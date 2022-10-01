Read full article on original website
Construction at CommuniCore and Journey of Water Inspired by ‘Moana’ Continues at EPCOT
During the Parks and Resorts Panel at the 2019 D23 Expo, Disney made some major announcements about a large overhaul of EPCOT. However, the following year, due to the coronavirus pandemic, Disney announced some of those projects were being postponed or canceled altogether, while others continued to move forward. One...
REVIEW: Mickey Mummy Cookie at Disney’s Hollywood Studios for Halloween 2022
Celebrate Halloween 2022 at Disney’s Hollywood Studios with tons of treats, including this Mickey Mummy Cookie. It’s available at Dockside Diner and Rosie’s All-American Cafe through October 31. Mickey Mummy Cookie – $3.99. Mickey-shaped chocolate cookie with white chocolate mint frosting. This cookie was quickly melting...
PHOTOS, VIDEO: Behind the Seeds Tour Returns to The Land Pavilion at EPCOT
At long last, the classic Behind the Seeds tour of the greenhouses within The Land has returned to EPCOT, and we were there for the very first tour!. The tour made its grand return on October 2. It costs $35 for the hour-long walking tour per person. Our tour guide...
PHOTO REPORT: EPCOT 10/1/22 (EPCOT’s 40th Anniversary, Long Lines for Exclusive Merchandise, Spaceship Earth Show Remembers Classic EPCOT, & More)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Good morning from EPCOT’s 40th anniversary! We’re celebrating the birthday of one of our favorite parks today and there’s a LOT to do, so let’s get started!. As we were walking up to...
Pluto’s Pumpkin Pursuit Scavenger Hunt Delayed at EPCOT Due to Hurricane Ian
Over the summer, Disney announced the popular Pluto’s Pumpkin Pursuit scavenger hunt from the Disneyland Resort would come over to EPCOT from September 28 through October 31. But with Hurricane Ian shutting down Walt Disney World on the same day, Pluto’s pumpkins seem to be running into some trouble.
PHOTO REPORT: Disneyland Resort 9/27/22 (Paradise Pier Lobby Closes, Painting in Toontown, Disneyland Hotel DVC Construction, Ol’ Unfaithful Back to Life, and More)
Hey there, hi there, ho there! We headed down to the Disneyland Resort to check in on the construction at two of the resort hotels and see what else was new in the park. So join us for this most recent photo report from Disneyland and the resort hotels. Downtown...
REVIEW: Frankenstein & Bride Cookies and More Return for October at Gideon’s Bakehouse in Disney Springs
October is finally here (though we started Halloween back in August here in Orlando), and Gideon’s Bakehouse at Disney Springs, already famous for its eerie atmosphere, is celebrating the spookiest time of the year in style with some (returning) monstrous treats. Frankenstein Cookie – $6 The Frankenstein is...
VIDEO: Halloween Greetings Added to Fab 50 Statues at Magic Kingdom
With spooky season officially upon us at last, special new Halloween-themed greetings have been added to several Fab 50 Statues across the Magic Kingdom!. Guests with a MagicBand+ can enjoy new Halloween-themed greetings from Mickey and Minnie as well as Goofy and Pluto. We found a rendition of “Grim Grinning Ghosts” playing at the Lady and the Tramp statue in Town Square as well!
‘The Mandalorian’ Ultimate Collector Series Razor Crest LEGO Set Coming Soon
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A new LEGO set inspired by the Razor Crest, Din Djarin’s original ship in “The Mandalorian,” is coming soon. The Razor Crest LEGO Set – $599.99. Imagine life as a galactic bounty hunter...
NEW Figment Skirt Now Available at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. If you’re looking to DisneyBound your favorite EPCOT character, look no further than The Dress Shop in Marketplace Co-Op at Disney Springs. A new Figment skirt is now available (and it has pockets!). Figment Skirt –...
New Retro Map MagicBands Featuring Magic Kingdom Lands Available for Resort Guest Pre-Arrival Orders
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A selection of new Magic Kingdom-themed MagicBands are now available for Walt Disney World Resort Hotel guests to order at pre-arrival discounts. Please note these are MagicBand 2, not the new MagicBand+. The bands are pre-arrival exclusives...
Harveys Figment Crossbody Bag Arrives at Creations Shop at EPCOT
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Figment fans were excited when Harveys released a preview of the Harveys Figment Crossbody Bag as part of the EPCOT 40th Anniversary Collection. However, Figment Crossbody Bag release was delayed due to Hurricane Ian, but we are happy to say the bag is now available for sale at Creations Shop at EPCOT.
New Youth Embroidered Spirit Jersey Available at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. The newest Walt Disney World Spirit Jersey is peach with embroidered floral accents. We found it in youth sizes only at the Emporium in Magic Kingdom. Youth Embroidered Spirit Jersey – $74.99. The Spirit Jersey is...
RUMOR: New EPCOT Nighttime Show to Feature Drones, Harmonious “Stargate & Taco” Barges to be Removed & Destroyed
At the D23 Expo, Parks Chairman Josh D’Amaro made the surprise announcement that Harmonious, the nighttime spectacular that debuted at EPCOT for the start of the 50th anniversary celebration of Walt Disney World (but was supposed to debut in 2020 and be a long-standing offering), will be replaced next year by a new show.
New ‘Star Wars’ Obi-Wan Kenobi Crossbody Bag From Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A new “Star Wars” Obi-Wan Kenobi crossbody bag from Heroes & Villains is available at Disneyland Resort. We found this in Star Trader. “Obi-Wan Kenobi” Crossbody Bag – $50. The crossbody has a...
Trees Down in Discovery River Block Character Flotillas at Disney’s Animal Kingdom
Disney’s Animal Kingdom opened to guests this afternoon following Hurricane Ian. While the park seems generally okay, we did notice that no character flotillas were traversing Discovery River. It turns out several trees were knocked into the river during the storm, preventing flotillas from sailing their usual course. Near...
Up to 35% Discount Available for Disney Visa Cardmembers at Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa in Hawai’i
Disney Visa Cardmembers are now eligible for up to 35% off at Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa, in Hawai’i. The discount is valid on most travel dates between January 5 and March 30, 2023. Ocean View or Partial Ocean View Rooms. Save 35% for stays of 5 or...
