Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 win over WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stover emerges as scoring threat in No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 rout of WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: McCalister records interception, helps No. 3 Ohio State ‘a huge deal’ in downing Wisconsin 52-21The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 3 Buckeyes expect plenty of the ‘best we’ve seen’ from Wisconsin SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
Channel 3000
Charles “Tom” Robert Miller, Sr.
Charles “Tom” Robert Miller, Sr. of Sauk City, Wisconsin passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 2nd at the age of 78. He was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana on February 3rd 1944 to the late Charles Miller and Mother Mary. Tom is survived by his sister Barbara Kohler...
Channel 3000
Ann M. Moran
FITCHBURG – Ann Moran died peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, due to complications associated with advanced Parkinson’s disease. She courageously battled this devastating disease for the past 25 years, as it progressively robbed her of her ability to care for herself and took away parts of her warm personality and mental acuity. Ann’s life and her disease sometimes brought difficulties and struggles, but she always met these challenges with feistiness and determination.
Channel 3000
Paul Harold Evans
MCFARLAND – Paul H. “Skip” Evans, age 76, passed away peacefully on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at the UW Hospital in Madison, with his family by his side. His battle with medical conditions in recent years showed his courage in the face of challenging circumstances. Skip was...
Channel 3000
Audrey J. Schmocker
Audrey J (Clary) Schmocker passed away peacefully on September 30, 2022, at the age of 88 at Riverwood in Wisconsin Dells. Audrey was born on June 15, 1934, in Hill Point, Wisconsin. Moved to New Lisbon at an early age. On October 15, 1952, she married the love of her life, Ernie Schmocker, at St. Patrick’s in Mauston where they became life-time parish members.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Channel 3000
Timothy M. “Tim” Kinney
Fitchburg, WI – Tim Kinney, age 58, passed away on October 1, 2022. He was born July 6, 1964. Tim graduated from St. Maria Goretti and Edgewood High School in which he was an All City Baseball and Football player. After high school, Tim completed his degree in Business at UW Stout. He found joy in his work as a Sales Executive and cherished the relationships he cultivated through his 30+ years in the print industry. He was one of the Top Sales Executives and qualified for President’s Club for many years.
Channel 3000
Dorothy J. Morrill Klein
Dorothy J. Morrill Klein was born on May 7, 1945, in Kenosha, WI, the daughter of Ralph R. Morrill and Carolyn (Mayer) Morrill. She lost her battle to cancer on October 1, 2022. She passed at her home in Lake Mills. Dorothy was a member of the Free Community Church in Fort Atkinson, WI.
Channel 3000
Beth Faye Johnson
Beth Johnson, age 79, passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by her sons, on Saturday, October 1, 2022. She was born on July 31, 1943, in Sheboygan, WI to Allan J. and La Verne M. Matthias. She lived in Kiel, WI and graduated from Kiel High School. Beth was baptized and confirmed at St. Peter’s UCC. She moved to Madison in 1961 to attend Madison Business College. Beth married Jon Budge in 1963. Beth worked as a secretary for the City of Madison Redevelopment Authority, East High School and for Marshall Smith & Associates. In 1972, she adopted two children, Barbara, and Jason. After divorcing, Beth married Richard Johnson and had two sons, Benjamin, and Eric. In 1989 Beth worked at La Follette High School as a clerical educational assistant/special educational assistant until her retirement in 2005. Beth was active in her church, Bashford Methodist (serving on committees, teaching Sunday school, and playing in the Handbell Choir) as well as in other organizations such as Christian Women and Madison Educational Secretaries Assoc. She enjoyed being a member of the Red Hat Society. Beth had a love of anything British, books, movies, TV shows, etc. and fulfilled her life-long dream to visit England with a trip to London in 2005. In the later years of her life, she moved into her condo where she was surrounded by many special neighbors and friends.
Channel 3000
Michelle Marie George
Michelle Marie George passed away at home on Thursday, September 29, 2022. She was born in Madison, Wisconsin, on October 26, 1968, the daughter of Jean Howe and Kenneth Mecum. She married John George on May 18, 1994, and he preceded her in death on April 27, 2016. Michelle became...
RELATED PEOPLE
Channel 3000
Ruthann “Ruthie” Smith
DEFOREST—Ruthann Smith, age 88, passed away on October 1, 2022. She was born on November 22, 1933, in Bristol to the late Gilbert and Ruth (Quamme) Derr. Ruthann was a graduate of Columbus High School. She was united in marriage to Eldon Smith on July 9, 1956. She attended countless sporting events over the years and always enjoyed being surrounded by her children and grandchildren for family celebrations. Ruthann and her sisters will be lovingly remembered as the Bristol Belles.
Channel 3000
Dale G. Schulz
Dale G. Schulz, age 63, of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully Saturday, October 1, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. A Funeral Service for Dale will be held on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at 12:00PM Noon at the Schulz Residence (W1980 County Road J, Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965) with Pastor Dale Smalley presiding. Visitation will take place from 11:00AM until the time of service. Burial will take place at a later date.
Channel 3000
Lois Mary Klein
Madison – Lois Mary Klein died peacefully on Friday, September 30th, 2022, at Agrace Hospice in Madison, Wisconsin. She was born in Madison on May 24th, 1924, the younger daughter of Helen and Dr. John Meng. She grew up on S. Carroll St. in downtown Madison, where she spent many happy hours in the public library across the street and developed a love of books and reading that lasted all her life. She and her friends entertained themselves playing hide-and-seek in the State Capitol building, racing up and down the marble stairs and around the rotunda.
Channel 3000
John Nelson Dickson
BLACK EARTH / MONONA – John Nelson Dickson, age 82, of Monona and formerly of Black Earth, died on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at the Community Living Center of the William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital in Madison. John was born on Oct. 30, 1939, in Madison, to Allan and Emma (Gregg) Dickson. He graduated from University of Wisconsin High School in 1958.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Channel 3000
Sally Jo Hoesly
Sally Jo Hoesly, age 69 passed away on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison. She was born on August 20, 1953 in Dodgeville, WI the daughter of Robert and Eloise (Marshall) Strickler. Sally graduated from New Glarus High School in 1971 and continued her education...
Channel 3000
Margaret (Peggy) Mary Wussow
Verona – Margaret (Peggy) Mary Wussow, 85, passed away September 23, 2022. Peggy was born to John L. and Catherine M. (Crowley) McIlhone, a chemical engineer and a nurse, in Waukesha, WI on September 3, 1937. After raising her children, and earning her Bachelor of Science degree from Marquette University, and a Master’s degree in Educational Rehabilitation Counseling from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, Peggy worked for more than 20 years at Kewaunee County Community Program. She counseled clients and was an instrumental force in finding better ways to serve the community and the State of Wisconsin. Later in life she became a Benedictine Oblate through Holy Wisdom Monastery. Peggy was a contemplative thinker, a lifelong learner, a great listener, and a peaceful presence.
Channel 3000
Norman James Thede
STOUGHTON – Norman James Thede, age 92, of Stoughton, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, at Stoughton Hospital. He was born on Oct. 3, 1929, in Town of Main, Wis., the son of Lonson and Esther (Freeman) Thede. Norman received his master’s degree from UW-Whitewater in education. He...
Channel 3000
Oren “Bernie” Solomon
Madison – Bernie Solomon, 88 years old, died peacefully in his home on October 02, 2022, in Madison WI. He was born in Milton PA, attended Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology in Lancaster PA, and in the Air Force. He later worked as a civilian for the US Navy Department of Defense as a systems analyst for the Trident submarines. He enjoyed an early retirement, coaching baseball, gardening, and exploring new places with his family.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Channel 3000
Treva E. Hagen
Treva E. Hagen, age 96, of Monroe, died on Monday, October 3, 2022 at Graceland Manor. Treva was born on January 29, 1926 in Monroe, the daughter of Harry H. and Gena C. (Wick) Mau. She was united in marriage to Norman Hagen on December 11, 1946 in Pecatonica, IL. The couple farmed in Wayne Township for 30 years before moving into South Wayne in 1974. Treva enjoyed going to garage sales, playing cards, doing puzzles, reading, and baking. She always looked forward to family time on Sundays. She was also known to drink an occasional beer.
Channel 3000
Therese McCarragher
Therese McCarragher, age 94, of Hollandale passed away on Friday, September 30, 2022 at Crestridge Memory Care in Dodgeville following a brief illness. Therese was born on July 16, 1928 in Dodgeville to Patrick and Margaret (Ryan) McCarragher. She was a graduate of Hollandale High School and attended her first two years of college at Edgewood and the last two years at UW Platteville. She had a number of credits towards getting her Master’s degree.
Channel 3000
David F. Dahms
David F. Dahms, 85, of Fort Atkinson, passed away Friday, September 30, 2022 at Fort Memorial Hospital. David was born on July 26, 1937 in Fort Atkinson, son of Francis and Alice (Pruefer) Dahms. He attended Cambridge High School and was salutatorian of his 1957 graduating class. He then attended Milton College for 2 years and later worked for Nasco for more than 30 years.
Channel 3000
Wheeler, Harvey earn weekly honors
MADISON, Wis. — Two Badgers are being recognized for their play in Wisconsin’s home opener series with Lindenwood last week. Maddi Wheeler is named the WCHA Forward of the week after totaling seven points in the series. And Caroline Harvey earned Rookie of the Week as she had five assists during game two with the Lions. These conference honors are the first for Wheeler and Harvey,
Comments / 0