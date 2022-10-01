Read full article on original website
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 win over WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stover emerges as scoring threat in No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 rout of WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: McCalister records interception, helps No. 3 Ohio State ‘a huge deal’ in downing Wisconsin 52-21The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 3 Buckeyes expect plenty of the ‘best we’ve seen’ from Wisconsin SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Massive Corn Maze in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit During FallJoe MertensLodi, WI
Channel 3000
Audrey J. Schmocker
Audrey J (Clary) Schmocker passed away peacefully on September 30, 2022, at the age of 88 at Riverwood in Wisconsin Dells. Audrey was born on June 15, 1934, in Hill Point, Wisconsin. Moved to New Lisbon at an early age. On October 15, 1952, she married the love of her life, Ernie Schmocker, at St. Patrick’s in Mauston where they became life-time parish members.
Channel 3000
Paul Harold Evans
MCFARLAND – Paul H. “Skip” Evans, age 76, passed away peacefully on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at the UW Hospital in Madison, with his family by his side. His battle with medical conditions in recent years showed his courage in the face of challenging circumstances. Skip was...
UPMATTERS
‘Never our intention to get political’: Wisconsin restaurant apologizes for linking pro-life to custard flavor
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – A popular frozen custard restaurant in Wisconsin came under fire after it released its upcoming holiday-themed flavors for October. Kopp’s Frozen Custard was slammed for linking “National Pro-Life Cupcake Day” to one of their Flavor of the Day offerings for October 9.
This Wisconsin Bakery Serves The Best Apple Pie
'Tis the season for mouth-watering apple pie.
Channel 3000
WATCH: Celebrating National Pizza Month with Wisconsin cheese
It is National Pizza Month, and Andie Edge from the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin joined News 3 Now at Noon to share a German-inspired pizza recipe using real Wisconsin cheese. You can check it out here. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED,...
A Swinging Bridge Suspended by Cable in Wisconsin Will Have You Tossing Cookies
October is all about the spooky and scary, but here's one that takes the cake...and pukes it back up. Here's a cable suspension bridge in Wisconsin that will have you puking your guts out...good luck! ONLYSTATE. Up in Marathon, Wisconsin you will find something that is pretty rare these days,...
One Of America’s Most Haunted Bars Is In Wisconsin
Want to have a spirit with a spirit? Want to hang out with the ghost of a little girl while throwing back a cold one? There's a place in Wisconsin where you can do all of this and more - if you dare. Wisconsin is no stranger to haunted places....
nbc15.com
Wisconsinites pick up the pieces following hurricane Ian
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Thousands of people in Florida are still without power following Hurricane Ian while continuing cleanup efforts, including two people with ties to Wisconsin. “It’s like any disaster situation or movie you’ve ever watched,” said former NBC15 anchor Christine Bellport. She evacuated on the...
This College Was Named #1 Party School In Wisconsin
Stories like these are always fun. You most likely already have a college in mind when it comes to the best party schools in the great state of Wisconsin. Today we will look at the top three party colleges in all of Wisconsin. How They Got These Results. Niche has...
cwbradio.com
Killing Frost Ends Wisconsin Growing Season
(Wisconsin Ag Connection) A killing frost has quickly brought green plants to a standstill, while turning the leaves on many trees into bright colors across the northern two-thirds of Wisconsin last week. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, the latest crop/weather summary from the state's agriculture department said farmers had...
wearegreenbay.com
Why are the flags in Wisconsin half-staffed today?
WISCONSIN (WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers ordered the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Saturday, October 1. Evers ordered this to honor the firefighters who have made the ultimate sacrifice while serving their communities as members of Wisconsin’s fire services.
This Is The Most Misspelled Word In Wisconsin
As someone who is terrible at spelling, I truly sympathize with this story. Honestly, if it wasn't for spell check every other word I'd type would be misspelled. A few recent studies looked at the most misspelled words in each state, and while some of them are a bit funny, I totally understand how others are misspelled. Today we are going to look at what word Wisconsin struggles with the most.
spectrumnews1.com
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Wisconsin
MAUSTON, Wis. — Wisconsin may have another millionaire. The $1 million winning Powerball ticket was sold at a Kwik Trip in Mauston, Wis. for the Oct. 1 drawing. It’s the second time a $1 million Powerball ticket has been sold in the state this year, per Wisconsin Lottery officials.
wiproud.com
Wisconsin radio host trapped in Florida while celebrating wedding anniversary
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Radio host Phil Cianciola and his wife found themselves trapped in the state of Florida while celebrating their wedding anniversary. “What’s really sad and what breaks our hearts is we are probably not going to be able to come to Sanibel certainly next year. It might be two years, to be honest with you,” said Cianciola.
This Wisconsin Buffet Was Just Named One of the Best in the Entire Country
An American tradition that got its start in Las Vegas, the buffet is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience. Wisconsin is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Mashed. They put together a list of some of the best and most sought-after buffets in the country and La Crosse's North Country Steak Buffet made the list. Keep reading to learn more.
CBS 58
Wisconsin BBB shares tips on how homeowners can hire a qualified, trustworthy contractor
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- One of the first things homeowners complain about in maintaining their property is the risk and cost often associated with hiring a contractor. From being overcharged to hiring someone who simply does not get the job done up to standard, the stigma associated with hiring contractors is strong.
nbc15.com
Powerball ticket sold in Juneau Co. wins $1 million
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Powerball ticket sold at a Juneau Co. convenience store matched all five regular numbers Saturday night and won its lucky owner a cool million dollars, the Wisconsin Lottery confirmed Tuesday afternoon. The ticket was purchased at a Kwik Trip just off I-90/94, at the Gateway...
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsin's fall forecast leans mild, not cold
We are officially a few weeks into fall in Wisconsin, but will our pleasant temperatures and calm weather pattern continue for the rest of the season?. Temperatures are expected to be above average across Wisconsin for October. Milder-than-average temperatures may persist through December. Drier-than-normal conditions are likely for the next...
Wisconsin law firm sues to block student loan forgiveness
A conservative Wisconsin law firm is suing to stop federal student loan forgiveness, saying President Joe Biden’s loan forgiveness plan is discriminatory and amounts to taxation without representation. The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty filed a lawsuit in federal court Tuesday asking a judge to issue an order immediately halting student loan forgiveness until the lawsuit plays out. The lawsuit argues that Biden had no authority to forgive student loans and improperly bypassed Congress to enact his plan. It also says that Biden's plan is discriminatory because it's designed in part to help Black borrowers.
Wisconsin legislature ends another special session in seconds without debate
Wisconsin Democrats up for election in five weeks are putting abortion in the spotlight, with the Republican-controlled Legislature taking less than a minute to reject Gov. Tony Evers' call to create a way for voters to get a chance to repeal the state’s 1849 abortion ban. Evers and other Democrats on the ballot Nov. 8 are trying to turn the election into a referendum on abortion. But Evers’ opponent Tim Michels, Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson and other Republicans are focusing instead on crime and public safety in arguing that Democrats have failed to keep the state safe.
