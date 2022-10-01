Caught On Camera! NFL Pro Antonio Brown Repeatedly Exposes Himself To Woman In Hotel Pool

mega

Antonio Brown was caught on camera repeatedly flashing a blonde woman and several other onlookers while swimming in a hotel pool.

The newly surfaced footage, which was taken on Saturday, May 14, at the Armani Hotel Dubai, showed the former Buccaneers wide receiver pushing his backside in the woman's face and later exposing his front to a crowd of shocked hotel guests.

In another clip of the video, Brown attempted to put a scarf on her head. She quickly avoided it and appeared to laugh off Brown's antics as she moved away from him, when the NFL pro suddenly picked her up and playfully slammed her into the water.

Later, she managed to make her way across the pool, away from Brown , when the athlete kicked his hips up to the surface of the water, grabbed hold of himself and exposed himself to her. Two eyewitnesses claimed he then asked her, "you want it?"

The sources said the unidentified blonde was " visibly upset " and loudly complained about what had happened once she was inside the hotel. The 34-year-old football player was later asked to leave the premises.

Following the release of the shocking video, fans flocked to social media to slam Brown for his behavior.

"Antonio Brown did WHAT?" one user wrote, with another adding, "we have moved beyond the need for antonio brown." A third commenter pointed out that the woman seemed "uncomfortable" throughout the clip, noting that her swimming away clearly proved that.

However, Brown took to Twitter to set the record straight, insisting the media was spreading "disinformation" about what had truly happened.

"It’s crazy to me that even after I retire there is disinformation coming out about me," he wrote on Saturday, October 1. "Ironically, during a time when the NFL is getting heat for allowing players to play when they’re clearly concussed. They’ve been using black men as guinea pigs."

"Every chance they get to sway the heat off themselves they use me," he continued in a follow-up tweet . "In the video you can clearly see she runs off with my swim trunks. If roles were reversed the headlines would read ' AB having a wild night with nude female.' Yet when it’s me it automatically becomes a hate crime."

The New York Post was first to report the shocking footage.