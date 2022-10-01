Collectors gather in Joplin for annual Expo

JOPLIN, Mo. – Today, collectors in the Joplin area are gathering at Cecil Floyd Elementary for the 2022 Joplin Collectors Expo.

Officials say the event features:

Missouri Robot Fights

Cosplay Contest

Super Smash Bros Tournament

Vendors have plenty of collectibles including various cards, figurines and games.

Those interested in attending have the chance to see what else the Expo has to offer until 5:00 PM.

