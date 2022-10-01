Read full article on original website
Related
ESPN
Russian court sets Brittney Griner's appeal hearing for Oct. 25
MOSCOW -- A Russian court on Monday set Oct. 25 as the date for American basketball star Brittney Griner's appeal of her nine-year prison sentence for drug possession. Griner, an eight-time All-Star center with the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury and two-time Olympic gold medalist, was convicted Aug. 4 after police said they found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport.
ESPN
Cameron Norrie forced out of Japan Open with Covid-19, Frances Tiafoe advances
Cameron Norrie was forced to pull out of the Japan Open after testing positive for Covid-19 while out competing in South Korea. Norrie wrote in a social media post: "Unfortunately, I had a positive Covid test in Korea and wasn't able to compete in the rest of my matches. I have no symptoms and I am feeling 100% fine.
LIV claims breakaway rebels can earn world ranking points in Mena deal
The rebel LIV series believes it has found a way for players to earn official world golf ranking points after forming a “strategic alliance” with the little-known Middle East and North Africa Tour. It now remains to be seen how OWGR officials will respond to LIV’s attempt to use such a loophole to protect the standing of its players.
GOLF・
ESPN
IBA allows return of Russian, Belarus boxers with flags and anthems
The Russian-led International Boxing Association (IBA) on Wednesday cancelled a ban on amateur boxers from Russia and Belarus and said it would allow them to compete with national flags and anthems in events with immediate effect. The world governing body, which is at odds with Olympic organisers, said in a...
RELATED PEOPLE
ESPN
Touted French prospect Victor Wembanyama wants to forge own path in NBA: 'My goal is to be like something you've never seen'
LAS VEGAS -- Victor Wembanyama's favorite players in the NBA right now are Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo. That makes sense, given that they're both taller than just about everyone else in the league and have all-world all-around games. He might see some similarities there. But comparisons to them, or...
NBA・
Comments / 0