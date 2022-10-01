ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Horeb, WI

Channel 3000

Audrey J. Schmocker

Audrey J (Clary) Schmocker passed away peacefully on September 30, 2022, at the age of 88 at Riverwood in Wisconsin Dells. Audrey was born on June 15, 1934, in Hill Point, Wisconsin. Moved to New Lisbon at an early age. On October 15, 1952, she married the love of her life, Ernie Schmocker, at St. Patrick’s in Mauston where they became life-time parish members.
WISCONSIN DELLS, WI
Paul Harold Evans

Paul Harold Evans

MCFARLAND – Paul H. “Skip” Evans, age 76, passed away peacefully on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at the UW Hospital in Madison, with his family by his side. His battle with medical conditions in recent years showed his courage in the face of challenging circumstances. Skip was...
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

WATCH: Celebrating National Pizza Month with Wisconsin cheese

It is National Pizza Month, and Andie Edge from the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin joined News 3 Now at Noon to share a German-inspired pizza recipe using real Wisconsin cheese. You can check it out here. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED,...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Wisconsinites pick up the pieces following hurricane Ian

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Thousands of people in Florida are still without power following Hurricane Ian while continuing cleanup efforts, including two people with ties to Wisconsin. “It’s like any disaster situation or movie you’ve ever watched,” said former NBC15 anchor Christine Bellport. She evacuated on the...
WISCONSIN STATE
97ZOK

This College Was Named #1 Party School In Wisconsin

Stories like these are always fun. You most likely already have a college in mind when it comes to the best party schools in the great state of Wisconsin. Today we will look at the top three party colleges in all of Wisconsin. How They Got These Results. Niche has...
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

Killing Frost Ends Wisconsin Growing Season

(Wisconsin Ag Connection) A killing frost has quickly brought green plants to a standstill, while turning the leaves on many trees into bright colors across the northern two-thirds of Wisconsin last week. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, the latest crop/weather summary from the state's agriculture department said farmers had...
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Why are the flags in Wisconsin half-staffed today?

WISCONSIN (WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers ordered the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Saturday, October 1. Evers ordered this to honor the firefighters who have made the ultimate sacrifice while serving their communities as members of Wisconsin’s fire services.
WISCONSIN STATE
97ZOK

This Is The Most Misspelled Word In Wisconsin

As someone who is terrible at spelling, I truly sympathize with this story. Honestly, if it wasn't for spell check every other word I'd type would be misspelled. A few recent studies looked at the most misspelled words in each state, and while some of them are a bit funny, I totally understand how others are misspelled. Today we are going to look at what word Wisconsin struggles with the most.
spectrumnews1.com

$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Wisconsin

MAUSTON, Wis. — Wisconsin may have another millionaire. The $1 million winning Powerball ticket was sold at a Kwik Trip in Mauston, Wis. for the Oct. 1 drawing. It’s the second time a $1 million Powerball ticket has been sold in the state this year, per Wisconsin Lottery officials.
MAUSTON, WI
wiproud.com

Wisconsin radio host trapped in Florida while celebrating wedding anniversary

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Radio host Phil Cianciola and his wife found themselves trapped in the state of Florida while celebrating their wedding anniversary. “What’s really sad and what breaks our hearts is we are probably not going to be able to come to Sanibel certainly next year. It might be two years, to be honest with you,” said Cianciola.
FLORIDA STATE
Travel Maven

This Wisconsin Buffet Was Just Named One of the Best in the Entire Country

An American tradition that got its start in Las Vegas, the buffet is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience. Wisconsin is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Mashed. They put together a list of some of the best and most sought-after buffets in the country and La Crosse's North Country Steak Buffet made the list. Keep reading to learn more.
LA CROSSE, WI
nbc15.com

Powerball ticket sold in Juneau Co. wins $1 million

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Powerball ticket sold at a Juneau Co. convenience store matched all five regular numbers Saturday night and won its lucky owner a cool million dollars, the Wisconsin Lottery confirmed Tuesday afternoon. The ticket was purchased at a Kwik Trip just off I-90/94, at the Gateway...
MAUSTON, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin's fall forecast leans mild, not cold

We are officially a few weeks into fall in Wisconsin, but will our pleasant temperatures and calm weather pattern continue for the rest of the season?. Temperatures are expected to be above average across Wisconsin for October. Milder-than-average temperatures may persist through December. Drier-than-normal conditions are likely for the next...
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Wisconsin law firm sues to block student loan forgiveness

A conservative Wisconsin law firm is suing to stop federal student loan forgiveness, saying President Joe Biden’s loan forgiveness plan is discriminatory and amounts to taxation without representation. The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty filed a lawsuit in federal court Tuesday asking a judge to issue an order immediately halting student loan forgiveness until the lawsuit plays out. The lawsuit argues that Biden had no authority to forgive student loans and improperly bypassed Congress to enact his plan. It also says that Biden's plan is discriminatory because it's designed in part to help Black borrowers.
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Wisconsin legislature ends another special session in seconds without debate

Wisconsin Democrats up for election in five weeks are putting abortion in the spotlight, with the Republican-controlled Legislature taking less than a minute to reject Gov. Tony Evers' call to create a way for voters to get a chance to repeal the state’s 1849 abortion ban. Evers and other Democrats on the ballot Nov. 8 are trying to turn the election into a referendum on abortion. But Evers’ opponent Tim Michels, Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson and other Republicans are focusing instead on crime and public safety in arguing that Democrats have failed to keep the state safe.
WISCONSIN STATE

