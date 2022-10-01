ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joplin, MO

Collectors gather in Joplin for annual Expo

By Andre Louque
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PsSju_0iIFjjYC00

JOPLIN, Mo. – Today, collectors in the Joplin area are gathering at Cecil Floyd Elementary for the 2022 Joplin Collectors Expo.

Officials say the event features:

  • Missouri Robot Fights
  • Cosplay Contest
  • Super Smash Bros Tournament

Vendors have plenty of collectibles including various cards, figurines and games.

Those interested in attending have the chance to see what else the Expo has to offer until 5:00 PM.

Click here to learn more.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Local non-profit spruced up Pittsburg

PITTSBURG, Kan. – The City of Pittsburg now has more color thanks to some local volunteers. Pittsburg Beautiful today planted fall mums around town to spruce up the streets. “We are a nonprofit that is around to help our city expand in the best and most beautiful way,” said Stephanie Watts.
PITTSBURG, KS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Lunch honors first responders of the 4-State area

MIAMI, Okla. – KOAM and Service Solutions honor first responders today in Miami, Oklahoma. Chris Warner spoke with Daniel Allen with the Miami Fire Department about the services of first responders, protecting the community. The First Responders Appreciation Lunch was held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. You can keep...
MIAMI, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Joplin, MO
Joplin, MO
Lifestyle
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
KOLR10 News

Joplin company manufacturing battery powered boats

JOPLIN, Mo. — A first-of-its-kind, battery-powered boat is taking to America’s waterways. Boka Marine, a division of American Recreational Products (ARP), launched its new, four-person pontoon product line in August of 2022. The Boka e-boats utilize a fiberglass frame technology and are powered by an ultralight three-horsepower, battery-powered motor (which is rechargeable) that can propel the […]
JOPLIN, MO
fortscott.biz

Lisa Lewis: New Fort Scott City Clerk

Lisa A. Lewis, 56, is the new Fort Scott City and Municipal Court Clerk, as of Oct. 1, when Diane Clay retired. Lewis and husband, Tony, are new to Fort Scott. The Lewis’s came in 2021, having lived in Chicago and raised their four children there. From 2019 to...
FORT SCOTT, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super Smash Bros#Koam News#Rewritten
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
KHBS

Rogers preparing to host Bikes, Blues & BBQ for the first time

ROGERS, Ark. — Bikes, Blues and BBQ is returning this week, for the first time in Rogers, and that means some roads will need to be closed. First Street south of Cherry Street will close from Oct. 4-9. A section of First Street between Cherry Street and Poplar Street...
ROGERS, AR
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Large grass fire visible for miles, SW of Joplin

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. (KOAM News Now) – The Redings Mill Fire Protection District has released what caused a large fire southwest of Joplin Monday night. According to a Facebook post, the fire started from an unattended trash fire. Late Monday afternoon, Redings Mill F.D. responded to the field fire in the area of Bison Road and Douglas Fir Road. Firefighters found...
JOPLIN, MO
Travel Maven

This Unique Missouri Restaurant is Known for Having the Best Burgers in the State

There is no shortage of delicious food in the state of Missouri. From fried chicken to homemade pie, the Show-Me State is known for its comfort food. With so many different places to choose from, it can be hard to discern which restaurants are good, and which ones are great. But, if we've learned anything from the experts, some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in the most unassuming places.
MISSOURI STATE
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: fatal crash, collector’s expo, and Heart Walk 2022

BARTON COUNTY, Mo. — Just before 2:00 Sunday morning, reports of a crash along State Route V near NE 40th alerted Barton County E-911. A Barton County Deputy arrived first, locating the crash about 10 miles northwest of Lamar. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. Authorities reported a single vehicle crash with three occupants; the driver, Benjamin Harrington, 18, of Lamar was killed. Click here to read more about this story.
BARTON COUNTY, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Watered Gardens begins presales for Empty Bowls

JOPLIN, Mo. — Watered Gardens Ministries in Joplin is holding a presale for bowls for their 10th Annual Empty Bowls event to provide relief for local hunger. Patrons buy handcrafted pottery bowls, enjoy a serving of soup, and then have an empty bowl to take home to remind them that somewhere, someone is hungry.
JOPLIN, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin, MO
12K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KOAM News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Joplin, Pittsburg, and the greater four-states area.

 https://www.koamnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy