’s face at the Armani Hotel in the wealthy Middle Eastern nation.
NFL
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Antonio Brown, Gisele Bundchen News

The Antonio Brown saga continues to get weirder and weirder on Sunday night. Earlier Sunday evening, Brown took to social media, sharing a photo of himself and Tom Brady's wife, Gisele Bundchen. "Put that S--- On," he captioned the photo, which has gone viral on social media. Earlier this weekend,...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Antonio Brown
Popculture

Boston Celtics' Ime Udoka Had Alleged Affair With Assistant Who Planned Travel For Him and Wife Nia Long

Ime Udoka is in a lot of trouble. As social media rips him to shreds about cheating on Boyz In the Hood star Nia Long, rumors have run rampant regarding why he has been suspended from his head coaching job for the Boston Celtics. In his first year, the former professional ball player led the team to their first championship in 12 years, making him part of a very small list of coaches in the league to achieve such a feat. But now, he'll be benched. More information about the woman Udoka was seeing is being leaked.
NBA
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#Caught On Camera#Swimming#American Football#Hotel Pool#The Armani Hotel Dubai
Fox News

Gisele Bündchen spotted with her daughter in New York amid rumored Tom Brady marriage troubles

Gisele Bündchen was seen strolling hand-in-hand with her nine-year-old daughter Vivian in New York amid rumored marriage trouble with Tom Brady. The Brazilian supermodel, 42, was seen rocking a casual look in the city with a pair of baggy jeans, a tan baseball cap and a white T-shirt with matching sneakers. Her daughter Vivian, who she shares with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, was also seen in a casual look.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Christian McCaffrey's Girlfriend Photo

Welcome back, Christian McCaffrey. The Carolina Panthers running back is set to return to the field on Sunday afternoon. Carolina announced on Sunday that McCaffrey will be active for the game against Arizona. Last week, McCaffrey's girlfriend, Olivia Culpo, went viral on the field at Sunday's game. "Perfect day with...
CHARLOTTE, NC
People

Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Celebrates 'Football Is Back' By Sharing Her and Sterling's Outfits

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes will welcome a baby brother for 18-month-old daughter Sterling Skye early next year Patrick Mahomes's wife and daughter are serious about their game-day fashion. The family celebrated the first Sunday of the NFL season with Patrick taking the field for the Kansas City Chiefs and his wife and 18-month-old daughter, Sterling Skye, cheering him on. Brittany Mahomes, who is currently pregnant with the couple's second baby, shared some photos cradling her bump in a mustard-colored maxi dress with a white, short-sleeved button down over it...
NFL
RadarOnline

RadarOnline

87K+
Followers
2K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Gossip too good to wait for. We follow the stars so you don't have to.

 https://radaronline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy