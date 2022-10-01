ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
REVIEW: Mickey Mummy Cookie at Disney’s Hollywood Studios for Halloween 2022

Celebrate Halloween 2022 at Disney’s Hollywood Studios with tons of treats, including this Mickey Mummy Cookie. It’s available at Dockside Diner and Rosie’s All-American Cafe through October 31. Mickey Mummy Cookie – $3.99. Mickey-shaped chocolate cookie with white chocolate mint frosting. This cookie was quickly melting...
Pluto’s Pumpkin Pursuit Scavenger Hunt Delayed at EPCOT Due to Hurricane Ian

Over the summer, Disney announced the popular Pluto’s Pumpkin Pursuit scavenger hunt from the Disneyland Resort would come over to EPCOT from September 28 through October 31. But with Hurricane Ian shutting down Walt Disney World on the same day, Pluto’s pumpkins seem to be running into some trouble.
VIDEO: Halloween Greetings Added to Fab 50 Statues at Magic Kingdom

With spooky season officially upon us at last, special new Halloween-themed greetings have been added to several Fab 50 Statues across the Magic Kingdom!. Guests with a MagicBand+ can enjoy new Halloween-themed greetings from Mickey and Minnie as well as Goofy and Pluto. We found a rendition of “Grim Grinning Ghosts” playing at the Lady and the Tramp statue in Town Square as well!
NEW Figment Skirt Now Available at Walt Disney World

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. If you’re looking to DisneyBound your favorite EPCOT character, look no further than The Dress Shop in Marketplace Co-Op at Disney Springs. A new Figment skirt is now available (and it has pockets!). Figment Skirt –...
Harveys Figment Crossbody Bag Arrives at Creations Shop at EPCOT

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Figment fans were excited when Harveys released a preview of the Harveys Figment Crossbody Bag as part of the EPCOT 40th Anniversary Collection. However, Figment Crossbody Bag release was delayed due to Hurricane Ian, but we are happy to say the bag is now available for sale at Creations Shop at EPCOT.
New Youth Embroidered Spirit Jersey Available at Walt Disney World

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. The newest Walt Disney World Spirit Jersey is peach with embroidered floral accents. We found it in youth sizes only at the Emporium in Magic Kingdom. Youth Embroidered Spirit Jersey – $74.99. The Spirit Jersey is...
New ‘Star Wars’ Obi-Wan Kenobi Crossbody Bag From Disneyland Resort

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A new “Star Wars” Obi-Wan Kenobi crossbody bag from Heroes & Villains is available at Disneyland Resort. We found this in Star Trader. “Obi-Wan Kenobi” Crossbody Bag – $50. The crossbody has a...
Trees Down in Discovery River Block Character Flotillas at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Disney’s Animal Kingdom opened to guests this afternoon following Hurricane Ian. While the park seems generally okay, we did notice that no character flotillas were traversing Discovery River. It turns out several trees were knocked into the river during the storm, preventing flotillas from sailing their usual course. Near...
