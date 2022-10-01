Read full article on original website
Bill Cowher’s advice to Mike Tomlin on Kenny Pickett-Mitch Trubisky Steelers decision
NFL legend and former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Bill Cowher wants Mike Tomlin to stick with Kenny Pickett as the starting quarterback of the franchise, and for good reason. To recall, Tomlin pulled out and benched starting QB Mitch Trubisky in their Week 4 showdown against the New York Jets....
Tyreek Hill reacts to Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs whooping Tom Brady, Buccaneers
Tyreek Hill enjoys playing in Miami with the Dolphins. But he’s still a fan of his former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, Patrick Mahomes. Hill commented on Mahomes’ impressive performance in the Chiefs 41-31 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night, per David Furones on Twitter. “That...
Bill Belichick drops intriguing hint on possibility of adding QB after Patriots’ loss to Packers
There is so much uncertainty at the moment with regards to the quarterback situation of the New England Patriots, especially after their 27-24 road loss to the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Bill Belichick was asked after the contest whether the Patriots are going to at least entertain the idea of adding a quarterback before Week 5.
Tom Brady’s 6-word message to Patrick Mahomes after Chiefs QB dominates Buccaneers
Tom Brady made sure to give the respect and credit that Patrick Mahomes is due after leading the Kansas City Chiefs to a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4. The Chiefs dominated the Buccaneers, 41-31, with Mahomes playing a starring role once again with three touchdowns and just one interception. The 27-year-old […] The post Tom Brady’s 6-word message to Patrick Mahomes after Chiefs QB dominates Buccaneers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steelers’ Kenny Pickett era begins with ultimate disrespect vs. Bills not seen in over 50 years
It didn’t take more than four weeks before the Kenny Pickett era got underway in Pittsburgh. The Steelers quarterback came in during the third quarter of their Week 4 contest against the New York Jets and is now poised to keeping the starting mantle at least through Week 5.
Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa receives shocking advice from ‘Concussion’ doctor after scary head injury
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a concussion in Week 4 against the Cincinnati Bengals in a moment that sent shivers down the spines of NFL fans across the world. Now, the Dolphins star has received a shocking warning from the doctor credited with first finding CTE or chronic traumatic encephalopathy in football players. Dr. […] The post Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa receives shocking advice from ‘Concussion’ doctor after scary head injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ravens coach John Harbaugh explains controversial decision to not kick easy FG in tie game vs. Bills
Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh decided to go for it on fourth-and-goal from the 2-yard line late in the fourth quarter against the Buffalo Bills. The catch is the game was tied, and an easy field goal for Justin Tucker would have given the Ravens a 23-20 lead. Instead, star quarterback Lamar Jackson was […] The post Ravens coach John Harbaugh explains controversial decision to not kick easy FG in tie game vs. Bills appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Georgia football gets tough news on NFL Draft prospect Jalen Carter
Georgia football got some tough injury news on one of the very best players in the nation and top NFL Draft prospect Jalen Carter. Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart spoke to reporters on Monday and revealed that Carter is dealing with a knee injury that will cause him to miss “a week or two” of action. Here’s what Smart had to say about the Carter injury, per ESPN.
‘Gosh, I’ve never seen it like that’: Pete Carroll left absolutely bewildered by what he saw in win vs. Lions
The Seattle Seahawks netted their second win of the season in Week 4, topping the banged-up Detroit Lions on the road, 48-45. There are plenty to unpack from such a high-scoring contest like that, and for Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll, among his takeaways include the fantastic performance of Detroit tight end T.J. Hockenson and the number of missing bodies over the side of the Lions.
Cooper Rush reacts to setting Cowboys QB history in win over Commanders
Cooper Rush led the Dallas Cowboys to another victory on Sunday, continuing his impressive unbeaten run in 2022 since taking over for Dak Prescott. The win over the Washington Commanders improved Rush to 3-0 on the year and 4-0 in his career as the Cowboys’ QB. In the process, Rush set some franchise history, becoming […] The post Cooper Rush reacts to setting Cowboys QB history in win over Commanders appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 running backs Javonte Williams fantasy football owners must add amid season-ending injury
The Denver Broncos lost a crucial divisional matchup in Week 4 against the Las Vegas Raiders. They also lost their top running back Javonte Williams to an injury, and there was concern that he would miss a substantial amount of time with the injury. Those fears came true today when it was announced that Williams would miss the rest of the 2022 season after he tore his ACL, which is a crushing blow for the Broncos.
Russell Wilson’s message to Broncos’ Melvin Gordon after latest fumble debacle vs. Raiders
The Denver Broncos lost to the Las Vegas Raiders by a final score of 32-23 on Sunday. Broncos running back Melvin Gordon has faced turnover issues this season, as he’s now tallied 3 total fumbles after losing a fumble on Sunday. Russell Wilson sent a strong message to Denver’s running back after the game, per […] The post Russell Wilson’s message to Broncos’ Melvin Gordon after latest fumble debacle vs. Raiders appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Russell Wilson’s emotional reaction to loss against rival Raiders
The Denver Broncos fell to their division rival, Las Vegas Raiders, on Sunday, 32-23. Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson pointed to the third quarter as the moment the game began to slip away from them. #Broncos @DangeRussWilson on the loss. He singled out 3Q where stalled offensively as the problem. “But we don’t lack confidence.” Says […] The post Russell Wilson’s emotional reaction to loss against rival Raiders appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kirk Cousins gets brutally honest on performance after Vikings pull out Week 4 win over Saints
The Minnesota Vikings pulled out a win in what was nothing short of a nail-biter across the pond in London against the New Orleans Saints in Week 4. Kirk Cousins was pleased to add another W to the Vikings’ resume, but admitted that he’d like to do so in a more convincing fashion. The Sunday […] The post Kirk Cousins gets brutally honest on performance after Vikings pull out Week 4 win over Saints appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Micah Parsons addresses possible back injury after win over Commanders
The Dallas Cowboys won their third straight game Sunday, defeating the Washington Commanders 25-10. Their defense has played outstanding football during that stretch. That is particularly true of standout sophomore Micah Parsons. He had another solid game, with four tackles and one tackle for loss. He also applied a ton of pressure on Commanders QB Carson Wentz.
Baker Mayfield’s major problem he can’t ignore anymore
Baker Mayfield and the Carolina Panthers have not had a good start to the season. Mayfield has struggled to adapt to the Panthers offense, and the Panthers have struggled to consistently move the ball as a result. This has seen the Panthers emerge with a 1-3 record through four games, with multiple ugly outings on offense in tow.
Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy shares true feelings over Jerry Jones’ comments after win vs. Commanders
The Dallas Cowboys stacked their third straight win on Sunday after an impressive 25-10 victory over the Washington Commanders. At this point, Dallas doesn’t even look like they’re missing their superstar quarterback Dak Prescott. After another win, Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones had nothing but high...
Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett gets brutally honest on Melvin Gordon’s fumbling issues
It appears that Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon is dealing with a bad case of fumbilitis. Gordon had yet another lost fumble in Sunday’s 32-23 road loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on the road. Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett commented about Gordon’s struggles with ball security this season following the game and basically said […] The post Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett gets brutally honest on Melvin Gordon’s fumbling issues appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘It’s similar to watching Davante his rookie year’: Aaron Rodgers drops big praise on Packers rookie WR
Aaron Rodgers doesn’t have the best relationship with the Green Bay Packers’ current core of wide receivers. His blunt mannerisms when asked about the offense throughout the offseason suggested that he was not totally happy with the group. However, Rodgers still sees the talent that they have and even compared Christian Watson to his former […] The post ‘It’s similar to watching Davante his rookie year’: Aaron Rodgers drops big praise on Packers rookie WR appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Giants on the verge of reuniting with multiple Pro Bowler after taking down Bears
The New York Giants are surprisingly 3-1 to start the 2022 NFL season, but they can’t still be regarded as a serious threat to the rest of the NFL. Perhaps a familiar place could help the Giants, particularly their defense, to sustain their form following a 20-12 victory at home over the Chicago Bears Sunday. According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, former Giants safety Landon Collins is paying New York a visit, with both sides apparently trying to be partner up again.
